Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For January

Time to make a New Years Resolution…more quality music, especially at 54 Below.

Here are our picks for January .

92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave.

Birdland Jazz: 315 West 44 St. Every Monday at 9:30pm Jim Caruso’s Cast Party; Every Tuesday at 8:30pm The Lineup with Susie Mosher; Every Saturday at 7pm Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (Bass) & special guest Barbara Fasano (Voice); 1/1 Marilyn Maye: 1/16: Stacey Kent; 1/23: Linda Purl in the Theater and 1/30: Julie Halston: “Back By Popular Demand.”

Cafe Carlyle: 35 E 76th St.

Carnegie Hall: 881 7th Ave at 57th St. 1/ 7 and 8 Distant Worlds: music from FINAL FANTASY FINAL FANTASY 35th Anniversary Coral 1/14: Joey McIntyre: and 1/26: We Are Here: Songs from the Holocaust.

The Cutting Room:

Don’t Tell Mama: 343 W. 46 St. 1/ 20 Tanya Moberly

Dizzys Club Coca Cola: Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street. 1/14 Young Monk Project.

The DJango: 2 Avenue of the Americas.

54 Below: 254 West 54 St. 1/1 ( Livestreamed) – 3 and 5 – 8: Patti LuPone: Songs from a Hat; 1/9 – 10 Tony Yazbeck; 1/11 -14: John Lloyd Young: Broadway’s Jersey Boy; 1/13: Vonda Shepard; 1/15 LIVESTREAM | Ann Hampton Callaway Sings Peggy Lee & The ’70s; 1/19: Between The Lines Cast Album Release Concert, feat. Arielle Jacobs, Julia Murney, & more! and 1/20 and 21 Jennifer Simard: Can I Get Your Number?

Sony Hall: 235 W. 46th St. 1/15: Live In Concert! 1 Night Only! The Midtown Men: Stars from The Original Broadway Cast of Jersey Boys! Michael Cavanaugh: lead in the hit Broadway Musical “Movin’ Out!”

The Green Room 42: 570 10th Ave. 1/23: Stars in the House For Climate Action.

Theatre at the West Bank Café: 407 West 42 St. The Triad: 158 W. 72 St.