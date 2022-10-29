Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For November

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Fall is in full spectacular color. Time for a warm glass of wine and shows that will heal your soul. Here are our picks.

92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave. 11/5 – 7 Lyrics & Lyricists California Dreamin’: Jessica Vosk Sings the Songwriters of Laurel Canyon; 11/11: Paramount+’s Tulsa King: Sylvester Stallone and Terence Winter in conversation with MTV News’ Josh Horowitz (In-Person)

Beach Cafe: 1326 2nd Ave.

Susie Mosher

Birdland Jazz: 315 West 44 St. Every Monday at 9:30pm Jim Caruso’s Cast Party; Every Tuesday at 8:30pm The Lineup with Susie Mosher; Every Saturday at 7pm Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (Bass) & special guest Barbara Fasano (Voice); 11/7: “A Collective Cy”: Jeff Harnar Sings Cy Coleman; 11/7: Christian Holder: “Dreams and Inspiration” in the Theater; 11/8 – 12: Peter Cincotti;11/21: Maddie Baillio and 11/28 Natalie Douglas

Darren Criss

Cafe Carlyle: 35 E 76th St, until 11/5: Rita Wilson; 11/8 -19 John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey at the Café Carlyle; 11/22 – 23, 25 -26th Rachael and Vilray and 11/29 – 12/ 10: Darren Criss will make his debut at Café Carlyle, November 29 – December 10.

Carnegie Hall: 881 7th Ave at 57th St. 11/16: Standard Time with Michael Feinstein; 11/17: Orchestra of St. Luke’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream with David Hyde Pierce; 11/18: Open Working Rehearsal: The New York Pops Broadway Blockbusters and The New York Pops Broadway Blockbusters

Samantha Pauly

Chelsea Table + Stage: Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St. 11/2: Samantha Pauly; 11/6: The Reading Series with Amy Spanger, Nick Rehberger, Nick Gaswirth, Lisa C. M. Lamothe, Jennifer Noble, Tally Sessions, and Emily Koch and 11/30: Shawn Harkness and the Usual Suspects.

The Cutting Room: 44 East 32nd St. 11/16: Rock Camp: An Oral History; 11/19: Romeo Delight “The Ultimate Van Halen Tribute Band

Don’t Tell Mama: 343 W. 46 St. 11/11: Tanya Moberly; 11/12: Madison Benton & Michael Lavine: Thoroughly Modern Maddie & Michael and 11/25: Ricky Ritzel’s Broadway!

Dizzys Club Coca Cola: Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street.

The DJango: 2 Avenue of the Americas.

54 Below: 254 West 54 St. 11/1 – 2: Karen Mason: 30… And Counting; 11/5: Virginia Woolf’s A Room Of One’s Own!  starring Mary Bridget Davies; 11/6: David Sabella: The Razzle Dazzle Of Chicago; 11/8: Jaime Lozano’s Present Perfect! with Mauricio Martínez  and Florencia Cuenca; 11/9: Liz Callaway To Steve With Love; 11/10 – 12: Leslie Uggams; 11/14 – 20: Santino Fontana; 11/21: Richard Maltby and David Shire with Nikki M. James,
Jelani Remy and more; 11/22 -26 and Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway As Long As We’re Together!

Sony Hall: 235 W. 46th St.

The Green Room 42: 570 10th Ave. 11/2: I AM WOMAN: A Concert For Female Empowerment

Theatre at the West Bank Café: 407 West 42 St. 11/11: Lisa Viggiano

The Triad: 158 W. 72 St. 11/15: Mary Setrakian – SING! Find Your True Voice: A Master Class for Everyone

The Town Hall: 123 West 43rd Street. 11/2: A Conversation With Matthew Perry; 11/16: Quentin Tarantino Cinema Speculation Book Tour; 11/21: 24 Hour Play Series and 11/26: A Prairie Home Companion American Revival With Garrison Keillor.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

