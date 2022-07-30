Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For August

The best way to cool off is experiencing a cabaret, concert or air conditioned venue.

92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave. 8/29 Cabaret Conversations with Michael Kirk Lane and Eleri Ward.

Birdland Jazz: 315 West 44 St. Every Monday at 9:30pm Jim Caruso’s Cast Party; Every Tuesday at 8:30pm The Lineup with Susie Mosher; Every Saturday at 7pm Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (Bass) & special guest Barbara Fasano (Voice); 8/1 Sam Gravitte: Songs That Raised Me; 8/2- 6 John Pizzarelli Trio; 8/8 Karen Mason: 30…and Counting; 8/15 Bobby Conte in “Along The Way”; 8/22 Amy Spanger in the Theater; and 8/29 Julie Benko & Jason Yeager in “Hand in Hand”.

Cafe Carlyle: 35 E 76th St,

Carnegie Hall: 881 7th Ave at 57th St.

Chelsea Table + Stage: Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St. 8/4 An Evening with Orfeh and Andy Karl and 8/15- 17 Matt Doyle.

The Cutting Room: 44 East 32nd St.

Don’t Tell Mama: 343 W. 46 St. 8/19 Tanya Moberly.

Dizzys Club Coca Cola: Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street.

The DJango: 2 Avenue of the Americas. 8/1 and 15 Mingus Big Band; 8/8 and 22 Mingus Dynasty and 8/11 Joe Farnsworth.

54 Below: 254 West 54 St. 8/4-6 Melissa Errico and Billy Stritch Swing Lessons; 8/8-9 Jenn Gambatese and friends No One Is Alone Perspectives of Hope From Hammerstein To Sondheim, Feat. Andrew Rannells, Shoshana Bean, & More!; 8/10-13 Isaac Mizrahi; 8/14 Jason Robert Brown featuring Shoshana Bean and Strings; 8/16 Helen Park; 8/18,21 & 22 Debbie Gibson: “Out Of The Blue” 35TH Anniversary Event; 8/19-20 Ann Morrison Merrily From Center Stage and 8/ 27 – 9/1 John Lloyd Young: Mostly Soul. Beloved Hits from Motown to Broadway.

The Green Room 42: 8/8 A Celebration of Rising Black Artists

Theatre at the West Bank Café: 407 West 42 St. 8/24 Mark Nadler.