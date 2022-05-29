MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For June

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For June

Music is busting out all over the cabarets and the artists that inhabit them.

92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave. 6/2 Rufus Wainwright, Lea Michele, and Molly Ringwald in Conversation with Jordan Roth: Judy Garland at 100 (In-Person) at 7:30pm; 6/8 Jurassic World Dominion: Jeff Goldblum in Conversation with MTV News’ Josh Horowitz 7pm; 6/18-20 Isn’t It Bliss?: Sondheim on Love 7:30pm.

Beach Cafe: 1326 2nd Ave.

Birdland Jazz: 315 West 44 St. Every Monday at 9:30pm Jim Caruso’s Cast Party; Every Tuesday at 8:30pm The Lineup with Susie Mosher; Every Saturday at 7pm Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (Bass) & special guest Barbara Fasano (Voice); 6/13: An Evening With Anita Gillette & Lee Roy Reams; 6/21 – 25: Stacey Kent and 6/27: Linda Lavin in “Love Notes”.

Carnegie Hall: 881 7th Ave at 57th St. 6/3: Stacy Sullivan “I Like Men” – Celebrating 102 Years of Miss Peggy Lee.

Sean Harkness

Chelsea Table + Stage: Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St. 6/10 -11 Spencer Day; 6/18 Sean Harkness and the Usual Suspects.

The Cutting Room: 44 East 32nd St.
Don’t Tell Mama: 343 W. 46 St. 6/24 Ricky Ritzel’s Broadway.

Dizzys Club Coca Cola: Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street.

The DJango: 2 Avenue of the Americas.

Feinstein’s/54 Below: 254 West 54 St. 6/2 -4: Donna McKechnie: Take Me To The World – The Songs of Stephen Sondheim; 6/8: Marilu Henner: Music and Memories!; 6/17-18 Rachel Bay Jones; 6/20-25 DIAMOND SERIES: Brian Stokes Mitchell: Songs and Stories; 6/28-29: To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim, feat. Nick Callaway Foster and 6/30 – 7/2: Emily Skinner: A Broad With A Broad, Broad Mind

The Green Room 42: 6/5 Eva Nobelzada So This is Love; 6/5 Reeve Carney; 6/15 Lauren Patten; 6/15 Christine Pedi; 6/17, 18 and 20 Caitlin Kinunnen and Isabelle McCalla and 6/30: The Light Effect starring Erika Henningsen and Christiani Pitts.

Theatre at the West Bank Café: 407 West 42 St. 6/11: Corinna Sowers; 6/15, 22 and 29 Jeff Harner and 6/29 Mark Nadler.

Mark Nadler

Mark Nadler

The Triad: 158 W. 72 St.

 

The Town Hall: 123 West 43rd Street. 6/3: An Evening With Kenny G: 6/4: Don McLean 50th Anniversary of “American Pie”, 6/13: Irish Rep Gala 2022 A Celebration Of The Musicals Of Harold Prince Featuring performances by Michel Bell, Len Cariou, Glenn Close, Joel Grey, Ciaran Sheehan, Max Von Essen, Kaley Ann Voorhees, and more; 6/16: Kenny Logins; 6/19: Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway starring Vanessa Williams:  6/27: Broadway By The Year: “Almost On Broadway!”

Cabaret

