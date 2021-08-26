Burning Man: The Musical On Demand

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway On Demand, the industry-leading theater streaming platform, has released a new trailer ahead the world premiere of the feature film Burning Man: The MusicalBurning Man: The Musical is a new musical comedy about techies vs. hippies at Burning Man and stars Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill), Tally Sessions (Company, Anastasia), Max Crumm (Grease, Disaster!), Michelle Duffy (Heathers, Leap of Faith), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), Allison Griffith (Sunset Boulevard), Ari Grooves (Tina, Head Over Heels), Mila Jam (Rent), Ysabel Jasa (Rent) and Michael F. McBride (Alvin Ailey). It is directed by Tyler Milliron and will be available on Broadway on Demand beginning on August 27th alongside Burning Man 2021.

The film follows Molly, a promising young tech grad, as she returns to the playa of Black Rock City – this time employed by the very tech company that, unbeknownst to her, seeks to destroy it. After being given the task of acquiring drugs for her boss’s exclusive party, Molly finds herself on a journey inward – and through the community of Burning Man – finds her truest self. 

Featuring music inspired by what is played at Burning Man, the film and soundtrack features 18 tracks including the Burning Man crowd favorite, “Last Year’s Burn Was Better.”

Burning Man: The Musical is written by Matt Werner. Music is by Gene Back. Ari Grooves serves as Choreographer. Director of Photography is Tyler Milliron. Editing by Tyler Milliron. Art Direction by Samantha Shoffner. Supervising Sound Editor is Julian Evans. Post Sound Music Mixing and CD Mastering by Will Melones. Costume Design by Somie Pak. Hair and Makeup Design by JG. Rodney Bush serves as Musical Supervisor. 

Burning Man: The Musical is produced by Streaming Musicals, Con Limón Productions, Milliron Studios and St. Charles Street Productions. 

Tickets for Burning Man: The Musical are $7.99 for a 48-hour rental and $19.99 for purchase. Tickets can be purchased at BroadwayOnDemand.com. 

Note: “Burning Man” is a registered trademark of Burning Man Project and used with permission. Burning Man: The Musical is not affiliated with Burning Man Project.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

