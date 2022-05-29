Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For June

Music is busting out all over the cabarets and the artists that inhabit them.

92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave. 6/2 Rufus Wainwright, Lea Michele, and Molly Ringwald in Conversation with Jordan Roth: Judy Garland at 100 (In-Person) at 7:30pm; 6/8 Jurassic World Dominion: Jeff Goldblum in Conversation with MTV News’ Josh Horowitz 7pm; 6/18-20 Isn’t It Bliss?: Sondheim on Love 7:30pm.

Beach Cafe: 1326 2nd Ave.

Birdland Jazz: 315 West 44 St. Every Monday at 9:30pm Jim Caruso’s Cast Party; Every Tuesday at 8:30pm The Lineup with Susie Mosher; Every Saturday at 7pm Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (Bass) & special guest Barbara Fasano (Voice); 6/13: An Evening With Anita Gillette & Lee Roy Reams; 6/21 – 25: Stacey Kent and 6/27: Linda Lavin in “Love Notes”.

Carnegie Hall: 881 7th Ave at 57th St. 6/3: Stacy Sullivan “I Like Men” – Celebrating 102 Years of Miss Peggy Lee.

Chelsea Table + Stage: Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St. 6/10 -11 Spencer Day; 6/18 Sean Harkness and the Usual Suspects.

The Cutting Room: 44 East 32nd St.

Don’t Tell Mama: 343 W. 46 St. 6/24 Ricky Ritzel’s Broadway.

Dizzys Club Coca Cola: Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street.

The DJango: 2 Avenue of the Americas.

Feinstein’s/54 Below: 254 West 54 St. 6/2 -4: Donna McKechnie: Take Me To The World – The Songs of Stephen Sondheim; 6/8: Marilu Henner: Music and Memories!; 6/17-18 Rachel Bay Jones; 6/20-25 DIAMOND SERIES: Brian Stokes Mitchell: Songs and Stories; 6/28-29: To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim, feat. Nick Callaway Foster and 6/30 – 7/2: Emily Skinner: A Broad With A Broad, Broad Mind

The Green Room 42: 6/5 Eva Nobelzada So This is Love; 6/5 Reeve Carney; 6/15 Lauren Patten; 6/15 Christine Pedi; 6/17, 18 and 20 Caitlin Kinunnen and Isabelle McCalla and 6/30: The Light Effect starring Erika Henningsen and Christiani Pitts.

Theatre at the West Bank Café: 407 West 42 St. 6/11: Corinna Sowers; 6/15, 22 and 29 Jeff Harner and 6/29 Mark Nadler.

The Triad: 158 W. 72 St.

The Town Hall: 123 West 43rd Street. 6/3: An Evening With Kenny G: 6/4: Don McLean 50th Anniversary of “American Pie”, 6/13: Irish Rep Gala 2022 A Celebration Of The Musicals Of Harold Prince Featuring performances by Michel Bell, Len Cariou, Glenn Close, Joel Grey, Ciaran Sheehan, Max Von Essen, Kaley Ann Voorhees, and more; 6/16: Kenny Logins; 6/19: Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway starring Vanessa Williams: 6/27: Broadway By The Year: “Almost On Broadway!”