

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For May

With Spring weather there is no better time for cabarets and the artist that inhabit them. Remember  you need to be vaccinated and carry a card or be in the system. Soon hopefully this will be a thing of the past. Here’s our picks

92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave.  5/2 Jennifer Grey in Conversation with Katie Couric: Out of the Corner (In-Person); 5/3 Recanati-Kaplan Talks Bill Gates with Fareed Zakaria: How to Prevent the Next Pandemic; 5/4 Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis: Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo-Hilfiger (In-Person); 5/5 AppleTV+’s Tehran Niv Sultan, Glenn Close, Dana Eden and Daniel Syrkin in Conversation with Jessica Shaw; 5/18 Fashion Icons: Tory Burch in Conversation with Fern Mallis (In-Person); 5/19 HBO’s Scenes From a Marriage: Screening and Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain, Hagai Levi, Amy Herzog, Michael Ellenberg in Conversation and 5/22 Stephanie Sings the Stephens (Sondheim, Schwartz & Flaherty);

Stephanie J. Block in Concert

Beach Cafe: 1326 2nd Ave.

Birdland Jazz: 315 West 44 St. Every Monday at 9:30pm Jim Caruso’s Cast Party; Every Tuesday at 8:30pm The Lineup with Susie Mosher; Every Saturday at 7pm Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (Bass) & special guest Barbara Fasano (Voice); 5/2 Amanda McBroom: “Crimes of the Heart”; 5/2 Anaïs Reno Quartet in the Theater; 5/9 Debbie Gravitte Plus One: With Marc Shaiman

Carnegie Hall: 881 7th Ave at 57th St. 5/7 Jon Batiste

Chelsea Table + Stage: Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St.

The Cutting Room: 44 East 32nd St. 5/23 Broadway For Self Help Africa; 5/26 Ellen Foley
Don’t Tell Mama: 343 W. 46 St. 5/27 Ricky Ritzel’s Broadway.

Dizzys Club Coca Cola: Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street. 5/22 American Songbook: Got Gershwin

The DJango: 2 Avenue of the Americas. 5/2, 5/9, 5/16 Mingus Big Band; 5/4 Next Gen Series: Anais Reno Feat. The Pete Malinverni Trio

Jason Robert Brown

Feinstein’s/54 Below: 254 West 54 St. 5/1 Tom Kitt: Reflections, A Solo Concert; 5/2 LIVESTREAM: 10 Years of Musical Theatre History! Celebrating Feinstein’s/54 Below’s 10th Anniversary; 5/3 Jeff McCarthy: I Promise You A Happy Ending;5/4 LIVESTREAM: Ken Page: There’s So Much To Talk About … (And Sing About, Too!);5/5 – 7 Andrea McArdle & Friends Celebrate the 45th ANNIEversary;5/10 The Best of Broadway! A CCM Celebration, feat. Pamela Myers, Lee Roy Reams & More;5/11 Melissa Errico: OUT OF THE DARK, The Film Noir Project; 5/13 – 15 Jason Robert Brown we will see you there; 5/16 Another Opening, Another Debut! Broadway Debuts of the 2021-2022 Season, feat. Samantha Pauly & More!; 5/18 – 21 Ann Hampton Callaway: Fever! The Peggy Lee Century;and 5/16 – 28 Lillias White: Divine Sass, A Tribute to The Divine One – Sarah Vaughan

Reeve Carney

Reeve CarneyThe Green Room 42: 5/1 Eva Nobelzada So This is Love; 5/1 Reeve Carney; 5/4 Nicolas King; 5/18 Brandi Burkhardt; 5/19 Jason Gouty; 5/20 Micaela Diamond; 5/21 Randy Edelman; 5/23 Fountain of Youth;

Theatre at the West Bank Café: 407 West 42 St. 5/8 Alison Arngrim in Confessions of a Prairie Bitch: Nellie Oleson Live and 5/26 Ann Kittredge

The Triad: 158 W. 72 St. 5/1 -2 Celebrity Autobiography

 

The Town Hall: 123 West 43rd Street. 5/18 Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey The Office BFFs and 5/23 Broadway By The Year.

Cabaret

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

