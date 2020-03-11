Building Your Own Home: Is it Worth It?

The idea of building your own home from scratch is such a wonderful prospect. However, it may seem like taking on a project of such magnitude would be something reserved for the filthy rich. Could you really design a house that would perfectly encompass everything you ever wanted and needed in a residence? Or, a place you and your family could live happily in forever? Yes, it is easy to think that this kind of dream is just that — a lovely fantasy.

But, this isn’t necessarily true. Building your own home can become a reality much easier than you may have initially thought. This isn’t to say that a project like this won’t come without its challenges, but constructing your own house could be cheaper than buying a home, once you factor in the differing sizes of the buildings. That is to say, although a house that is on the market might have a cheaper price tag, the property itself could be much smaller than if you were to build your own. Therefore, the actual value of the properties would differ.

Money isn’t the only thing you need to think about if you want to undertake this kind of project, however. In this article, you can read about some of the other things you will need to take into consideration. Then you can decide whether or not building your own home is something you deem to be worthwhile.

Buying Land

Of course, you can’t just build your home anywhere. A decent sized amount of land will need to be acquired in order to start your construction. You will need to think carefully about the location this plot is based in, too. There are many idyllic spots to live in throughout the country, but the land you buy needs to be a good enough foundation for you to build upon. Additionally, you should think about other potential issues that could arise from the surrounding areas.

For example, living by a river or a lake might be picturesque, but if there’s a flood, could the positioning of your property put it at risk? Think carefully about where you would like to live before you buy any land and look at several different spots. Although you can still sell the house if you’d like to, building your own home is more of a long-term investment. When you’re ready, find a good attorney who is experienced in purchasing land to help you navigate through all the legal obligations.

Design

The process of designing your own home is possibly the most fun part of the whole experience. It’s an opportunity for you to create the type of house you have always dreamed of living in. Always wanted to live in a beautiful Victorian style home? Or are you more interested in the sleek, glamorous designs of the modern age? Whatever your style, building your own home allows you to combine elements of your favourite architectural designs and create a space that is truly unique to you. During this stage, think carefully about what functions you would like in your house, too. Would you like to have a large kitchen area because you’re a keen cook? Do you want your home to be eco-friendly, and what elements would you need to add to achieve this? If you have little experience in designing buildings and their interiors, then consider hiring a professional architect to help bring your dream house to life. Their expertise is essential, as an inaccurate blueprint can result in problems and delays when it comes to construction.

Materials

Once you have figured out the general layout and style of your home, you will need to think about what materials you would like it to be built out of. Many buildings have a mixture of different elements to it, like wood, cement and brick — these are three of the most commonly used to build the structure of a house. If you are looking to build an eco-home, then selecting the right materials for construction will be important to ensure that your house adheres to these principals.

Beyond the main structure of your home, you will also need to consider other areas that might serve a more cosmetic purpose. Your design might include granite flooring in the kitchen, for example. Perhaps you would like slate tiling on your roof? All of these materials will need to be ordered and brought in on time for the appropriate stage of your construction schedule. Of course, it will all depend on your budget and what you can afford.

Contractor

If you have little or no experience in construction yourself, then it is highly advised that you hire a contractor to carry out this work for you. There are many things that become a health and safety issue on these building sites, which is why professionals are needed to oversee this kind of work. This is not to mention the problems that are likely to arise with the build itself.

If something is misaligned even by a fraction of an inch, it could result in serious consequences to the structure of your home. Even if you have had previous experience in building homes before, it would be extremely difficult and time consuming to do this yourself. Whatever way you choose to do it, you will need help.

Garden

The garden is just as important as the main house, too. It will still add value and beauty to the property. It’s said that spending more time in nature and green spaces has benefits to our physical and mental well-being, so why not create a serene sanctuary out of your back-yard?

Another professional service you might want to consider for this is a landscape gardener, but this will depend on the size of your space and what you want to do with it. Like the interior of your home, think about what you would like to use your outdoor space for. Entertaining guests on summer evenings? Think about having a built-in barbeque or pizza oven to wow your visitors. If you have children, having a big enough space for them to run around in will be useful, too. There are many different options for gardens of all shapes and sizes but having a lovely outdoor space truly does add an extra special element to your home.

Space

It is important to think about the overall size of the plot of land you have purchased for this build. Depending on how much space you have, you might find that you’re limited in how big the house can be, and what you can do outside of it. For some, this might not be an issue and you might just want to focus solely on the main property.

However, do take the time to think about how you can utilize this plot to the best of your ability. There might be a point in the future where you would like to construct additional buildings, such as a garage, guest house or home office. Before you get carried away with the design of your new home, consider how much space you have to work with and what potential it has.

There are a lot of things to think about if you’re going to build your own home, but if you’re willing to take on the challenge, it might be the best thing you ever do. More and more people seem to be choosing this path as they are unsatisfied with the cost and quality of some homes on the market. Others might simply be encouraged by the freedom and excitement of building a house of their own design. Whatever the reason you might have for possibly doing it, think carefully on whether or not you can make that kind of commitment.