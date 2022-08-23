Buying the Best Collagen Supplement for Your Skin Health – The Things to Keep in Mind

Take a look at the overall skin health section, and you will find that collagen supplementation has gained prominence. Over the years, both men and women have used collagen and witnessed its advantages on the skin and overall health.

Today, there are great websites that sell collagen supplements. However, when you are trying to purchase one, you need to consider the following factors:

Know the collagen types and what is ideal for your skin

Today, there are as many as 28 collagen types in the body. However, Type 1 is one of the most popular forms. The other essential ones are:

Type 1 collagen

It is considered the essential building block for the skin cells that can make up almost 80% of your dermis skin layer. Also, the collagen skin type is much stronger in comparison to the steel by weight. That aside, it comes with a triple-helix design that can enhance the skin structure, health, and firmness and lead to healthy, stronger skin, nails and hair. It shouldn’t be a surprise that the ideal collagen treatment for the skin must comprise of Type 1. Hence, it gets noted as the beauty collagen.

Type 2 collagen

The ideal collagen vitamins for your bone and joint health are the Type 2 collagen. It can make up for almost 50% of the building blocks for the connective tissue, for instance, the bones, cartilage proteins, tendons and many more. When you age, the collagen level drops, and the cartilage weakens and doesn’t regenerate. People who are into sports or any exercise can suffer from joint pain in some point of time in their life. So, if you have to use collagen for your joints, the type 2 collagen is the ideal supplement that can result in collagen synthesis. It gets used for treating the aging bones and joints. It also helps support the connective tissue and relieve your body from arthritic pain.

Type 3 collagen

Women who want to keep their skin, nails and hair healthy can choose Type 3 collagen. It is one of the best collagen supplement Singapore that is available in the human tissue and is increasingly pliable compared to Type 1 collagen. You will find that kids and babies have abundant Type 3 collagen, making their skin plump and soft. When you start to age, the Type 1 collagen usually gets replaced by Type 3 collagen.

The amino acids, the hydrolyzed collagen supplement and the bio-availability

The issue with the collagen molecules is that the native state in which they are too big for the body to get absorbed effectively. It doesn’t happen until it transforms into hydrolyzed collagen supplements. The hydrolyzed collagen in the processed form that gets extracted from the collagen fibres, when it gets broken into little amino acid chains, is known as the “collagen peptides”. It is a process of making use of a blend of high-pressure streams and enzymes called hydrolysis.

It is a new-age technology that got patented and invented by a famous Japanese organization a few years back. It also allows the collagen peptides that are small in size compared to the original collagen molecule to provide usable, small peptides to the body effectively. According to clinical studies, the hydrolysate collagen supplement will get absorbed to the blood vessels and bloodstream, penetrate through the dermis, and produce collagen in the skin.

The amount of collagen to use for reversing aging

Several studies suggest that using a high mix of collagen peptides can maximize skin thickness, bring down wrinkles, enhance stretch marks, and improve the overall beauty. The studies were done on people who had 10,000 mg of hydrolyzed collagen proteins daily for a stretch of 6 to 8 weeks. But don’t get fixated on this dose. Let your doctor decide, as you might need a less dose too.

How much collagen you should consume to get results?

Are you taking collagen to enhance your aging skin? In that case, you should pay close attention to the mix per serving when you wish to see tangible outcomes. You will notice that your wrinkles have lessened, the fine lines have faded, and your skin has certain plumpness and firmness.

Several clinical studies got conducted on people who took collagen at a certain dose for close to 8 to 10 weeks. Their outcome was highly positive. It could give the skin a youthful texture. Both the older and younger adults should consume about 2,500mg and 5,000mg of collagen daily to come across the benefits. At times, collagen also gets paired with various other collagen-developing skincare ingredients, like retinol.

Now that you know all these factors, you can purchase the collagen supplement you want online or even offline. Make sure you are particular about the brand and use the correct dose to get the best outcomes.