Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For April

Here's our picks

92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave. 4/4 at 7:30 and 9:15 Moderator Annette Insdorf will interview Mayim Bialik after a screening of her directorial debut As They Made Us; 4/7 at 7:30 Fashion Icons: Christy Turlington Burns in Conversation with Fern Mallis (In-Person); 4/12 at 7:30 Jonathan Van Ness in Conversation – Love That Story: Observations From A Gorgeously Queer Life (Online); 4/13 @ 7pm and 9:10 Prime Video’s A Very British Scandal Advance Screening with Paul Bettany and Claire Foy in Conversation

4/14 at 7pm This Time for Me: Transparent’s Alexandra Billings and Joey Soloway in Conversation with Charles Busch (In-Person); 4/19@ 8pm HBO Max’s Tokyo Vice: Ansel Elgort in Conversation with Josh Horowitz; 4/21 @ 8pm Clive Davis in Conversation with Ari Melber: The Man Behind the Music (Online); 4/23 -25 @varies times You Send Me: The Songs and Soul of Sam Cooke and on 4/27 @ 7pm Finding Me – Oscar, Tony & Emmy Award Winner Viola Davis (In-Person)

Beach Cafe: 1326 2nd Ave.

Birdland Jazz: 315 West 44 St. Every Monday at 9:30pm Jim Caruso’s Cast Party; Every Tuesday at 8:30pm The Lineup with Susie Mosher; Every Saturday at 7pm Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (Bass) & special guest Barbara Fasano (Voice); 4/11 at 7pm Debbie Gravitte Plus One: With Stephen Schwartz; 4/18 at 7pm Steve Ross Celebrates Spring;4/19-23 at various times Cyrille Aimée;4/25 at 7pm Karen Akers: Among My Souvenirs;4/25 at 7:30pm Louis Rosen and His “Almost Large Band” in the Theater and 4/26-30 at various times Jane Monheit

Carnegie Hall: 881 7th Ave at 57th St. 4/14 at 7pm Daryl Hall and the Daryl’s House Band with special guest Todd Rundgren and 4/25 at 7pm The New York Pops 39th Birthday Gala honorees Kristen and Bobby Lopez, Nicola M. Heryet, John Osborn, June Freemanzon, and Ron Schaefer. Guest Artists: Jennifer Barnart, Kristen Bell, Jaime Camil, Stephanie D’Abruzzo, Santino Fontana, Jordan Gelber, Ann Harada, Nikki M. James, Mykal Kilgore, Caissie Levy, Rick Lyon, Patti Murin, John Tartaglia, Betsy Wolfe, and others.

Chelsea Table + Stage: Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St.4/9 at 9:30 Randy Edelman; 4/6, 4/20 Boy Band Project and 4/19 Marieann Meringolo.

The Cutting Room: 44 East 32nd St. 4/2 at 7pm The Complete PINK FLOYD Experience BEYOND THE WALL; 4/2, 4/9, 4/16 -17, 4/23 ad 4/30 at 10pm Dueling Pianos; 4/17 at 7pm Best of: Jesus Christ Superstar.

Don’t Tell Mama: 343 W. 46 St. 4/23 Maureen Taylor: Cosmic Connections and 4/29 Ricky Ritzel’s Broadway.

Dizzys Club Coca Cola: Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street. 4/15 -16 Chick Corea Afro-Caribbean Experiance; 4/22-23 Mingus Big Band and 4/24 Mingus Orchestra.

The DJango: 2 Avenue of the Americas. 4/4 and 4/11 Mingus Big Band

Feinstein’s/54 Below: 254 West 54 St. 4/1-4/2 Lorna Luft: The Joy of Spring; 4/6-16 Marilyn Maye: 94, Of Course There’s More!;4/17-23 and 30 Luann de Lesseps: Countess Cabaret and 4/26 Seth Sikes: I’ll Be Seeing You.

The Green Room 42: 4/3 Eva Nobelzada So This is Love; 4/3 Reeve Carney; 4/4 Ricky Rojas Live: Live Again; 4/9 Josh Young and his wife, Broadway Star Emily Padgett, as they celebrate the decade that gave us Les Miserables, Phantom of The Opera, and Cats – the decade where Stephen Sondheim and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber reached the pinnacle of their creative mastery: the 1980’s; 4/24 Anne Steele and 4/29 Betsy Wolfe.

Theatre at the West Bank Café: 407 West 42 St. 4/7 and 4/21 Broadway Sessions; 4/10 and 4/27 Celia Berk and 4/13 and 4/15 Marti Sanders.

The Triad: 158 W. 72 St. 4/2-3 Adrienne Haan sings Kurt Weill

The Town Hall: 123 West 43rd Street. Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway featuring Brian Stokes Mitchell.