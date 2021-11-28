MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For December

Clubs are opened, but you need to be vaccinated and carry a card or be in the system. Here’s our picks for December.

92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave. 12/2 Fred Astaire with guests Eric Comstock and performance by Barbara Fasano; 12/2 Judy Gold in Conversation with Colin Quinn: Live Podcast Recording of Kill Me Now (Online); 12/3 Netflix’s Passing: Screening and Ruth Negga in Conversation with David Nugent; 12/5 Music Talks: Graham Nash in Conversation with Alan Light (In Person) and 12/9 Hulu’s Pen15: Advance Screening and Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine in Conversation;

Beach Cafe: 1326 2nd Ave.

James Barbour

Birdland Jazz: 315 West 44 St. Every Monday at 9:30pm Jim Caruso’s Cast Party; Every Tuesday at 8:30pm The Lineup with Susie Mosher; Every Saturday at 7pm Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (Bass) & special guest Barbara Fasano (Voice); 12/6 Jamie DeRoy & Friends; 12/18 – 19 James Barbour Annual Holiday Concert; 12/ 21 – 25 A Swinging Birdland Christmas and 12/29 – 1/2 Marilyn Maye.

 Laura Benanti

Carnegie Hall: 881 7th Ave at 57th St. 12/17 The New York Pops Back Home for the Holidays with Laura Benanti

Chelsea Table + Stage: Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St. 12/4 Anthony Nunziata and 12/5 Gotham Kings.

The Cutting Room: 44 East 32nd St. 12/7 The Gangster Squad with Vinny Pastore

Don’t Tell Mama: 343 W. 46 St. 12/3 Marcus Simeon, Lina Koutrakos and Sean Harkness Clearly Now and 12/17 Tanya Moberly: I Love New York Songwriters Part II.

Dizzys Club Coca Cola: Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street. 11/2 at 7pm Lou Donaldson’s 95TH Birthday Celebration.

The DJango: 2 Avenue of the Americas. 

Jason Robert Brown

Feinstein’s/54 Below: 254 West 54 St. 12/2 – 3, 12/6 -7, 12/8 – 9 and 12/13 A Very Countless Christmas With Luann de Lesseps; 12/11 Jason Robert Brown; 12/12 Lisa Howard: Christmas Means To Me; 12 15 – 26 Gert Happy: Michael Feinstein Celebrates The Judy Garland Centennial; 12/16 -24 Norm Lewis Home For The Holidays; 12/20 – 21 Storm Large Holiday Ordeal; 12/27 -29 Andrea McArdle and 12/31 New Year’s Eve with Beth Leavel

Storm Large

The Green Room 42: 12/4  Betsy Wolfe The Holiday Show also live streamed; 12/8 Broadway Sings the cast of SIX also live streamed; 12/12 Eva Nobelzada; 12/ 15 Anne Steele and 12/18 Broadway Sings also Live streamed;

Theatre at the West Bank Café: 407 West 42 St. 12/ 10 and 16 Christine Pedi and 12/17 and 19 Karen Mason

Linda Purl

The Triad: 158 W. 72 St. 12/31 A New Year’s Eve Gala with Linda Purl

The Town Hall: 123 West 43rd Street, 12/15 Jennifer Nettles; 12/16 Kathleen Turner; 12/17 Judy Collins; 12/18 Darleen Love; 12/29 – 31 John Cameron Mitchell

Cabaret

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

