Bullseye Event Group’s Players Tailgate Scores Big at Super Bowl

It was a fabulous Super Bowl Sunday that was made a delicious day by the incredible Players Tailgate.

The party was the place to be before the big game. Incredible moments were discovered in the crowd of 2000 with food, drinks and fascinating NFL talks produced by Bullseye Event Group. ESPN’s Sage Steele took the stage with the likes of players Aaron Jones, Rashad Batemen and Hall of Fame legend, Charles Woodson.

Proceeds from tickets support an important give back to long-time charitable partners Operation BBQ Relief and the Irie Foundation. Operation BBQ Relief responds to natural disasters and other situations to help feed displaced residents and emergency personnel. The Irie Foundation works year-round to improve and create a positive impact on the lives of South Florida’s at-risk youth.

The culinary line-up included: winning chef, Aaron May, known as one of the best caterers in the United States with support by an all-star team of culinary titans including Todd English (James Beard Award Winning Chef), Antonia Lofasa (Top Chef, Iron Chef America), Michael Voltaggio (Bravo Top Chef Winner, Food Network, restaurateur), Brooke Williamson (Bravo Top Chef Winner), Kate Williams (chef and restaurateur in Detroit), Rocco Whalen (Chef owner of Fahrenheit, Rosie & Rocco’s, Rocco’s at the Q), Burt Bakman (owner and pit-master of SLAB Barbecue), Leonard Botello (owner of Truth BBQ and Food Network Chopped winner) and Michelin Star chef, Cris Sanchez (My/Mochi).

Returning sponsors include luxury automobile brand, Acura, who will be transporting VIPS to the event and allow guests to step into the latest 2022 vehicles. Diageo will provide the entire open premium bar highlighting premium liquor with onsite activations. Additionally, newly minted NFL Hall of Famer, Charles Woodson renews to feature his Intercept Wines as the official wine of the Players Tailgate. Other sponsors include Stellar Artois who will be official beer of the Player’s Tailgate, Leilo, the all-natural calm in a can non-alcoholic drink made with Kava and i-theanine, Archer Roose consciously made canned wines, Meat District butcher-crafted line of premium meats, including burgers and wings.