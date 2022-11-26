Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For December

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
I can’t believe we are at the end of the year.  As he holidays get seriously underway so do the offering. Here is our pick for a festive season.

92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave. 12/6 Cabaret Conversations with Lee Roy Reams; 12/10 – 12 MISS: Broadway’s Women Songwriters. Kate Baldwin directs and stars in a show conceived with Georgia Stitt celebrating Broadway’s long history of women songwriters and their indelible work; 12/14 Join Tony Award-winning director Jack O’Brien with Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke for a conversation on O’Brien’s new book, Jack in the Box; 12/14  Netflix’s Emily in Paris: Advance Screening and Philippine Leroy-Beauliu in Conversation; 12/15 Drew Barrymore: “Somebody Feed Phil” — Phil Rosenthal ; 12/19 Netflix’s Glass Onion: Screening and Daniel Craig in Conversation with MTV News’ Josh Horowitz

James Barbour

Birdland Jazz: 315 West 44 St. Every Monday at 9:30pm Jim Caruso’s Cast Party; Every Tuesday at 8:30pm The Lineup with Susie Mosher; Every Saturday at 7pm Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (Bass) & special guest Barbara Fasano (Voice); 12/9 – 11 Carole J. Bufford in the Theater; James Barbour Annual Holiday Concert; 12/13 -17 Stacey Kent; 12/19 Karen Mason Christmas; 12/22 -25A Swinging Birdland Christmas; 12/26 Our Sinatra and 12/29 – 1/1 Marilyn Maye.

Cafe Carlyle: 35 E 76th St, until 12/ 10: Darren Criss will make his debut at Café Carlyle; 12/5, 12 and 17 Seth Rudetsky and 12/13 -21 Michael Feinstein

Michael Feinstein

Carnegie Hall: 881 7th Ave at 57th St. 12/ 3 Audra McDonald; 12/ 5 ‘Tis the Season with The Beach Boys featuring The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra and Special Guest John Stamos; 12/12 Get Happy: A Judy Garland Centennial Celebration with Jessica Vosk and Andy Karl and 12/ 16 -17 The New York Pops Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree with Ingrid Michaelson

Chelsea Table + Stage: Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St. 12/ 6 Wilson Jermaine Heredia; 12/ 12 Don’t Let Christmas Pass You By; 12/ 17- 18 The Skivvies and 12/ 20 A Holiday Evening With Samantha Pauly

The Cutting Room: 44 East 32nd St. 12/ 19 HOLLY KNIGHT featuring special guest Lena Hall.

Don’t Tell Mama: 343 W. 46 St. 12/ 22 Randy Edelman.

Marilyn Maye

Dizzys Club Coca Cola: Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street. 12/15 Marilyn Maye.

The DJango: 2 Avenue of the Americas.

54 Below: 254 West 54 St. 12/4 Julie Benko & Jason Yeager: Hand in Hand; 12/ 8-9 James Monroe Iglehart: Family Holiday Playlist!; 12/ 13 -18 DIAMOND SERIES: Vanessa Williams;12/20 -23/26 -30 Patti LuPone: Songs from a Hat and 12/ 31 New Year’s Eve with Jenn Colella.

 

Sony Hall: 235 W. 46th St. 12/5 A Holiday Spectacular Broadway Sings Mariah Carey Live Stream Available Thru 12/25! and 12/ 19 Eleri Ward.

Reeve Carney

The Green Room 42: 570 10th Ave. 12/2: A Hep Happy Holiday! Sue Matsuki; 12/10 Technicolor Dreams Mark William and 10/ 18 Reeve Carney.

Theatre at the West Bank Café: 407 West 42 St.

The Triad: 158 W. 72 St. 12/ 3 and  7 White Christmas at the Triad: A Celebration of Irving Berlin.

The Town Hall: 123 West 43rd Street. 12/2 -3: The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show.

