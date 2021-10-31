MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For November

Clubs are opened, but you need to be vaccinated and carry a card or be in the system. Here’s our picks for November.

92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave. 111/3 at 7pm Netflix’s Sex, Love & goop: in Conversation with Chelsea Handler with Michaela Boehm, Jaiya, and Amina Peterson; 1/4 at 7pm Huma Abedin in Conversation With Hillary Clinton (In-Person); 11/8 at 7m From Nashville — Music Talks with Hunter Kelly: Jennifer Nettles; 11/16 at 12:30pm The Happiness Summit New Directions in Mental Health Deepak Chopra, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, Tal Ben Shahar, Jessica Clemons

Peter Cincotti

Birdland Jazz: 315 West 44 St. Every Monday at 9:30pm Jim Caruso’s Cast Party; Every Tuesday at 8:30pm The Lineup with Susie Mosher; Every Saturday at 7pm Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (Bass) & special guest Barbara Fasano (Voice); 11/7 7pm Linda Purl & Billy Stritch “In The Mood: Songs For Jumping Back Into Life!”; 11/9 – 13 Peter Cincotti; 11/15 7pm Natalie Douglas; 11/22 8:30p Christine Lavin and 11/22 7pm Freda Payne “Let There Be Love” CD Release Concert

Carnegie Hall: 881 7th Ave at 57th St. 11/8 at 8pm Jessica Vosk My Golden Age with Special Guest
Kristin Chenoweth 

Brandee Younger

Chelsea Table + Stage: Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St. 11/1 at 7pm Jazz Foundation of America Presents at Chelsea Table and Stage presents Brandee Younger.

The Cutting Room: 44 East 32nd St. 11/1 at 6pm Join Freda Payne and Mark Bego for the Book Launch of “Band of Gold”; 11/7 at 7pm Songs from the Musical HAIR; 11/14 at 7pm Daisy Jopling Band | NiNA BLUE;

Don’t Tell Mama: 343 W. 46 St. 11/5 at 7pm Marcus Simeon, Lina Koutrakos and Sean Harkness Clearly Now and 11/19 at 7pm Tanya Moberly: I Love New York Songwriters Part II.

Dizzys Club Coca Cola: Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street. 11/2 at 7pm Lou Donaldson’s 95TH Birthday Celebration.

The DJango: 2 Avenue of the Americas. 

Feinstein’s/54 Below: 254 West 54 St. 11/1 at 7pm Marilyn Maye; 11/2 -7 at 8:30 pm The Diamond Series Megan Hitly; 11/11 – 13 at 7pm Linda Eder; 11/16 at 7pm Karen Mason’s Birthday Bash; 11/21 at 7pm Melissa Errico; 11/22 at 7pm and 9:45 Seussical, the Musical the reunion; 11/24 – 27 at 7pm Paulo Szot and 11/30 and 12/2 – 3, 12/6 -7, 12/8 – 9 and 12/13 at 7pm A Very Countless Christmas With Luann de Lesseps.

Eva Nobelzada

The Green Room 42: 11/10 at 7pm Bianca Marroquin; 11/14 and 11/28 at 7pm Eva Nobelzada and 11/29 at 7pm Amy Spangler

Laurie Beechman Theatre at the West Bank Café: 407 West 42 St. 

The Triad: 158 W. 72 St. 11/21 Dean Benner & The Manhattan Cowboy Band Back In The Saddle

The Town Hall: 123 West 43rd Street

Cabaret

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

