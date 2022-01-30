MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For February

Oh baby it’s cold out side but inside in the Clubs the music is hot. Remember  you need to be vaccinated and carry a card or be in the system. Here’s our picks for the most romantic time of the year.

92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave. 2/10 at 7pm: Join the stars and creators of the new HBO comedy series Somebody Somewhere for a special screening followed by a conversation on their new series.

Beach Cafe: 1326 2nd Ave.

Billy Stritch

Birdland Jazz: 315 West 44 St. Every Monday at 9:30pm Jim Caruso’s Cast Party; Every Tuesday at 8:30pm The Lineup with Susie Mosher; Every Saturday at 7pm Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (Bass) & special guest Barbara Fasano (Voice); In different shows through-out the month John PizzarelliBilly Stritch Big Birdland Birthday Bash! in the Theater;1/13 7pm T. Oliver Reid: “A Sunday Kind of Love” in the Theater; 1/14 at 7pm:Catherine Russell: Valentine’s Day for Lovers then through the 19 in different concerts and 2/21 at Klea Blackhurst: “One of the Girls” The Words and Music of Jerry Herman

Carnegie Hall: 881 7th Ave at 57th St. 2/16 at 7:30pm Standard Time with Michael Feinstein Fever: Celebrating Peggy Lee Special guest vocalists include Allyson Briggs, who has previously delighted audiences with Feinstein, and Ciara Renée, star of of the stage and screen, with Broadway hits that include Big Fish, Pippin, Frozen, and Waitress.

Chelsea Table + Stage: Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St.2/6 2pm Gotham Kings; 2/14 7pm Love Sings! Mark William and  2/17 and 27 7pm Larger Than Life’s The Ultimate Boyband Tribute

The Cutting Room: 44 East 32nd St.2/9 at 7pm Sasha Lazard and Friends.

Don’t Tell Mama: 343 W. 46 St. 2/19 at 2pm Bobbie Horowitz’s “Its Just A Number!”

Ann Hampton Callaway

Ann Hampton Callaway

Dizzys Club Coca Cola: Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street. 2/17 -20 Ann Hampton Callaway Quartet.

The DJango: 2 Avenue of the Americas. 2/7 at 7:30 Mingus Big Band.

Feinstein’s/54 Below: 254 West 54 St. 2/3 – 5 at 7pm Linda Eder; 2/9 at 9:45 Live From Feinstein’s/54 Below: The Skivvies Present: Little Shop of Rocky Horror; 2/18 – 19 Melissa Errico, Out of The Dark The Film Noir Project; 2/22 -26 at 7pm George Salazar and Joe Iconis  Two-Player Game 2.0: Upgraded Edition; 2/25 and 28 at 7pm Julia Murney: Soothe My Soul

Melissa Errico

The Green Room 42: 2/14 7pm Judy Kuhn Love To Me; 2/15 at 9:30pm Alexandra Sieber So In Love; 2/16 Broadway Sings Sondheim and 2/19 at 7pm  Pedi Party;

Theatre at the West Bank Café: 407 West 42 St.

The Triad: 158 W. 72 St.

The Town Hall: 123 West 43rd Street.

Cabaret

