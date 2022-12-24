Cabaret

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For January

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For January

Time to make a New Years Resolution…more quality music, especially at 54 Below.

Here are our picks for January .

92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave.

Marilyn Maye

Birdland Jazz: 315 West 44 St. Every Monday at 9:30pm Jim Caruso’s Cast Party; Every Tuesday at 8:30pm The Lineup with Susie Mosher; Every Saturday at 7pm Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (Bass) & special guest Barbara Fasano (Voice); 1/1 Marilyn Maye: 1/16: Stacey Kent; 1/23: Linda Purl in the Theater and 1/30: Julie Halston: “Back By Popular Demand.”

Cafe Carlyle: 35 E 76th St.

Carnegie Hall: 881 7th Ave at 57th St. 1/ 7 and 8 Distant Worlds: music from FINAL FANTASY FINAL FANTASY 35th Anniversary Coral 1/14: Joey McIntyre: and 1/26: We Are Here: Songs from the Holocaust.

Chelsea Table + Stage: Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St. 1/18: Amy Spanger and Friends; 2/ 19 Wilson Jermaine Heredia and 1/29: An Evening With Andrea Macasaet (also live-streamed).

Andrea Macasaet

The Cutting Room: 

Don’t Tell Mama: 343 W. 46 St. 1/ 20 Tanya Moberly

Dizzys Club Coca Cola: Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street. 1/14 Young Monk Project.

The DJango: 2 Avenue of the Americas.

54 Below: 254 West 54 St. 1/1 ( Livestreamed) – 3 and 5 – 8: Patti LuPone: Songs from a Hat; 1/9 – 10 Tony Yazbeck;  1/11 -14: John Lloyd Young: Broadway’s Jersey Boy; 1/13: Vonda Shepard; 1/15 LIVESTREAM | Ann Hampton Callaway Sings Peggy Lee & The ’70s; 1/19: Between The Lines Cast Album Release Concert, feat. Arielle Jacobs, Julia Murney, & more! and 1/20 and 21 Jennifer Simard: Can I Get Your Number?

 

Jennifer Simard

Sony Hall: 235 W. 46th St. 1/15: Live In Concert! 1 Night Only! The Midtown Men: Stars from The Original Broadway Cast of Jersey Boys!  Michael Cavanaugh: lead in the hit Broadway Musical “Movin’ Out!”

The Green Room 42: 570 10th Ave. 1/23: Stars in the House For Climate Action.

Theatre at the West Bank Café: 407 West 42 St.

The Triad: 158 W. 72 St.

The Town Hall: 123 West 43rd Street. 1/25: Piaf! The Show

Related Items
Cabaret

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Cabaret

Talking With Paul Ford: Lord Knows, At Least I Was There: Working with Stephen Sondheim

Suzanna BowlingDecember 14, 2022
Read More

Mark William Returns to The Green Room 42 in Technicolor Dreams

Genevieve Rafter KeddyDecember 14, 2022
Read More

My View: America’s Got Talent….William Clare Entertainment’s Got Talent

Stephen SorokoffDecember 9, 2022
Read More

My View: An Exciting Opening Night at The Country’s Newest Cabaret Room…..The New Belters..Nicolas King & Seth Sikes

Stephen SorokoffDecember 7, 2022
Read More

Audra McDonald at Carnegie Hall Sparkles Like Fine Champagne

Suzanna BowlingDecember 7, 2022
Read More

See The Musical Stars Of Korea Live For The First Time IN NYC

Suzanna BowlingDecember 5, 2022
Read More

My View: Ann Hampton Callaway Parks Her Talents In The Arts Garage For Two Sold Out Performances

Stephen SorokoffDecember 4, 2022
Read More

SIX’s Anne Boleyn Andrea Macasaet Debuts at Chelsea Table + Stage

Suzanna BowlingNovember 30, 2022
Read More

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For December

Suzanna BowlingNovember 26, 2022
Read More