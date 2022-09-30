MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For October

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For October

Fall is here. Time for a warm glass of wine and shows that will haunt your soul. Here are our picks.

92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave. 10/11: Geena Davis in Conversation with Stephanie Ramos: Dying of Politeness (In-Person and also online); 10/19: Neil deGrasse Tyson in Conversation with Gayle King: Starry Messenger (In-Person and also online); 10/20: “Voice and the Violin”: Joshua Bell, violin & Larisa Martinez, soprano (In-Person and also online); 10/23: Reel Pieces with Annette Insdorf: The Son: Advance Screening and Conversation with Hugh Jackman and writer-director Florian Zeller (In-Person and also online) and 10/30: To Life — Again! Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish Returns Joel Grey, Steven Skybell, and Zalmen Mlotek

Beach Cafe: 1326 2nd Ave.

Stacy Sullivan and Todd Murphy

Birdland Jazz: 315 West 44 St. Every Monday at 9:30pm Jim Caruso’s Cast Party; Every Tuesday at 8:30pm The Lineup with Susie Mosher; Every Saturday at 7pm Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (Bass) & special guest Barbara Fasano (Voice); 10/3: Jamie deRoy & Friends; 10/10: Victoria Shaw, Jim Brickman & Peter Cincotti; 10/17: Julie Halston: De-Classified! also online.; 10/21 – 22: Gabrielle Stravelli Quintet in the Theater; 10:24: Steve Ross “Autumn Serenades 2022”; 10/31: Carole J. Bufford: Bad Moon Risingand 10/31: Stacy Sullivan & Todd Murray “I’m Glad There Is You” in the Theater

Betty Buckley

Betty Buckley

Cafe Carlyle: 35 E 76th St, 10/13 – 17: 10/1: Betty Buckley; 10/7 – 8: Erich Bergen and 1025 – 11/5: Rita Wilson.

Steven Reineke

Carnegie Hall: 881 7th Ave at 57th St. 10/21: Open Working Rehearsal: The New York Pops 2pm then The Music of Star Wars at 8pm.

Eden Espinoza

Chelsea Table + Stage: Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St. 10/2: The American Songbook Association Celebrates Eric Michael Gillett in person and livestream and 10/ 6 – 7: An Evening With Eden Espinosa in person and livestream.

Ellen Foley

The Cutting Room: 44 East 32nd St. 10/13: Ellen Foley; 10/21: Lori Lieberman and 10/31: Vinny “Big Pussy” Pastore’s Gangster Squad Halloween Bash!

Don’t Tell Mama: 343 W. 46 St. 10/21: Tanya Moberly.

Morgan James

Dizzys Club Coca Cola: Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street. Until 10/2:  Catherine Russell and 10/29: Morgan James Live: A Celebration of Nina Simone.

The DJango: 2 Avenue of the Americas.

Linda Eder

54 Below: 254 West 54 St. 10/1: Tony Danza: Standards & Stories; 10/ 4, 8 and 11: Linda Eder; 10/5 Hugh Panaro; 10/12 -15 and 18 – 22: Marilyn Maye; 10/18: American Idol’s Alyssa Wray: Songs That Speak To Me, feat. Willie Spence & more!; 10/19: Analise Scarpaci: Pathetic Little Dreamer; and 10/24; Amanda Green & Friends, feat. Shoshana Bean, Javier Muñoz, & more!;

Jason Graae

Sony Hall: 235 W. 46th St. 10/14: Orfeh & Andy Karl: Legally Bound and 10/23: I Put A Spell On You.

The Green Room 42: 570 10th Ave. 10/6 and 20: Broadway Sessions; 10/14: Sue Matsuki; 10/16: Sarah Uriarte Berry and 10/28 and 30: Jason Graae.

Theatre at the West Bank Café: 407 West 42 St. 10/23: Celia Berk and 10/23: Ann Kittredge.

The Triad: 158 W. 72 St.

The Town Hall: 123 West 43rd Street. 10/1: Chazz Palminteri “A Bronx Tale”

Related Items
Cabaret

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Cabaret

My View: New York Celebrities Turn Out For Clint Holmes at 54 Below

Stephen SorokoffSeptember 29, 2022
Read More

My View: I Didn’t Have To Think About CLASSIFYING This Show As Great…..I Was There at Clint Holmes

Stephen SorokoffSeptember 28, 2022
Read More

Jay Armstrong Johnson’s “I Put A Spell On You: ALIVE at Sony Hall” announces cast

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 28, 2022
Read More

My View: You Don’t Have To Set A New Standard When You’ve Already Set The Standard…..TONY DANZA at 54 Below

Stephen SorokoffSeptember 27, 2022
Read More

The Seth Concert Series Is Back With Michael Cerveris and Ali Ewoldt

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 26, 2022
Read More

My View: “The Failure Cabaret” Is A Success at 54 Below

Stephen SorokoffSeptember 25, 2022
Read More

SIX’s Samantha Pauly Debuts Solo Show at CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 24, 2022
Read More

My View: Who Better To Celebrate Cy Coleman….BIlly Stritch

Stephen SorokoffSeptember 23, 2022
Read More

The Rose Room Brings Debauchery To Times Square

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 22, 2022
Read More