Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For March

Irish eyes are smiling this month and the cabarets are bursting with choices galore. Remember you need to be vaccinated and carry a card or be in the system. Soon hopefully this will be a thing of the past. Here’s our picks getting “wired to the moon.”

92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave. 2/10 at 7pm: 3/1 92Y Talks + Happy Sad Confused Present: Outlander’s Sam Heughan in Conversation with Josh Horowitz (Online); 3/7 Playing Othello with André Holland, Chukwudi Iwuji and John Douglas Thompson (In-Person); Spencer: Screening and Kristen Stewart in Conversation with Thelma Adams;

3/12 An Evening with Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman Harmony: A New Musical — Conversation and Performances by Cast Members; 3/19 – 21 David Loud: Facing the Music; 3/28 Cabaret Conversations and 3/30 Fashion Icons: Bobbi Brown in Conversation with Fern Mallis (In-Person).

Beach Cafe: 1326 2nd Ave. 3/13 Karen Oberlin; 3/14 Dawn Derow; 3/17 KT Sullivan; 3/20 Jill Fellman; 3/21 Dorian Woodruff and 3/27 Marieann Meringolo.

Birdland Jazz: 315 West 44 St. Every Monday at 9:30pm Jim Caruso’s Cast Party; Every Tuesday at 8:30pm The Lineup with Susie Mosher; Every Saturday at 7pm Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (Bass) & special guest Barbara Fasano (Voice); 3/3 Composers Concordance “Eclectic Bands” Concert in the Theater; 3/4 – 6 Samara Joy in the Theater;3/7 Sam Gravitte: Songs That Raised Me; 3/7 The Andersons Play Richard Rodgers in the Theater;3/12 Sara Gazarek in the Theater;3/14 Susan Mack “Music In The Air” in the Theater; 3/17 – 19 Dave Liebman & Marc Copland Duo in the Theater; 3/20 Sean Harkness & The Unusual Suspects;3/20 Edmund Bagnell: “Americana” in the Theater; 3/24 – 26 Chad LB Quartet in the Theater and 3/28 Karen Mason in Kander & Ebb & All That Jazz!

Carnegie Hall: 881 7th Ave at 57th St. 3/4 The New York PopsOne Night Only: An Evening with Norm Lewis; 3/10 MasterVoices With the passing of Sondheim in November, MasterVoiceswill honor his legacy with a production of this rarely performed show about the importance of the individual in a conformist society. Starring Vanessa Williams as a corrupt mayoress who fakes a miracle for her town, hit songs include “There Won’t Be Trumpets,” “Anyone Can Whistle,” “Everybody Says Don’t” and “With So Little to be Sure Of”… which was one of Sondheim’s own favorites; 3/16 The New York Pops Get Happy: That Nelson Riddle Sound with jazz crooner Tony DeSare and the fabulous Capathia Jenkins and 3/19 Music-Fest 2022 Rising Talents Festival Grand Prix Winners’ Concert.

Chelsea Table + Stage: Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St.3/12 The Daisy Jopling Band.

The Cutting Room: 44 East 32nd St. 3/13 Songs from the Musical HAIR and 3/28 Broadway Sings Queen

Don’t Tell Mama: 343 W. 46 St. 3/21 Lenny Watts Escape and 3/25 Ricky Ritzel’s Broadway.

Dizzys Club Coca Cola: Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street.

The DJango: 2 Avenue of the Americas. 3/7, 21 and 28 Mingus Big Band; 3/14 and 28 Mingus Orchestra and 3/24 Django All Stars.

Feinstein’s/54 Below: 254 West 54 St. 3/3 Live From Feinstein’s/54 Below: Mauricio Martínez, feat. Eden Espinosa & Jaime Lozano!; Live From Feinstein’s/54 Below: Amy Spanger: Come To Your Senses, feat. Brian Shepard!;3/6 Live From Feinstein’s/54 Below: 10 Years of Reunion Concerts! Celebrating Feinstein’s/54 Below’s 10th Anniversary, feat. Jennifer Laura Thompson, Rob McClure, Jeremy Kushnier, & More!; 3/7 Live From Feinstein’s/54 Below: Tyce Green: Doing The Most, feat. Samantha Pauly, Chris McCarrell, & More!;3/8 Dawn Derow Sings Eydie Gormé, feat. Jeff Harnar!; 3/9 Live From Feinstein’s/54 Below: David Sabella: Time Heals; 3/10 -11 Lee Roy Reams: Goodbye, Kentucky! Hello, Broadway!; 3/10 Live From Feinstein’s/54 Below: Swingin’ With The Music of Stephen Sondheim, feat. Sarah Rice, Patrick Cassidy, & More;3/14 and 18 Dead Outlaw: A New Musical By David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna; 3/15 Make Your Own Party: The Songs of Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich, feat. Kelli Rabke, Scott Coulter, & More!; 3/16 -17 Sam Harris: Openly Gray!;3/19 Nicole Henry: Time to Love Again;3/21 Live From Feinstein’s/54 Below: Anne Bobby and Friends: I’m Still Standing… and Streaming!; 3/22 A Special Sondheim Unplugged Concert: Remembering Steve, feat. Danielle Ferland, Annie Golden, & More; 3/23 – 26 To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim;3/23 Elton John Birthday Celebration Concert! Feat. Shereen Pimentel & Moreand 3/28 – 29 Newsies 10th Anniversary Celebration, feat. Ben Fankhauser, Kara Lindsay, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, & More!

The Green Room 42: 3/10 Kimberley Locke; 3/20 Laura Bell Bundy; 3/25 Patrick DeGennaro; 3/31 A Pedi Party Christine Pedi and 3/31 Laurissa “Lala” Romain.

Theatre at the West Bank Café: 407 West 42 St. 3/3 and the 17 Broadway Sessions.

The Triad: 158 W. 72 St.

The Town Hall: 123 West 43rd Street. 3/1 HB95: 95th birthday of legendary singer, songwriter, activist, and actor Harry Belafonte; 3/8 2nd Annual International Women’s Day Benefit Concert with Jennifer Nettles, Grammy Award-winning composer Sara Bareilles and star if Tina the Tina Turner musical and Broadway By The Year: The New Wave.