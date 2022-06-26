MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For July

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For July

Time to cool off and there is no better way than a cabaret, concert or air conditioned venue.

92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave. 7/25 Cabaret Conversations withMichael Kirk Lane and Lee Roy Reams.

Birdland Jazz: 315 West 44 St. Every Monday at 9:30pm Jim Caruso’s Cast Party; Every Tuesday at 8:30pm The Lineup with Susie Mosher; Every Saturday at 7pm Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (Bass) & special guest Barbara Fasano (Voice); 7/4 Anaïs Reno; 7/11 Jamie deRoy & Friends.

Carnegie Hall: 881 7th Ave at 57th St. 7/17 and 18: The Songs of Dorothy Dandridge – The Musical starring N’Kenge, John Cariani and Aisha de Haas; 7/20 and 21 Songs from Lourds Lane’s SuperYou Musical; 7/22 Carnegie Hall Citywide: The Broadway Sinfonietta at Bryant Park; 7/26 Carnegie Hall Citywide: The Hot Sardines featuring Nellie McKay at Bryant Park.

Chelsea Table + Stage: Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St. 7/9 “Who’s Who” Daisy Jopling Band; 7/24 Broadway Rocks, also live streamed.

The Cutting Room: 44 East 32nd St.
Don’t Tell Mama: 343 W. 46 St. 7/10 Barbara Bleier and Austin Pendleton Sing Steve and Oscar; 7/11 Danny Bolero: They Call Me Cuban Pete The Music and Genius of Desi Arnaz:7/15 Sharon McKnight and 7/29 Ricky Ritzel’s Broadway.

Dizzys Club Coca Cola: Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street.

The DJango: 2 Avenue of the Americas.

The Green Room 42: 7/1o Caitlin Kinunnen and Isabelle McCalla and 7/28 6/15 Christine Pedi.

Theatre at the West Bank Café: 407 West 42 St. 7/14 and 17 Marta Sanders and 7/20 Mark Nadler.

Image

The Triad: 158 W. 72 St. 79 and 11 The Parts I Keep Inside – A New Musical and 7/19 One World Adrienne Haan.

The Town Hall: 123 West 43rd Street. 7/18: Broadway’s Rising Stars.

Related Items
Cabaret

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Cabaret

My View: And He Takes Requests Too…Brian Stokes Mitchell at Feinstein’s/54 Below Diamond Series

Stephen SorokoffJune 23, 2022
Read More

My View: This NYC Institution Got Some Great Nashville & Palm Beach Sounds Last Night

Stephen SorokoffJune 21, 2022
Read More

My View: Tony Danza….Sticking To The Standards at Cafe Carlyle

Stephen SorokoffJune 17, 2022
Read More

My View: Jason Graae Tunes Up His Oboe For Scott Siegel’s “Hit Songs”

Stephen SorokoffJune 15, 2022
Read More

My View: No One In This Audience Asked ‘Is That All There Is?’..Ann Hampton Callaway and Peggy Lee

Stephen SorokoffJune 11, 2022
Read More

Sean Harkness and his Unusual Suspects On At Chelsea Table & Stage Saturday June 18th

G. H. HARDINGJune 11, 2022
Read More

Buddies in Bad Times Queer Pride Fest Arrives, And I Couldn’t Be More Stoked

RossJune 10, 2022
Read More

Cabaret News: Brian Stokes Mitchell, The Boys from Syracuse In Concert, Sharon McKnight and Ben Cameron Tony Award Party

Suzanna BowlingJune 9, 2022
Read More

Jamie deRoy & friends Benefit for The Entertainment Community Fund Includes Robert Klein, Harolyn Blackwell and More

Suzanna BowlingJune 7, 2022
Read More