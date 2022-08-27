Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For September

Things are heating up and the clubs are packed with interesting choices. Here are our picks.

92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave. 9/7: Paramount+’s The Good Fight: Advance Screening and Christine Baranski, Robert and Michelle King in Conversation with Jessica Shaw (In-Person); 9/21: Netflix’s A Jazzman’s Blues: Advance Screening and Tyler Perry in Conversation and 9/29: XYZ Presents Netflix’s Luckiest Girl Alive: Advance Screening and Mila Kunis in Conversation (In-Person)

Beach Cafe: 1326 2nd Ave. 1326 2nd Ave.

Birdland Jazz: 315 West 44 St. Every Monday at 9:30pm Jim Caruso’s Cast Party; Every Tuesday at 8:30pm The Lineup with Susie Mosher; Every Saturday at 7pm Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (Bass) & special guest Barbara Fasano (Voice); 9/12: Karen Akers: Among My Souvenirs; 9/19: Billy Stritch & Gabrielle Stravelli “Mel and Ella Swing!” 9/19: Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf “Music of Broadway for Cello and Piano” in the Theater and 9/26: Phillip Officer: “Let Me Sing And I’m Happy” in the Theater

Cafe Carlyle: 35 E 76th St, 9/13 – 17: Erich Bergen and 9/20 – 24: Peter Cincotti

Carnegie Hall: 881 7th Ave at 57th St. 9/22 Jon Batiste.

Chelsea Table + Stage: Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St. 9/4 -5 Evan and Zane and 9/21: Sean Harkness + The Unusual Suspects;

The Cutting Room: 44 East 32nd St. 9/10: The Cowsills and 9/19: Songs from the Musical HAIR.

Don’t Tell Mama: 343 W. 46 St. 9/16: Tanya Moberly.

Dizzys Club Coca Cola: Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street. 9/29 – 10/2: Catherine Russell.

The DJango: 2 Avenue of the Americas.

54 Below: 254 West 54 St. 9/1 John Lloyd Young: Mostly Soul: Beloved Hits from Motown to Broadway; 9/3- 5: Patti Murin: Feed Me and Tell Me I’m Pretty; 9/11: Jason Robert Brown & The Polytonal Dance Party; 9/13 – 14: Ann Talman: Elizabeth Taylor and The Shadow of Her Smile; 9/13 – 14: Jackie Evancho Sings Joni Mitchell; 9/19 The New York Pops Underground: 9/22: The Songs of Eamonn O’Dwyer 9/23 -24: Billy Stritch: Cy Coleman Revisited and 9/26 – 10/1: Tony Danza: Standards & Stories

The Green Room 42: 9/4 and 24 Eva Nobelzada and 9/4 and 24 Reeve Carney.