Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For September

Clubs are opened, but you need to be vaccinated and carry a card or be in the system. Here’s our picks for September.

92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave. 9/12 at 2pm. NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime—Christopher Meloni In Conversation with TVLine’s Michael Ausiello (Online); 9/24 at 7pm Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen in Conversation – Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty (In-Person)

Birdland Jazz: 315 West 44 St. 9/4, 11 at 5pm Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (Bass) & special guest Barbara Fasano (Voice); 9/5 8:30pm Sean Harkness & The Unusual Suspects; 9/6, 13, 20 and 27 at 9:30pm Jim Caruso’s Cast Party; 9/7, 14, 21 and 28 at 8:30pm The Lineup with Susie Mosher; 9/10, 11 at 8:30 Nellie McKay; 9/12 at 8:30pm Cady Huffman & Mary Ann McSweeney: It Was A Very Good Year; 9/19 at 8:30pm Susan Mack “Music In The Air”; 9/20 at 7pm The Broadway Cast of COMPANY Benefit Concert for “Darkness RISING”; 9/26 at 8:30pm Jelani Remy and 9/27 at 7pm Clint Holmes in Possibilities: Featuring The Christian Tamburr Trio

Nellie McKay

Carnegie Hall: 881 7th Ave at 57th St.

The Cutting Room: 44 East 32nd St. 9/2 at 7pm The Gangster Squad with Vinny Pastore.

Don’t Tell Mama: 343 W. 46 St. 9/24 at 7pm Ricky Ritzel’s Broadway! and 9/25 at 8pm Julie Reyburn: Anywhere We Are

Dizzys Club Coca Cola: Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street. 9/16 – 19 Catherine Russell.

The DJango: 2 Avenue of the Americas. 9/1 at 9pm Richard Cortez.

Feinstein’s/54 Below: 254 West 54 St. 9/1 – 6 at 7pm Michael Feinstein; 9/1 at 9:45pm Jay Armstrong Johnson; 9/7 at 7pm Liz Callaway; 9/8 – 11 at 7pm Sierra Boggess; 9/15 – 16 at 7pm Andy Karl and Orfeh Legally Bound; 9/17 – 18 at 7pm Beth Level; 9/19 at 7pm Amy Spangler; 9/20 at 7pm Haley Swindel 9/21 -22 at 7pm Tony Yazbeck; 9/24 -25 at 7pm Christina Andreas; 9/27 at 7pm Melissa Errico and 9/28 – 10/3 at 7pm Kelli O’Hara.

The Green Room 42: 9/12 This is The Time Benefit with Donnie Kerr for The Path Fund; 9/22 Bianca Marraquin; 9/25 Mark Williams and 9/26 The Skivvies

Laurie Beechman Theatre at the West Bank Café: 407 West 42 St.

Stage 72: (formerly The Triad) 158 W. 72 St.

The Town Hall: 123 West 43rd Street