MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For September

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For September

Clubs are opened, but you need to be vaccinated and carry a card or be in the system. Here’s our picks for September.

92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave. 9/12 at 2pm. NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime—Christopher Meloni In Conversation with TVLine’s Michael Ausiello (Online); 9/24 at 7pm Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen in Conversation – Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty (In-Person)

Birdland Jazz: 315 West 44 St. 9/4, 11 at 5pm Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (Bass) & special guest Barbara Fasano (Voice); 9/5 8:30pm Sean Harkness & The Unusual Suspects; 9/6, 13, 20 and 27 at 9:30pm Jim Caruso’s Cast Party; 9/7, 14, 21 and 28 at 8:30pm The Lineup with Susie Mosher; 9/10, 11 at 8:30 Nellie McKay; 9/12 at 8:30pm Cady Huffman & Mary Ann McSweeney: It Was A Very Good Year; 9/19 at 8:30pm Susan Mack “Music In The Air”; 9/20 at 7pm The Broadway Cast of COMPANY Benefit Concert for “Darkness RISING”; 9/26 at 8:30pm Jelani Remy and 9/27 at 7pm Clint Holmes in Possibilities: Featuring The Christian Tamburr Trio

Nellie McKay

Carnegie Hall: 881 7th Ave at 57th St. 

The Cutting Room: 44 East 32nd St. 9/2 at 7pm The Gangster Squad with Vinny Pastore.

Don’t Tell Mama: 343 W. 46 St. 9/24 at 7pm Ricky Ritzel’s Broadway! and 9/25 at 8pm Julie Reyburn: Anywhere We Are

Dizzys Club Coca Cola: Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street. 9/16 – 19 Catherine Russell.

The DJango: 2 Avenue of the Americas. 9/1 at 9pm Richard Cortez.

Feinstein’s/54 Below: 254 West 54 St. 9/1 – 6 at 7pm Michael Feinstein; 9/1 at 9:45pm Jay Armstrong Johnson; 9/7 at 7pm Liz Callaway; 9/8 – 11 at 7pm Sierra Boggess; 9/15 – 16 at 7pm Andy Karl and Orfeh Legally Bound; 9/17 – 18 at 7pm Beth Level; 9/19 at 7pm Amy Spangler; 9/20 at 7pm Haley Swindel 9/21 -22 at 7pm Tony Yazbeck; 9/24 -25 at 7pm Christina Andreas; 9/27 at 7pm Melissa Errico and 9/28 – 10/3 at 7pm Kelli O’Hara.

The Green Room 42: 9/12 This is The Time Benefit with Donnie Kerr for The Path Fund; 9/22 Bianca Marraquin; 9/25 Mark Williams and 9/26 The Skivvies

Laurie Beechman Theatre at the West Bank Café: 407 West 42 St. 

Stage 72: (formerly The Triad) 158 W. 72 St. 

The Town Hall: 123 West 43rd Street

Related Items
Cabaret

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Cabaret

Barrington Stage Company  Announces Streaming Details For Aaron Tveit Live! In Concert

Suzanna BowlingAugust 27, 2021
Read More

Charlie Romo Brings Back Days Gone By

Magda KatzAugust 26, 2021
Read More

My View: A Knock Out Performance For This Year’s Cabaret Convention

Stephen SorokoffAugust 20, 2021
Read More

This Is The Time: A Benefit Concert Featuring The Stars Of Tomorrow

G. H. HARDINGAugust 18, 2021
Read More

My View: Ann Hampton Callaway Should Bring Her “Broadway Classics” to Broadway

Stephen SorokoffAugust 14, 2021
Read More

No Need To Leave Your Home Norbert Leo Butz and Jay Armstrong Johnson Are Streaming Live

Suzanna BowlingAugust 14, 2021
Read More

My View: We Noticed!

Stephen SorokoffAugust 13, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: August 8th and 9th

Suzanna BowlingAugust 8, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: August 7

Suzanna BowlingAugust 7, 2021
Read More