Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For November

Fall is in full spectacular color. Time for a warm glass of wine and shows that will heal your soul. Here are our picks.

92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave. 11/5 – 7 Lyrics & Lyricists California Dreamin’: Jessica Vosk Sings the Songwriters of Laurel Canyon; 11/11: Paramount+’s Tulsa King: Sylvester Stallone and Terence Winter in conversation with MTV News’ Josh Horowitz (In-Person)

Beach Cafe: 1326 2nd Ave.

Birdland Jazz: 315 West 44 St. Every Monday at 9:30pm Jim Caruso’s Cast Party; Every Tuesday at 8:30pm The Lineup with Susie Mosher; Every Saturday at 7pm Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (Bass) & special guest Barbara Fasano (Voice); 11/7: “A Collective Cy”: Jeff Harnar Sings Cy Coleman; 11/7: Christian Holder: “Dreams and Inspiration” in the Theater; 11/8 – 12: Peter Cincotti;11/21: Maddie Baillio and 11/28 Natalie Douglas

Cafe Carlyle: 35 E 76th St, until 11/5: Rita Wilson; 11/8 -19 John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey at the Café Carlyle; 11/22 – 23, 25 -26th Rachael and Vilray and 11/29 – 12/ 10: Darren Criss will make his debut at Café Carlyle, November 29 – December 10.

Carnegie Hall: 881 7th Ave at 57th St. 11/16: Standard Time with Michael Feinstein; 11/17: Orchestra of St. Luke’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream with David Hyde Pierce; 11/18: Open Working Rehearsal: The New York Pops Broadway Blockbusters and The New York Pops Broadway Blockbusters

Chelsea Table + Stage: Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St. 11/2: Samantha Pauly; 11/6: The Reading Series with Amy Spanger, Nick Rehberger, Nick Gaswirth, Lisa C. M. Lamothe, Jennifer Noble, Tally Sessions, and Emily Koch and 11/30: Shawn Harkness and the Usual Suspects.

The Cutting Room: 44 East 32nd St. 11/16: Rock Camp: An Oral History; 11/19: Romeo Delight “The Ultimate Van Halen Tribute Band

Don’t Tell Mama: 343 W. 46 St. 11/11: Tanya Moberly; 11/12: Madison Benton & Michael Lavine: Thoroughly Modern Maddie & Michael and 11/25: Ricky Ritzel’s Broadway!

Dizzys Club Coca Cola: Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street.

The DJango: 2 Avenue of the Americas.

54 Below: 254 West 54 St. 11/1 – 2: Karen Mason: 30… And Counting; 11/5: Virginia Woolf’s A Room Of One’s Own! starring Mary Bridget Davies; 11/6: David Sabella: The Razzle Dazzle Of Chicago; 11/8: Jaime Lozano’s Present Perfect! with Mauricio Martínez and Florencia Cuenca; 11/9: Liz Callaway To Steve With Love; 11/10 – 12: Leslie Uggams; 11/14 – 20: Santino Fontana; 11/21: Richard Maltby and David Shire with Nikki M. James,

Jelani Remy and more; 11/22 -26 and Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway As Long As We’re Together!

Sony Hall: 235 W. 46th St. The Green Room 42: 570 10th Ave. 11/2: I AM WOMAN: A Concert For Female Empowerment

Theatre at the West Bank Café: 407 West 42 St. 11/11: Lisa Viggiano The Triad: 158 W. 72 St. 11/15: Mary Setrakian – SING! Find Your True Voice: A Master Class for Everyone