Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For January

Andrew Garfield Photo Credit: Sam Jones

Clubs are opened, but you need to be vaccinated and carry a card or be in the system. Here’s our picks for for the New Year.

92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave. 1/13 at 7pm tick, tick…Boom! Screening and Conversation with Andrew Garfield and 1/19 at 8pm Clive Davis in Conversation with Ari Melber: The Man Behind the Music (Online).

Beach Cafe: 1326 2nd Ave.

Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charla

Birdland Jazz: 315 West 44 St. Every Monday at 9:30pm Jim Caruso’s Cast Party; Every Tuesday at 8:30pm The Lineup with Susie Mosher; Every Saturday at 7pm Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (Bass) & special guest Barbara Fasano (Voice); 1/1 – 1/2 7pm Marilyn Maye; 1/5 – 1/8 at different times Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap; 1/10 at 7pm Ann Kittredge: Movie Nite and 1/26 – 1/30 at different times Karrin Allyson Sings Bonnie Raitt.

Renée Fleming

Carnegie Hall: 881 7th Ave at 57th St. 1/6 at 8pm New York Philharmonic; 1/7 – 8 at 7pm FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Orchestra World Tour; 1/17 at 7:30pm SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class and 1/23 at 2pm Renée Fleming, Soprano, Uma Thurman, Narrator, Emerson String Quartet and Simone Dinnerstein, Piano

Chelsea Table + Stage: Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St.

The Cutting Room: 44 East 32nd St. 1/11 at 7pm Louis Prima Jr. and the Witnesses; 1/16 at 7pm The Cowsills and 1/30 at 7pm Songs from the Musical HAIR.

Don’t Tell Mama: 343 W. 46 St. 1/12 – 13 Bruce Sabath: Searching For Tevye and 1/21 Tanya Moberly.

Dizzys Club Coca Cola: Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street. 1/13 Chick Corea Afro-Caribbean Experience with Elio Villafranca and Friends 2 shows.

The DJango: 2 Avenue of the Americas.

Jason Robert Brown

Feinstein’s/54 Below: 254 West 54 St. 1/2 Live From Fienstein’s/54 Below: 10 Years of Tony Award Nominees! Feat Joe Iconis, Lee Roy Reams & More! Streams live at 7pm; 1/3 at 7pm Live From Feinstein’s/54 Below: New Musical in Concert! Goodbye New York, featuring Arielle Jacobs & More!; 1/4 -8 Liz Callaway & Ann Hampton Callaway: Broadway the Calla-way!; 1/22 at 9:45 Jenn Colella: You Are Here; 1/24 at 7pm Jason Robert Brown and 1/25 -30 John Lloyd Young: Broadway’s Jersey Boy.

The Green Room 42: 1/15 at 7pm Dawn Derow: My Ship — Songs From 1941; 1/20 at 9:30pm Sirius XM “On Broadway” host Christine Pedi: A Pedi Party and 1/30 at 9:30pm So This Is Love Eva Noblezada.

Theatre at the West Bank Café: 407 West 42 St.

The Triad: 158 W. 72 St. 1/10 at 7pm Jane Seaman “Love is in the Air” Part II

The Town Hall: 123 West 43rd Street, 1/31 Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway Starring Jane Krakowski