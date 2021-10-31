Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For November

Clubs are opened, but you need to be vaccinated and carry a card or be in the system. Here’s our picks for November.

92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave. 111/3 at 7pm Netflix’s Sex, Love & goop: in Conversation with Chelsea Handler with Michaela Boehm, Jaiya, and Amina Peterson; 1/4 at 7pm Huma Abedin in Conversation With Hillary Clinton (In-Person); 11/8 at 7m From Nashville — Music Talks with Hunter Kelly: Jennifer Nettles; 11/16 at 12:30pm The Happiness Summit New Directions in Mental Health Deepak Chopra, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, Tal Ben Shahar, Jessica Clemons

Peter Cincotti

Birdland Jazz: 315 West 44 St. Every Monday at 9:30pm Jim Caruso’s Cast Party; Every Tuesday at 8:30pm The Lineup with Susie Mosher; Every Saturday at 7pm Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (Bass) & special guest Barbara Fasano (Voice); 11/7 7pm Linda Purl & Billy Stritch “In The Mood: Songs For Jumping Back Into Life!”; 11/9 – 13 Peter Cincotti; 11/15 7pm Natalie Douglas; 11/22 8:30p Christine Lavin and 11/22 7pm Freda Payne “Let There Be Love” CD Release Concert

Carnegie Hall: 881 7th Ave at 57th St. 11/8 at 8pm Jessica Vosk My Golden Age with Special Guest

Kristin Chenoweth

Brandee Younger

Chelsea Table + Stage: Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St. 11/1 at 7pm Jazz Foundation of America Presents at Chelsea Table and Stage presents Brandee Younger.

The Cutting Room: 44 East 32nd St. 11/1 at 6pm Join Freda Payne and Mark Bego for the Book Launch of “Band of Gold”; 11/7 at 7pm Songs from the Musical HAIR; 11/14 at 7pm Daisy Jopling Band | NiNA BLUE;

Don’t Tell Mama: 343 W. 46 St. 11/5 at 7pm Marcus Simeon, Lina Koutrakos and Sean Harkness Clearly Now and 11/19 at 7pm Tanya Moberly: I Love New York Songwriters Part II.

Dizzys Club Coca Cola: Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street. 11/2 at 7pm Lou Donaldson’s 95TH Birthday Celebration.

The DJango: 2 Avenue of the Americas.

Feinstein’s/54 Below: 254 West 54 St. 11/1 at 7pm Marilyn Maye; 11/2 -7 at 8:30 pm The Diamond Series Megan Hitly; 11/11 – 13 at 7pm Linda Eder; 11/16 at 7pm Karen Mason’s Birthday Bash; 11/21 at 7pm Melissa Errico; 11/22 at 7pm and 9:45 Seussical, the Musical the reunion; 11/24 – 27 at 7pm Paulo Szot and 11/30 and 12/2 – 3, 12/6 -7, 12/8 – 9 and 12/13 at 7pm A Very Countless Christmas With Luann de Lesseps.

Eva Nobelzada

The Green Room 42: 11/10 at 7pm Bianca Marroquin; 11/14 and 11/28 at 7pm Eva Nobelzada and 11/29 at 7pm Amy Spangler

Laurie Beechman Theatre at the West Bank Café: 407 West 42 St.

The Triad: 158 W. 72 St. 11/21 Dean Benner & The Manhattan Cowboy Band Back In The Saddle

The Town Hall: 123 West 43rd Street