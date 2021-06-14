Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For June

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Clubs are starting to open up Here is what you can see.

92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave. 6/17 at 12pm. Jules Styne with Harvey Granat and guest Barry Kleinbort and a performance by Karen Mason; 6pm Netflix’s Master of None Lena Waithe, Naomi Ackie, Alan Yang and Aziz Ansari in Conversation; 6/22 7pm NBC’s Good Girls: Christina Hendricks in Conversation with Matthew Weiner and 6/30 Jamie Lee Curtis in Conversation with Lisa Birnbach: Audible Original Letters from Camp.

Don’t Tell Mama: 343 W. 46 St.6/25 Ricky Ritzel’s Broadway! Featuring: Tara Martinez, Tanya Moberly
Feinstein’s/54 Below: 254 West 54 St. 6/17 -24 George Salazar and Joe Iconis reunite to reopen Feinstein’s/54 Below with a revamped sequel to their cabaret act; Two-Player Game!; 6/18 Lauren Marcus; 6/21 Beth Malone; 6/26 Jason Robert Brown; 6/28 Lee Roy Reams and 6/29 – 7/3 Derrick Baskin.

The Cutting Room: 44 East 32nd St. 6/19 Romeo Delight “The Ultimate Van Halen Tribute Band and 6/27 Peter Noone of Hermans Hermits An Intimate Acoustic Evening of Song and Storytelling.

The Green Room 42: 6/18 -19 Anthony Nunziata; 6/20 Andrea McArdle and 6/25 Alice Ripley

The Town Hall: 6/19 Sweet Honey In The Rock

