MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For October

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For October

Clubs are opened, but you need to be vaccinated and carry a card or be in the system. Here’s our picks for October.

Sutton Foster

92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave. 10/4 at 7pm Grammy winning Rock guitarist Peter Frampton in Conversation with John Varvatos: Do You Feel Like I Do?; 10/5 at 7pm Trisha Yearwood/Reba McEntire: A Conversation; 10/7 at 7:30 Talk & Screening: Dr. Ruth in Conversation with Rabbi Peter J. Rubinstein, Introduced by Annette Insdorf; 10/12 at 7pm Adam Schiff in Conversation with Ron Chernow; 10/13 at 7pm Sutton Foster in Conversation with Amy Sherman-Palladino; 10/13 at 7:30 Shelly Tygielski in Conversation with Debra Messing: How Radical Self-Care Can Change the World; 10/18 at 7:30 Broadway is Back with Frank DiLella: A Conversation with Celebrated Composer / Lyricist Stephen Schwartz

Stephen Schwartz, Frank DiLella

Birdland Jazz: 315 West 44 St. 10/4 at 8:30pm AMANDA GREEN AND FRIENDS VAXXED AF!; 10/12 – 15 at 7pm John Pizzarelli Trio; 10/14 at 8:30pm Fleur Seule “Latin Love Songs”; 10/19 at 7pm Broadway Booker at Birdland: Broadway Booker’s Roster of Bookable Stars; 10/20 -22 at 8:30pm Klea Blackhurst: “One of the Girls” The Words and Music of Jerry Herman and 10/25 at 7pm Karen Oberlin Bewitched: The Life and Lyrics of Lorenz Hart.

Klea Blackhurst

Carnegie Hall: 881 7th Ave at 57th St. 10/ 21at 7pm Lang Lang, Piano

Lang Lang

Chelsea Table + Stage: Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St.

The Cutting Room: 44 East 32nd St. 10/12 at 7pm The Gangster Squad with Vinny Pastore and 10/25 at 7:30pm Siren’s Den: A New Rock Musical

Don’t Tell Mama: 343 W. 46 St. 10/1 at 7pm Marcus Simeon  & Sean Harkness “Blue”; 10/4 at 7pm Mark Janes Classical Corner and 10/21 at 7pm Rita Hayworth: The Heat Is On.

Dizzys Club Coca Cola: Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street.

The DJango: 2 Avenue of the Americas.

 Kelli Barrett & Jarrod Spector

Feinstein’s/54 Below: 254 West 54 St. 10/1 – 3 at 7pm Kelli O’Hara; 10/5 – 10 at 7pm Laura Benanti; 10/11 at 7pm Live From Feinstein’s/54 Below: Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker Celebrate Fifty Years Of Friendship; 10/13 -14 7pm Kelli Barrett & Jarrod Spector : Kings & Queens; 10/16 at 7pm Melissa Errico; 10/17 at 7pm Marilu Henner Music and Memories; 10/20 -21 at 7pm Anthony Nunziata and Friends; 10/21 – 23 at 7pm Lorna Luft; 10/22 and 24 – 25 at 7pm Carmen Cusack Baring All and 0/ 26- 30 at 7pm Marilyn Maye

The Green Room 42: 10/8 at 7pm Kelli Rabke Tiny Giants; 10/15 at 7pm at 7pm Unplugged Live! Lindsay Nicole Chambers; The Story Goes On Anne Runolfsson & Tess Adams and 10/25 at 7pm Broadway Fright Night!

Laurie Beechman Theatre at the West Bank Café: 407 West 42 St. 

Stage 72: (formerly The Triad) 158 W. 72 St. 

The Town Hall: 123 West 43rd Street 10/12 at 7pm The Boys: Ron Howard and Clint Howard In Conversation and 10/24 at 8pm The Monkees Farewell Tour With Michael Nesmith & Micky Dolenz

Related Items
Cabaret

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Cabaret

Kelli O’Hara, With Special GuestsJason Robert Brown, Carmen Rubie Floyd, Ruthie Ann Miles and More Kick Off Feinstein’s/ 54 Below’s Diamond Series

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 28, 2021
Read More

Chelsea Table + Stage NYC’s Newest Concert Venue Where Pop, Country, Soul, Jazz and More Rule

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 28, 2021
Read More

Grammy Award Winner Catherine Russell Is Like A Glass of Sparkling Wine Effervescent

Magda KatzSeptember 27, 2021
Read More

Music News: Melissa Errico, Unknown Soldier: Original Cast Recording, Haley Swindal, Sidney Myer, Jazz at Lincoln Center and Tomatoes Got Talent

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 17, 2021
Read More

This Is The Time: A Benefit Concert Featuring the Music of Billy Joel

Genevieve Rafter KeddySeptember 14, 2021
Read More

Music News: Reeve Carney, Erika Henningsen, and more in Pop-Up Shows!, Loveville High: A Prom In Nine Musical Podcasts, Lenya Competition and What Would Petula Do?

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 10, 2021
Read More

Bonnie Milligan Gets Happy at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Jeffery Lyle SegalSeptember 6, 2021
Read More

Adam Gwon Makes More Friends at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Jeffery Lyle SegalSeptember 5, 2021
Read More

My View: The Hit Maker Has Another Hit Coming Out…Steve Tyrell “Shades of Ray”

Stephen SorokoffSeptember 4, 2021
Read More