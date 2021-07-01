MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For July

Clubs have started to open up. Here is a great way to stay cool.

92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave. 7/19 at 7pm. Disney+’s Turner & Hooch: Josh Peck and Matt Nix in Conversation with John Stamos

Birdland Jazz: 315 West 44 St. 7/5, 12, 19 and 26 at 8pm Jim Caruso’s Cast Party

Carnegie Hall: 881 7th Ave at 57th St.  7/1 Live with Carnegie Hall: James Taylor

The Cutting Room: 44 East 32nd St. 7/16 at 7pm Laura Fay and Undercover/The Fopps and 7/17 at 7pm Louis Prima Jr. and The Witnesses.

Don’t Tell Mama: 343 W. 46 St.7/30 at 7pm Ricky Ritzel’s Broadway!

Dizzys Club Coca Cola: Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street.

The DJango: 2 Avenue of the Americas.

Feinstein’s/54 Below: 254 West 54 St. 7/2 -3 Derrick Baskin; 7/4 at 7 and 9:45 Broadway Celebrates The 4th of July!; 7/5 – 7 at 7pm Storm Large; 7/8 and 19 at 7pm Paulo Szot; 7/9 – 11 at 7pm Andrew Barth Feldman; 7/12 at 7pm Jason Robert Brown; 7/12 9:45pm The Skivvies Presents Little Shop of Horrors; 7/13 at 7pm Lee Roy Reams remembers Jerry Herman; 7/14 at 7pm Marilu Henner; 7/15 – 17 at 7pm Orfeh! Or & More; 7/18 and 20 7pm Sally Wilfert; 7/19 at 9:45pm John Tartaglia; 7/21 at 7pm Mauricio Martínez; 7/21 and 27 at 9:45 Jelani Remy; 7/22 – 23 Beth Leavel; 7/22 at 9:45pm Christy Altomare; 7/24 – 27 at 7pm Adam Pascal; 7/24 and 26 at 9pm Joe Iconis; 7/28 at 7pm  Lilli Cooper and 7/29 – 31 at 7pm Emily Skinner.

Farah Alvin
Farah Alvin

The Green Room 42: 7/2 and 9 at 7pm Erika Henningsen; 7/8 at 7pm Nicolas King; 7/10 at 7pm Alice Ripley; 7/11, 18 and 25 The Boy Band Brunch; 7/24 at 7pm Andrea McArdle; 7/30 at 7pm Michael Longoria and 7/31 Farah Alvin

Laurie Beechman Theatre at the West Bank Café: 407 West 42 St.

Stage 72: (formerly The Triad) 158 W. 72 St.

The Town Hall:

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

