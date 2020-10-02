Byron Allen’s $10 billion Racial Bias Lawsuit Gets To Be In The Room Where It Happens

Byron Allen finally gets a chance in court against Charter Communications. Federal District Court Judge George H. Wu has allowed Allen’s company Entertainment Studios to go up against Charter Communications cable who reaches about 26 million subscribers. They’ve been blocking Allen access.

Byron Allen

This battle started in 2015 with the case getting dismissed at every turn.

Under the umbrella of a Reconstruction-era civil rights law, companies can not discriminate based on race. In a era of BLM it has never been a better time to climb up that hill.

Charter Communications claim its decision was based on viewership. Allen’s shows JusticeCentral.TV, Cars.TV, Pets.TV and Comedy.TV, have no track record. Entertainment Studios has 64 syndicated television series, eight cable networks. There are 50 pay-TV operators who distribute their content including Verizon Fios, DirecTV, RCN and Suddenlink to over 80 million subscribers. Allen purchased the Weather Channel in 2018 for $300 million. Additionally, it partnered with Sinclair Broadcasting to grab 21 regional sports networks for $10.6 billion from Disney. He also bought 16 Big-Four network affiliate broadcast television stations in two deals for $470 million.

Entertainment Studios already had a $20 billion discrimination lawsuit against Comcast where, the Supreme Court’s Justices unanimously decided 9-0 to send the case back to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco in March 2020. The ruling stated Allen needed to prove racial discrimination, which is nearly-impossible. Allen and Comcast reached a settlement back in June. Though the details aren’t disclosed, Comcast will now carry Comedy.TV, Recipe.TV, and JusticeCentral.TV. The cable provider will also extend its distribution deal with the Weather Channel. A similar outcome is expected in the Charter case.

Comcast and Charter, control close to 60% of the cable TV market.