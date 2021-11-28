Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For December

Clubs are opened, but you need to be vaccinated and carry a card or be in the system. Here’s our picks for December.

92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave. 12/2 Fred Astaire with guests Eric Comstock and performance by Barbara Fasano; 12/2 Judy Gold in Conversation with Colin Quinn: Live Podcast Recording of Kill Me Now (Online); 12/3 Netflix’s Passing: Screening and Ruth Negga in Conversation with David Nugent; 12/5 Music Talks: Graham Nash in Conversation with Alan Light (In Person) and 12/9 Hulu’s Pen15: Advance Screening and Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine in Conversation;

Beach Cafe: 1326 2nd Ave.

James Barbour

Birdland Jazz: 315 West 44 St. Every Monday at 9:30pm Jim Caruso’s Cast Party; Every Tuesday at 8:30pm The Lineup with Susie Mosher; Every Saturday at 7pm Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (Bass) & special guest Barbara Fasano (Voice); 12/6 Jamie DeRoy & Friends; 12/18 – 19 James Barbour Annual Holiday Concert; 12/ 21 – 25 A Swinging Birdland Christmas and 12/29 – 1/2 Marilyn Maye.

Laura Benanti

Carnegie Hall: 881 7th Ave at 57th St. 12/17 The New York Pops Back Home for the Holidays with Laura Benanti

Chelsea Table + Stage: Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St. 12/4 Anthony Nunziata and 12/5 Gotham Kings.

The Cutting Room: 44 East 32nd St. 12/7 The Gangster Squad with Vinny Pastore

Don’t Tell Mama: 343 W. 46 St. 12/3 Marcus Simeon, Lina Koutrakos and Sean Harkness Clearly Now and 12/17 Tanya Moberly: I Love New York Songwriters Part II.

Dizzys Club Coca Cola: Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street. 11/2 at 7pm Lou Donaldson’s 95TH Birthday Celebration.

The DJango: 2 Avenue of the Americas.

Jason Robert Brown

Feinstein’s/54 Below: 254 West 54 St. 12/2 – 3, 12/6 -7, 12/8 – 9 and 12/13 A Very Countless Christmas With Luann de Lesseps; 12/11 Jason Robert Brown; 12/12 Lisa Howard: Christmas Means To Me; 12 15 – 26 Gert Happy: Michael Feinstein Celebrates The Judy Garland Centennial; 12/16 -24 Norm Lewis Home For The Holidays; 12/20 – 21 Storm Large Holiday Ordeal; 12/27 -29 Andrea McArdle and 12/31 New Year’s Eve with Beth Leavel

Storm Large

The Green Room 42: 12/4 Betsy Wolfe The Holiday Show also live streamed; 12/8 Broadway Sings the cast of SIX also live streamed; 12/12 Eva Nobelzada; 12/ 15 Anne Steele and 12/18 Broadway Sings also Live streamed;

Theatre at the West Bank Café: 407 West 42 St. 12/ 10 and 16 Christine Pedi and 12/17 and 19 Karen Mason

Linda Purl

The Triad: 158 W. 72 St. 12/31 A New Year’s Eve Gala with Linda Purl

The Town Hall: 123 West 43rd Street, 12/15 Jennifer Nettles; 12/16 Kathleen Turner; 12/17 Judy Collins; 12/18 Darleen Love; 12/29 – 31 John Cameron Mitchell