Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For October

Clubs are opened, but you need to be vaccinated and carry a card or be in the system. Here’s our picks for October.

Sutton Foster

92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave. 10/4 at 7pm Grammy winning Rock guitarist Peter Frampton in Conversation with John Varvatos: Do You Feel Like I Do?; 10/5 at 7pm Trisha Yearwood/Reba McEntire: A Conversation; 10/7 at 7:30 Talk & Screening: Dr. Ruth in Conversation with Rabbi Peter J. Rubinstein, Introduced by Annette Insdorf; 10/12 at 7pm Adam Schiff in Conversation with Ron Chernow; 10/13 at 7pm Sutton Foster in Conversation with Amy Sherman-Palladino; 10/13 at 7:30 Shelly Tygielski in Conversation with Debra Messing: How Radical Self-Care Can Change the World; 10/18 at 7:30 Broadway is Back with Frank DiLella: A Conversation with Celebrated Composer / Lyricist Stephen Schwartz

Stephen Schwartz, Frank DiLella

Birdland Jazz: 315 West 44 St. 10/4 at 8:30pm AMANDA GREEN AND FRIENDS VAXXED AF!; 10/12 – 15 at 7pm John Pizzarelli Trio; 10/14 at 8:30pm Fleur Seule “Latin Love Songs”; 10/19 at 7pm Broadway Booker at Birdland: Broadway Booker’s Roster of Bookable Stars; 10/20 -22 at 8:30pm Klea Blackhurst: “One of the Girls” The Words and Music of Jerry Herman and 10/25 at 7pm Karen Oberlin Bewitched: The Life and Lyrics of Lorenz Hart.

Klea Blackhurst

Carnegie Hall: 881 7th Ave at 57th St. 10/ 21at 7pm Lang Lang, Piano

Lang Lang

Chelsea Table + Stage: Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St.

The Cutting Room: 44 East 32nd St. 10/12 at 7pm The Gangster Squad with Vinny Pastore and 10/25 at 7:30pm Siren’s Den: A New Rock Musical

Don’t Tell Mama: 343 W. 46 St. 10/1 at 7pm Marcus Simeon & Sean Harkness “Blue”; 10/4 at 7pm Mark Janes Classical Corner and 10/21 at 7pm Rita Hayworth: The Heat Is On.

Dizzys Club Coca Cola: Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street.

The DJango: 2 Avenue of the Americas.

Kelli Barrett & Jarrod Spector

Feinstein’s/54 Below: 254 West 54 St. 10/1 – 3 at 7pm Kelli O’Hara; 10/5 – 10 at 7pm Laura Benanti; 10/11 at 7pm Live From Feinstein’s/54 Below: Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker Celebrate Fifty Years Of Friendship; 10/13 -14 7pm Kelli Barrett & Jarrod Spector : Kings & Queens; 10/16 at 7pm Melissa Errico; 10/17 at 7pm Marilu Henner Music and Memories; 10/20 -21 at 7pm Anthony Nunziata and Friends; 10/21 – 23 at 7pm Lorna Luft; 10/22 and 24 – 25 at 7pm Carmen Cusack Baring All and 0/ 26- 30 at 7pm Marilyn Maye

The Green Room 42: 10/8 at 7pm Kelli Rabke Tiny Giants; 10/15 at 7pm at 7pm Unplugged Live! Lindsay Nicole Chambers; The Story Goes On Anne Runolfsson & Tess Adams and 10/25 at 7pm Broadway Fright Night!

Laurie Beechman Theatre at the West Bank Café: 407 West 42 St.

Stage 72: (formerly The Triad) 158 W. 72 St.

The Town Hall: 123 West 43rd Street 10/12 at 7pm The Boys: Ron Howard and Clint Howard In Conversation and 10/24 at 8pm The Monkees Farewell Tour With Michael Nesmith & Micky Dolenz