MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For September

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For September

Things are heating up and the clubs are packed with interesting choices. Here are our picks.

92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave. 9/7: Paramount+’s The Good Fight: Advance Screening and Christine Baranski, Robert and Michelle King in Conversation with Jessica Shaw (In-Person); 9/21: Netflix’s A Jazzman’s Blues: Advance Screening and Tyler Perry in Conversation and 9/29: XYZ Presents Netflix’s Luckiest Girl Alive: Advance Screening and Mila Kunis in Conversation (In-Person)

Beach Cafe: 1326 2nd Ave.

Billy Stritch & Gabrielle Stravelli

Birdland Jazz: 315 West 44 St. Every Monday at 9:30pm Jim Caruso’s Cast Party; Every Tuesday at 8:30pm The Lineup with Susie Mosher; Every Saturday at 7pm Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (Bass) & special guest Barbara Fasano (Voice); 9/12: Karen Akers: Among My Souvenirs; 9/19: Billy Stritch & Gabrielle Stravelli “Mel and Ella Swing!”  9/19: Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf “Music of Broadway for Cello and Piano” in the Theater and 9/26: Phillip Officer: “Let Me Sing And I’m Happy” in the Theater

Erich Bergen

Cafe Carlyle: 35 E 76th St, 9/13 – 17: Erich Bergen and 9/20 – 24: Peter Cincotti

Carnegie Hall: 881 7th Ave at 57th St. 9/22 Jon Batiste.

Evan and Zane

Chelsea Table + Stage: Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St. 9/4 -5 Evan and Zane and 9/21: Sean Harkness + The Unusual Suspects;

The Cutting Room: 44 East 32nd St. 9/10: The Cowsills and 9/19: Songs from the Musical HAIR. 
Don’t Tell Mama: 343 W. 46 St. 9/16: Tanya Moberly.

Dizzys Club Coca Cola: Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street. 9/29 – 10/2:  Catherine Russell.

The DJango: 2 Avenue of the Americas.

Jason Robert Brown

54 Below: 254 West 54 St. 9/1 John Lloyd Young: Mostly Soul: Beloved Hits from Motown to Broadway; 9/3- 5: Patti Murin: Feed Me and Tell Me I’m Pretty; 9/11: Jason Robert Brown & The Polytonal Dance Party; 9/13 – 14: Ann Talman: Elizabeth Taylor and The Shadow of Her Smile; 9/13 – 14: Jackie Evancho Sings Joni Mitchell; 9/19 The New York Pops Underground: 9/22: The Songs of Eamonn O’Dwyer 9/23 -24: Billy Stritch: Cy Coleman Revisited and 9/26 – 10/1: Tony Danza: Standards & Stories

Billy Stritch

The Green Room 42: 9/4 and 24 Eva Nobelzada and 9/4 and 24 Reeve Carney.

Jeff Harnar

Theatre at the West Bank Café: 407 West 42 St. 9/18  Jeff Harnar; 25; 9/21 Mark Nadler and 9/22 and 24 Dawn Derow.

The Triad: 158 W. 72 St. 9/17: Adrienne Haan in Cabaret Français and Celebrity Autobiography.

The Town Hall: 123 West 43rd Street. 9/2: Celebrating The Music of Sam Cooke And Marvin Gaye; 9/12: Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway starring Jane Krakowski, 9/19: Broadway by the Year and 9/30: A Tribute to Bob Dylan.

Related Items
Cabaret

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Cabaret

IT: A Musical Parody Coming To Chelsea Table + Stage

Suzanna BowlingAugust 26, 2022
Read More

My View: Don’t Say I Didn’t Tell You

Stephen SorokoffAugust 25, 2022
Read More

Get Ready For Nighttime Theatre With Autumn Equinox: Season of Seduction

Suzanna BowlingAugust 25, 2022
Read More

My View: I Get Emails Complaining About This…..

Stephen SorokoffAugust 24, 2022
Read More

Grammy Winner Billy Stritch to Honor Cy Coleman

Suzanna BowlingAugust 24, 2022
Read More

New York Premiere of Kurt Peterson’s Memoir Concert Proud Ladies

Suzanna BowlingAugust 22, 2022
Read More

Happy Holidays As Patti LuPone Returns To 54 Below

Suzanna BowlingAugust 19, 2022
Read More

Honoring Mel Tormé and Ella Fitzgerald IN A SPECIAL EVENING Mel and Ella Swing

Suzanna BowlingAugust 19, 2022
Read More

The Songs of Eamonn O’Dwyer Is Coming To 54 Below

Suzanna BowlingAugust 17, 2022
Read More