Cabaret News: Brian Stokes Mitchell, The Boys from Syracuse In Concert, Sharon McKnight and Ben Cameron Tony Award Party

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, is pleased to welcome two-time Tony Award® winner Brian Stokes Mitchell from June 20-25 at 8:30 pm for his show, Songs and Stories, as part of our Diamond Series. The Diamond Series features concert-length performances by some of the most luminous talents on Broadway matched with specially curated dinners in our elegant supper club. For more information, visit 54below.com/Diamond

Guests will be greeted with a welcome drink and hors d'oeuvres prior to a three-course dinner and an up-close and personal performance. Following the show, guests are invited to linger and savor their evening in the warm and stylish environs of Feinstein's/54 Below. The cost of dinner, the concert, tax, and tip are included in the ticket price, with additional alcoholic beverages billed separately. Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell® makes his Diamond Series debut with a dazzling concert of classic standards and soaring showstoppers from his celebrated career. In this joyous and elegant evening of glorious songs and personal storytelling, the star of Ragtime, Man of La Mancha, and Kiss Me Kate will serenade audiences with his powerful baritone, accompanied by a trio led by his long-time pianist and collaborator, Tedd Firth. Klea Blackhurst, star of cabaret, nightclubs, and musical theater, has joined the cast of The Boys from Syracuse In Concert, to be presented for one night only at Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, June 16 at 9:30 pm. The show is being produced and will be hosted by journalist/theater historian Michael Portantiere, with musical direction by Michael Lavine. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.

Klea Blackhurst has received accolades and awards for her performances in some of the top live music venues in NYC, including Birdland, the Cafe Carlyle, and Joe’s Pub at The Public Theater. Klea has been lauded for her solo performances and for her collaborations with such notables at Billy Stritch and Jim Caruso. She made her Carnegie Hall debut starring with Michael Feinstein in an evening devoted to the work of composer Jule Styne, and she will be co-starring in the new musical The Nutty Professor at the Ogunquit Playhouse this summer.

The event will showcase such Broadway talent as Leah Horowitz (Follies), Jay Aubrey Jones (Cats), Katie Dixon as Luciana, Kenny Rahtz as Dromio, Janet Fanale as Luce, and Sara DiPasquale as a Courtesan, plus special appearance by Sirius XM radio star Christine Pedi.

The Boys from Syracuse has music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Lorenz Hart, is based on William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors, adapted by George Abbott. The show was the first musical based on a Shakespeare play. Well-known songs include “This Can’t Be Love”, “Sing For Your Supper” and “Falling In Love With Love”. The Broadway show premiered in 1938 and Off-Broadway in 1963. Later productions are a 1963 West End run and Broadway revival in 2002, and a film in 1940. George Abbott directed and George Balanchine choreographed the original production, which opened at the Alvin Theater after tryouts in New Haven, Connecticut and Boston.

Come celebrate the 2022 Tony Awards at The Green Room 42 with a viewing and a show hosted by none other than Ben Cameron! Ben Cameron is a 3 x Broadway veteran having appeared in the original casts of Wicked (listen to track #2, you may hear a familiar voice) and Footloose. Since hanging up his dance belt Ben has become one of Broadway’s most beloved personalities. He is the creator and host of the long-running variety show Broadway Sessions (2018 MAC Award), Broadway Buskers concert series w/ Times Square Alliance, web series Dance Captain Dance Attack on BroadwayWorld.com, Broadway Sessions Beach Party on Fire Island, and the hit podcast talk show The Broadway Cast w/IHEART Radio Broadway! Ben is the MainStage host of Broadway Con, was the live audience host for tapings of A Very Wicked Halloween on NBC, The Spongebob Musical on Nickelodeon, and is a frequent face on PBS WNET having hosted Hamilton’s America, Broadway on Thirteen Marathon, Downton Abbey New Years Marathon and much more.