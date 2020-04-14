Calling All Artists The Shed Is Having an Open Call

The Shed is seeking proposals for new works across all disciplines for the second edition of Open Call, its large-scale commissioning program for early-career artists who live and work in New York City. Proposals are currently being accepted online with a submission deadline of May 31, 2020. Commissions from selected artists will be presented in 2021.

“In a challenging and uncertain world, we remain steadfast in our commitment to local New York artists at early stages in their careers. Launched two years ago as an ongoing commissioning program with generous investment from The Shed’s supporters, Open Call is designed to provide the time, space, and resources that these artists need to develop their practice and contribute to our city’s cultural future,” said Alex Poots, Artistic Director and CEO.

“The Shed’s mission and this is the moment for us to further live those values,” said Tamara McCaw, Chief Civic Program Officer.

The Shed’s Open Call program supports NYC’s diversity of early-career talent in its many forms—including artistic medium, race, ethnicity, age, identity, physical ability, and other experiences. Submissions that can be feasibly realized are encouraged, as is a commitment to inclusivity and equity. Participants for Open Call 2021 will be selected by leaders in their fields, including artists, cultural programmers, academics, and members of The Shed’s staff. Each artist or collective will receive a commissioning fee of up to $15,000.

“Diversity in ideas, identities, and experiences is key to selecting our 2021 cohort. We look forward to working with these artists in developing their new commissions,” said Emma Enderby, Chief Curator.

“In its first edition, Open Call was a window into the most diverse artistic communities developing in the city, as well as what was important to and happening in them at the time. Artists help us connect to our own thoughts, especially in moments like this current, unprecedented crisis. They also help us find resilience, joy, and a deeper understanding of what we go through as individuals, as communities, and as a society,” said Solana Chehtman, Director of Civic Programs.

Open Call 2021 is presented throughout The Shed’s spaces—on the Plaza, in The Griffin Theater, and Level 2 Gallery—allowing for the presentation of a range of artistic experiences and perspectives in these newly commissioned works. More information about applying to Open Call is available at theshed.org/opencallapply

Open Call is organized by Tamara McCaw, Chief Civic Program Officer; Emma Enderby, Chief Curator; and Solana Chehtman, Director of Civic Programs. The program was conceived by The Shed’s Artistic Director Alex Poots, Tamara McCaw, Emma Enderby, and Senior Program Advisor Hans Ulrich Obrist.

From May through August 2019, 42 artists and collectives in the inaugural edition of Open Call presented their intentional and boundary-pushing new work at The Shed. They each received heightened visibility in the community, as well as in-depth experience working with a large cultural institution and navigating the commissioning process.