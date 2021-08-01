Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For August

Clubs have started to open up, but you need to be vaccinated and carry a card or be in the system. Life is no longer the same.

92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave. 8/26 at 7pm. Across The MacDowell Dinner Table: On Memoir with T Kira Madden, Sally Field, Nell Painter, and Riva Lehrer in Conversation with MacDowell Executive Director Philip Himberg

Birdland Jazz: 315 West 44 St. 8/2, 9, 16 and 23 at 8pm Jim Caruso’s Cast Party, 8/5 – 7 Billy Stritch; 8/10, 17, and 24 Susie Mosher.

Carnegie Hall: 881 7th Ave at 57th St.

The Cutting Room: 44 East 32nd St. 8/10 An Evening with Anaïs Reno, 8/19 a night of HAIR! and 8/29 Ben Vereen.

Don’t Tell Mama: 343 W. 46 St. 8/21 Marcus Simeone & Sean Harkness: Blue.

Dizzys Club Coca Cola: Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street.

The DJango: 2 Avenue of the Americas.

Feinstein’s/54 Below: 254 West 54 St. 8/1 – 2 Jason Danieley; 8/2 Adam Pascal; 8/3 -7 André De Shields; 8/3 – 4 Bree Lowdermilk & Friends, 8/7 Joe Iconis; 8/8 Liz Callaway; 8/10 – 14 Amber Iman; 8/15 Lilli Cooper; 8/18 – 19 Bonnie Milligan; 8/19 – 21 Norbert Leo Butz; 8/23 Lee Roy Reams; 8/23 Alice Ripley; 8/24 – 9/6 Michael Feinstein; 8/27 Jelani Remy; 8/28 Adam Gwon and 8/29 – 30 Anthony Rapp.

The Green Room 42: 8/5 Nicolas King; 8/8 Eva Nobelzada; 8/8, 22 Reeve Carney; 8/11 Scott Siegel Broadway Belters; 8/12 – 14 Lillas White and 8/21 Andrea McArdle.

Laurie Beechman Theatre at the West Bank Café: 407 West 42 St.

Stage 72: (formerly The Triad) 158 W. 72 St.

The Town Hall: 8/3 Putting It Together: An Evening With James Lapine And Stephen Sondheim.