Business is Back in New York City

Big Apple business is back.

With the city on the cusp of a cultural and social resurgence, EDITION, the luxury lifestyle hotel brand which has revolutionized the hospitality landscape, announces the re-opening of its two NYC hotel locations in Times Square and Madison Square Park.

EDITION, recently dubbed as one of the world’s hottest hotel brands, which introduced a new generation of luxury properties to the world with one-of-a-kind hotel concepts, reopens The New York EDITION this month and The Times Square EDITION on June 1.

The city that never sleeps is back with more energy than ever, and EDITION is thrilled to welcome back locals and guests to these two extraordinary properties ahead of New York City’s re-opening in July.

And,

Brooklyn Chop House will open a new Times Square location at 253 W. 47th Street on Tuesday, September 14th with the reopening of Broadway. This new 25,000 square foot marquee location in the crossroads of the world, comes after their first location ( in the heart of the Financial District took the city by storm. Owners Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins and Dave Thomas, along with Brooklyn Chop House’s Director of Operations, Stratis Morfogen are excited to bring their crowd-pleasing, one-of-a-kind dining experience to the heart of the Big Apple this summer.

Brooklyn Chop House was put on the culinary map with their dim sum and chops, offering diners everything from homemade dumplings and noodles, to 35 day dry-aged prime steaks and double thick-cut chops. The parade of dumplings is a show in itself with uniquely delicious options ranging from Pastrami, Bacon Cheeseburger and Philly Cheesesteak, to French Onion Soup, Impossible and Gyro, which all get the dumpling treatment.

This new Brooklyn Chop House location takes over the space Buffalo Wild Wings once had. It will have room for 575 guests spanning vertically between five levels, with six private dining rooms and three bars featuring a dozen craft beers on tap. Additionally this expansive location will boast a rooftop called Brooklyn Beach House with a Frozen cocktail bar with a dozen delicious frozen drinks and Frosés on the menu with 150 seats and a retractable clear roof to be able to entertain guests rain or shine. Guests will also be able to enjoy the Brooklyn Chop House garden room, which will feature a second retractable roof.