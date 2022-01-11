Bumper Cars on Ice and Ice Theatre of New York Presents Pop Up Concerts at The Rink at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

Bumper Cars on Ice at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park. Slide, spin and bump on the ice at Bryant Park from Friday, January 14, through Sunday, February 27, 2pm-8pm on weekdays and 11am-5pm on weekends. Tickets can be reserved at wintervillage.org.

Also, new this year, Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park will host special late-night rides with Bumper Cars on Ice; dates to be released soon.

Ice Theatre of New York (ITNY) presents 2022 City Skate Pop Up Concerts on Tuesdays and Thursdays from January 11 through February 17, 2022 at 12:40pm at The Rink at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park. ITNY performers include Olympian Kaitlyn Weaver, ITNY Ensemble members Armen Agaian, Danil Berdnikov, Sarah France, Valerie Levine, Liz Schmidt, and young ice dance apprentices Oona and Gage Brown. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://www.icetheatre.org/pop-up-winter-performances.html.

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is popularly known as NYC’s only free admission ice skating rink. Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is open daily through March 6, 2022 and in addition to The Rink, the annual winter event features fun, outdoor activities including delicious food and drink offerings at The Lodge by Prime Video, the Curling Café, Cozy Igloos by Prime Video and Bumper Cars on Ice. For more information, go to WinterVillage.org.

About Ice Theatre of New York: Founded by Moira North, ITNY’s mission is to celebrate and advance dance on ice as a performance art. Through its performances in both traditional and site-specific venues, ITNY presents ice dance that helps to open one’s eyes to seeing skating in new and unexpected ways. ITNY was the very first ice dance company to receive dance program funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. www.icetheatre.org

