Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For February

With love and romance in the air February brings those we love front and center. Here are our picks for February .

92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave. 1/1: An Evening of Reckoning and Rising with V (formerly Eve Ensler) Special Guests: Paula Allen, Rosario Dawson, Noma Dumezweni, Dylan McDermott, and Marisa Tomei and 1/16: An Evening with Kelli O’Hara.

Birdland Jazz: 315 West 44 St. Every Monday at 9:30pm Jim Caruso’s Cast Party; Every Tuesday at 8:30pm The Lineup with Susie Mosher; Every Saturday at 7pm Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (Bass) & special guest Barbara Fasano (Voice); 2/6: Julie Benko; 2/10-14 Melissa Errico: A Noir Romance; 2/13: Steve Ross: “Falling in Love…Again”; 2/14-18: Catherine Russell; 2/20: Lina Koutrakos: “One Night Only” and 2/21- 25: Jane Monheit.

Cafe Carlyle: 35 E 76th St. 2/10-11: Peter Cincotti; 2/14- 25 Isaac Mizrahi and 2/20: Seth Rudesky.

Carnegie Hall: 881 7th Ave at 57th St. 2/2: SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class; 2/10: The New York Pops One Night Only: An Evening with Heather Headley; 2/15: Standard Time with Michael Feinstein and 2/28: Joshua Bell, Violin and Daniil Trifonov, Piano

Don’t Tell Mama: 343 W. 46 St. 2/ 24 Tanya Moberly.

Dizzys Club Coca Cola: Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street.2/5: Songbook Sundays: Rodgers & Hart starring Emily Skinner, Kenita Miller and Jarvis Manning and 2/14 Morgan James.

The DJango: 2 Avenue of the Americas. 2/10-11: Stella Katherine Cole and 2/17 and 24: Carolyn Leonhart.

54 Below: 254 West 54 St. 2/6-7 Pippin: The 50th Anniversary Original Broadway Cast Reunion Concert; 2/8: Fifty Key Stage Musicals: The Concert!; 2/21- 26: Diamond Series: Jennifer Holliday.

The Green Room 42: 570 10th Ave. 2/13: Album release of Baby and 2/17: Christina Bianco.

Theatre at the West Bank Café: 407 West 42 St. 2/16: Rosemary Loar and 2/26: Ann Talman: Elizabeth Taylor and The Shadow of Her Smile The Triad: 158 W. 72 St. 2/25: Jesse Luttrell