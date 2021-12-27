Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For January

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Andrew Garfield Photo Credit: Sam Jones

Clubs are opened, but you need to be vaccinated and carry a card or be in the system. Here’s our picks for for the New Year.

92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave. 1/13 at 7pm tick, tick…Boom! Screening and Conversation with Andrew Garfield and 1/19 at 8pm Clive Davis in Conversation with Ari Melber: The Man Behind the Music (Online).

Beach Cafe: 1326 2nd Ave.

Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charla

Birdland Jazz: 315 West 44 St. Every Monday at 9:30pm Jim Caruso’s Cast Party; Every Tuesday at 8:30pm The Lineup with Susie Mosher; Every Saturday at 7pm Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (Bass) & special guest Barbara Fasano (Voice); 1/1 – 1/2 7pm Marilyn Maye; 1/5 – 1/8 at different times Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap; 1/10 at 7pm Ann Kittredge: Movie Nite and 1/26 – 1/30 at different times Karrin Allyson Sings Bonnie Raitt.

Renée Fleming

Carnegie Hall: 881 7th Ave at 57th St. 1/6 at 8pm New York Philharmonic; 1/7 – 8 at 7pm FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Orchestra World Tour; 1/17 at 7:30pm SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class and 1/23 at 2pm Renée Fleming, Soprano, Uma Thurman, Narrator, Emerson String Quartet and Simone Dinnerstein, Piano

Chelsea Table + Stage: Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St.

The Cutting Room: 44 East 32nd St. 1/11 at 7pm Louis Prima Jr. and the Witnesses; 1/16 at 7pm The Cowsills and 1/30 at 7pm Songs from the Musical HAIR.

Don’t Tell Mama: 343 W. 46 St. 1/12 – 13 Bruce Sabath: Searching For Tevye and 1/21 Tanya Moberly.

Dizzys Club Coca Cola: Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street. 1/13 Chick Corea Afro-Caribbean Experience with Elio Villafranca and Friends 2 shows.

The DJango: 2 Avenue of the Americas. 

Jason Robert Brown

Feinstein’s/54 Below: 254 West 54 St. 1/2 Live From Fienstein’s/54 Below: 10 Years of Tony Award Nominees! Feat Joe Iconis, Lee Roy Reams & More! Streams live at 7pm; 1/3 at 7pm Live From Feinstein’s/54 Below: New Musical in Concert! Goodbye New York, featuring Arielle Jacobs & More!; 1/4 -8 Liz Callaway & Ann Hampton Callaway: Broadway the Calla-way!; 1/22 at 9:45 Jenn Colella: You Are Here; 1/24 at 7pm Jason Robert Brown and 1/25 -30 John Lloyd Young: Broadway’s Jersey Boy.

The Green Room 42: 1/15 at 7pm Dawn Derow: My Ship — Songs From 1941; 1/20 at 9:30pm Sirius XM “On Broadway” host Christine Pedi: A Pedi Party and 1/30 at 9:30pm So This Is Love Eva Noblezada.

Theatre at the West Bank Café: 407 West 42 St. 

The Triad: 158 W. 72 St. 1/10 at 7pm Jane Seaman “Love is in the Air” Part II

The Town Hall: 123 West 43rd Street, 1/31 Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway Starring Jane Krakowski

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

