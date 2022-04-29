Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For May

With Spring weather there is no better time for cabarets and the artist that inhabit them. Remember you need to be vaccinated and carry a card or be in the system. Soon hopefully this will be a thing of the past. Here’s our picks

92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave. 5/2 Jennifer Grey in Conversation with Katie Couric: Out of the Corner (In-Person); 5/3 Recanati-Kaplan Talks Bill Gates with Fareed Zakaria: How to Prevent the Next Pandemic; 5/4 Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis: Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo-Hilfiger (In-Person); 5/5 AppleTV+’s Tehran Niv Sultan, Glenn Close, Dana Eden and Daniel Syrkin in Conversation with Jessica Shaw; 5/18 Fashion Icons: Tory Burch in Conversation with Fern Mallis (In-Person); 5/19 HBO’s Scenes From a Marriage: Screening and Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain, Hagai Levi, Amy Herzog, Michael Ellenberg in Conversation and 5/22 Stephanie Sings the Stephens (Sondheim, Schwartz & Flaherty);

Stephanie J. Block in Concert

Beach Cafe: 1326 2nd Ave.

Birdland Jazz: 315 West 44 St. Every Monday at 9:30pm Jim Caruso’s Cast Party; Every Tuesday at 8:30pm The Lineup with Susie Mosher; Every Saturday at 7pm Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (Bass) & special guest Barbara Fasano (Voice); 5/2 Amanda McBroom: “Crimes of the Heart”; 5/2 Anaïs Reno Quartet in the Theater; 5/9 Debbie Gravitte Plus One: With Marc Shaiman

Carnegie Hall: 881 7th Ave at 57th St. 5/7 Jon Batiste

Chelsea Table + Stage: Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St.

The Cutting Room: 44 East 32nd St. 5/23 Broadway For Self Help Africa; 5/26 Ellen Foley

Don’t Tell Mama: 343 W. 46 St. 5/27 Ricky Ritzel’s Broadway.

Dizzys Club Coca Cola: Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street. 5/22 American Songbook: Got Gershwin

The DJango: 2 Avenue of the Americas. 5/2, 5/9, 5/16 Mingus Big Band; 5/4 Next Gen Series: Anais Reno Feat. The Pete Malinverni Trio

Feinstein’s/54 Below: 254 West 54 St. 5/1 Tom Kitt: Reflections, A Solo Concert; 5/2 LIVESTREAM: 10 Years of Musical Theatre History! Celebrating Feinstein’s/54 Below’s 10th Anniversary; 5/3 Jeff McCarthy: I Promise You A Happy Ending;5/4 LIVESTREAM: Ken Page: There’s So Much To Talk About … (And Sing About, Too!);5/5 – 7 Andrea McArdle & Friends Celebrate the 45th ANNIEversary;5/10 The Best of Broadway! A CCM Celebration, feat. Pamela Myers, Lee Roy Reams & More;5/11 Melissa Errico: OUT OF THE DARK, The Film Noir Project; 5/13 – 15 Jason Robert Brown we will see you there; 5/16 Another Opening, Another Debut! Broadway Debuts of the 2021-2022 Season, feat. Samantha Pauly & More!; 5/18 – 21 Ann Hampton Callaway: Fever! The Peggy Lee Century;and 5/16 – 28 Lillias White: Divine Sass, A Tribute to The Divine One – Sarah Vaughan

Reeve CarneyThe Green Room 42: 5/1 Eva Nobelzada So This is Love; 5/1 Reeve Carney; 5/4 Nicolas King; 5/18 Brandi Burkhardt; 5/19 Jason Gouty; 5/20 Micaela Diamond; 5/21 Randy Edelman; 5/23 Fountain of Youth;

Theatre at the West Bank Café: 407 West 42 St. 5/8 Alison Arngrim in Confessions of a Prairie Bitch: Nellie Oleson Live and 5/26 Ann Kittredge

The Triad: 158 W. 72 St. 5/1 -2 Celebrity Autobiography

The Town Hall: 123 West 43rd Street. 5/18 Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey The Office BFFs and 5/23 Broadway By The Year.