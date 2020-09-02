By Popular Demand: Kevin Hart at The Count Basie Center for the Arts

On the heels of the Count Basie Center’s critically-acclaimed “Drive-In Live” concerts at Monmouth Park, 175 Oceanport Ave, Oceanport, NJ. The nonprofit performing arts organization has announced Concerts In The Garden at the Blu Grotto, an outdoor, socially-distanced, supper club-style concert series to be held at the park’s popular Blu Grotto Ristorante.

The Concerts In The Garden at The Blu Grotto series is produced by The Basie Presents in association with UMT Presents.

From September 6, 7, and 9th Kevin Hart a stand-up comedian, actor, and producer will perform. Hart had recurring role on the TV series Undeclared. The series lasted only one season, but he soon landed other roles in films such as Paper Soldiers (2002), Scary Movie 3 (2003), Soul Plane (2004), In the Mix (2005), and Little Fockers (2010).

Hart’s comedic reputation continued to grow with the release of his first stand-up album I’m a Grown Little Man (2008), and performances in the films Think Like a Man (2012), Grudge Match (2013), Ride Along (2014) and its sequel Ride Along 2 (2016), About Last Night (2014), Get Hard (2015), Central Intelligence (2016), The Secret Life of Pets (2016), Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie(2017), Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017), and Night School (2018).

He also released four more comedy albums, Seriously Funny in 2010, Laugh at My Pain in 2011, Let Me Explain in 2013, and What Now? in 2016. In 2015, Time Magazine named Hart one of the 100 most influential people in the world on the annual Time 100 list. He starred as himself in the lead role of Real Husbands of Hollywood.

“The popularity of The Basie’s drive-in concerts showed that fans will attend entertainment events so long as they feel safe and see all necessary safety precautions in place,” said Adam Philipson, President and CEO, Count Basie Center for the Arts. “Our partnership with Monmouth Park proves that it can be done, and we’re proud to offer patrons this ‘dinner and a show’ option over the next few months.”

The following measures will be in place for the Concerts In The Garden at the Blu Grotto series:

Tables will be positioned 6’ apart, with the front row of tables 12’ from the performers.

Tickets will be sold in “Table For Two,” “Table For Four” and “Table For Six” configurations only.

Tickets include a dining reservation, with service and seating beginning two hours prior to showtime. Dinner and drinks are sold separately.

Patrons must wear masks while entering the venue or leaving their table to use the restroom.

Fans must remain seated at their purchased table.

Dancing will not be permitted.

Lawn chairs, blankets, pets, food or beverages are strictly prohibited.

Smoking is prohibited, including but not limited to cigarettes, cigars, pipes, e-cigarettes or any other vaping devices.

Venue security will enforce ground rules, which will follow current CDC and State of New Jersey guidelines for outdoor events and dining.

In the event of inclement weather, an alternate date will be announced.

Restrooms will be continuously cleaned throughout the evening.

Free, onsite parking is available.

For more information, visit www.thebasie.org/garden. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, July 22 at 10am exclusively through Ticketmaster.com, with Count Basie Center members receiving first access to tickets. Information on Basie Center membership can be found at www.thebasie.org/membership.