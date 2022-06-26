Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For July

Time to cool off and there is no better way than a cabaret, concert or air conditioned venue.

92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave. 7/25 Cabaret Conversations withMichael Kirk Lane and Lee Roy Reams.

Birdland Jazz: 315 West 44 St. Every Monday at 9:30pm Jim Caruso’s Cast Party; Every Tuesday at 8:30pm The Lineup with Susie Mosher; Every Saturday at 7pm Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (Bass) & special guest Barbara Fasano (Voice); 7/4 Anaïs Reno; 7/11 Jamie deRoy & Friends.

Carnegie Hall: 881 7th Ave at 57th St. 7/17 and 18: The Songs of Dorothy Dandridge – The Musical starring N’Kenge, John Cariani and Aisha de Haas; 7/20 and 21 Songs from Lourds Lane’s SuperYou Musical; 7/22 Carnegie Hall Citywide: The Broadway Sinfonietta at Bryant Park; 7/26 Carnegie Hall Citywide: The Hot Sardines featuring Nellie McKay at Bryant Park.

Chelsea Table + Stage: Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St. 7/9 “Who’s Who” Daisy Jopling Band; 7/24 Broadway Rocks, also live streamed.

The Cutting Room: 44 East 32nd St.

Don’t Tell Mama: 343 W. 46 St. 7/10 Barbara Bleier and Austin Pendleton Sing Steve and Oscar; 7/11 Danny Bolero: They Call Me Cuban Pete The Music and Genius of Desi Arnaz:7/15 Sharon McKnight and 7/29 Ricky Ritzel’s Broadway.

Dizzys Club Coca Cola: Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street.

The DJango: 2 Avenue of the Americas.

The Green Room 42: 7/1o Caitlin Kinunnen and Isabelle McCalla and 7/28 6/15 Christine Pedi.

Theatre at the West Bank Café: 407 West 42 St. 7/14 and 17 Marta Sanders and 7/20 Mark Nadler. 407 West 42 St. 7/14 and 17 Marta Sanders and 7/20 Mark Nadler.

The Triad: 158 W. 72 St. 79 and 11 The Parts I Keep Inside – A New Musical and 7/19 One World Adrienne Haan.

The Town Hall: 123 West 43rd Street. 7/18: Broadway’s Rising Stars.