Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For August

The best way to cool off is experiencing a cabaret, concert or air conditioned venue.
92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave. 8/29 Cabaret Conversations with Michael Kirk Lane and Eleri Ward.
Birdland Jazz: 315 West 44 St. Every Monday at 9:30pm Jim Caruso’s Cast Party; Every Tuesday at 8:30pm The Lineup with Susie Mosher; Every Saturday at 7pm Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (Bass) & special guest Barbara Fasano (Voice); 8/1 Sam Gravitte: Songs That Raised Me; 8/2- 6 John Pizzarelli Trio; 8/8 Karen Mason: 30…and Counting; 8/15 Bobby Conte in “Along The Way”; 8/22 Amy Spanger in the Theater; and 8/29 Julie Benko & Jason Yeager in “Hand in Hand”.
Cafe Carlyle: 35 E 76th St,
Carnegie Hall: 881 7th Ave at 57th St.
Chelsea Table + Stage: Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St. 8/4 An Evening with Orfeh and Andy Karl and 8/15- 17 Matt Doyle.
Dizzys Club Coca Cola: Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street.
The DJango: 2 Avenue of the Americas. 8/1 and 15 Mingus Big Band; 8/8 and 22 Mingus Dynasty and 8/11 Joe Farnsworth.
54 Below: 254 West 54 St. 8/4-6 Melissa Errico and Billy Stritch Swing Lessons; 8/8-9 Jenn Gambatese and friends No One Is Alone Perspectives of Hope From Hammerstein To Sondheim, Feat. Andrew Rannells, Shoshana Bean, & More!; 8/10-13 Isaac Mizrahi; 8/14 Jason Robert Brown featuring Shoshana Bean and Strings; 8/16 Helen Park; 8/18,21 & 22 Debbie Gibson: “Out Of The Blue” 35TH Anniversary Event; 8/19-20 Ann Morrison Merrily From Center Stage and 8/ 27 – 9/1 John Lloyd Young: Mostly Soul. Beloved Hits from Motown to Broadway.
The Triad: 158 W. 72 St. 8/24 Dancers Over 40 Presents 42nd Anniversary & Reunion of the 42nd Street Cast
The Town Hall: 123 West 43rd Street. 8/7: Chopin in Paris. Filmed in Paris and Warsaw, Hershey Felder recreates Paris, 1848, at the time of the revolution where the great Polish Composer-Pianist, Fryderyk Chopin, gives a piano lesson that reveals his secrets about music, and even more so, secrets about
Google+
YouTube
RSS