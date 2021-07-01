Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For July

Clubs have started to open up. Here is a great way to stay cool.

92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave. 7/19 at 7pm. Disney+’s Turner & Hooch: Josh Peck and Matt Nix in Conversation with John Stamos

Birdland Jazz: 315 West 44 St. 7/5, 12, 19 and 26 at 8pm Jim Caruso’s Cast Party

Carnegie Hall: 881 7th Ave at 57th St. 7/1 Live with Carnegie Hall: James Taylor

The Cutting Room: 44 East 32nd St. 7/16 at 7pm Laura Fay and Undercover/The Fopps and 7/17 at 7pm Louis Prima Jr. and The Witnesses.

Don’t Tell Mama: 343 W. 46 St.7/30 at 7pm Ricky Ritzel’s Broadway!

Dizzys Club Coca Cola: Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street.

The DJango: 2 Avenue of the Americas.

Feinstein’s/54 Below: 254 West 54 St. 7/2 -3 Derrick Baskin; 7/4 at 7 and 9:45 Broadway Celebrates The 4th of July!; 7/5 – 7 at 7pm Storm Large; 7/8 and 19 at 7pm Paulo Szot; 7/9 – 11 at 7pm Andrew Barth Feldman; 7/12 at 7pm Jason Robert Brown; 7/12 9:45pm The Skivvies Presents Little Shop of Horrors; 7/13 at 7pm Lee Roy Reams remembers Jerry Herman; 7/14 at 7pm Marilu Henner; 7/15 – 17 at 7pm Orfeh! Or & More; 7/18 and 20 7pm Sally Wilfert; 7/19 at 9:45pm John Tartaglia; 7/21 at 7pm Mauricio Martínez; 7/21 and 27 at 9:45 Jelani Remy; 7/22 – 23 Beth Leavel; 7/22 at 9:45pm Christy Altomare; 7/24 – 27 at 7pm Adam Pascal; 7/24 and 26 at 9pm Joe Iconis; 7/28 at 7pm Lilli Cooper and 7/29 – 31 at 7pm Emily Skinner.

Farah Alvin

The Green Room 42: 7/2 and 9 at 7pm Erika Henningsen; 7/8 at 7pm Nicolas King; 7/10 at 7pm Alice Ripley; 7/11, 18 and 25 The Boy Band Brunch; 7/24 at 7pm Andrea McArdle; 7/30 at 7pm Michael Longoria and 7/31 Farah Alvin

Laurie Beechman Theatre at the West Bank Café: 407 West 42 St.

Stage 72: (formerly The Triad) 158 W. 72 St.

The Town Hall: