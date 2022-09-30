Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For October

Fall is here. Time for a warm glass of wine and shows that will haunt your soul. Here are our picks.

92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave. 10/11: Geena Davis in Conversation with Stephanie Ramos: Dying of Politeness (In-Person and also online); 10/19: Neil deGrasse Tyson in Conversation with Gayle King: Starry Messenger (In-Person and also online); 10/20: “Voice and the Violin”: Joshua Bell, violin & Larisa Martinez, soprano (In-Person and also online); 10/23: Reel Pieces with Annette Insdorf: The Son: Advance Screening and Conversation with Hugh Jackman and writer-director Florian Zeller (In-Person and also online) and 10/30: To Life — Again! Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish Returns Joel Grey, Steven Skybell, and Zalmen Mlotek

Beach Cafe: 1326 2nd Ave. 1326 2nd Ave.

Birdland Jazz: 315 West 44 St. Every Monday at 9:30pm Jim Caruso’s Cast Party; Every Tuesday at 8:30pm The Lineup with Susie Mosher; Every Saturday at 7pm Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (Bass) & special guest Barbara Fasano (Voice); 10/3: Jamie deRoy & Friends; 10/10: Victoria Shaw, Jim Brickman & Peter Cincotti; 10/17: Julie Halston: De-Classified! also online.; 10/21 – 22: Gabrielle Stravelli Quintet in the Theater; 10:24: Steve Ross “Autumn Serenades 2022”; 10/31: Carole J. Bufford: Bad Moon Risingand 10/31: Stacy Sullivan & Todd Murray “I’m Glad There Is You” in the Theater

Cafe Carlyle: 35 E 76th St, 10/13 – 17: 10/1: Betty Buckley; 10/7 – 8: Erich Bergen and 1025 – 11/5: Rita Wilson.

Carnegie Hall: 881 7th Ave at 57th St. 10/21: Open Working Rehearsal: The New York Pops 2pm then The Music of Star Wars at 8pm.

Chelsea Table + Stage: Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St. 10/2: The American Songbook Association Celebrates Eric Michael Gillett in person and livestream and 10/ 6 – 7: An Evening With Eden Espinosa in person and livestream.

The Cutting Room: 44 East 32nd St. 10/13: Ellen Foley; 10/21: Lori Lieberman and 10/31: Vinny “Big Pussy” Pastore’s Gangster Squad Halloween Bash!

Don’t Tell Mama: 343 W. 46 St. 10/21: Tanya Moberly.

Dizzys Club Coca Cola: Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street. Until 10/2: Catherine Russell and 10/29: Morgan James Live: A Celebration of Nina Simone.

The DJango: 2 Avenue of the Americas.

54 Below: 254 West 54 St. 10/1: Tony Danza: Standards & Stories; 10/ 4, 8 and 11: Linda Eder; 10/5 Hugh Panaro; 10/12 -15 and 18 – 22: Marilyn Maye; 10/18: American Idol’s Alyssa Wray: Songs That Speak To Me, feat. Willie Spence & more!; 10/19: Analise Scarpaci: Pathetic Little Dreamer; and 10/24; Amanda Green & Friends, feat. Shoshana Bean, Javier Muñoz, & more!;

Sony Hall: 235 W. 46th St. 10/14: Orfeh & Andy Karl: Legally Bound and 10/23: I Put A Spell On You. The Green Room 42: 570 10th Ave. 10/6 and 20: Broadway Sessions; 10/14: Sue Matsuki; 10/16: Sarah Uriarte Berry and 10/28 and 30: Jason Graae.

Theatre at the West Bank Café: 407 West 42 St. 10/23: Celia Berk and 10/23: Ann Kittredge. The Triad: 158 W. 72 St.