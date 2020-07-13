MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Off Broadway

Calling All Black/Afro-Latinx Playwrights

Founded by Darrel Alejandro Holnes, The Greater Good Commission offers mini-grants to Latinx playwrights to write short plays, innovative in form, that reflect the times. The commission’s inaugural round will focus on Afro/Black Latinx-identifying playwrights. 

The year’s commissioned plays will be presented at The 2020 Greater Good Plays Festival produced by the Latinx Playwrights Circle (LPC) and Pregones Theater/PRTT. The festival will be streamed online and the plays will later live in digital archives.

Eligibility 

  • No more than one fully-staged professional production (staged readings, workshops, college productions do not count as professional productions)
  • Must identify as Afro/Black Latinx 
  • Applicants can only apply solo; no writing teams permitted
  • Applicants must be over 18 years of age.

Submission Requirements

  • 1-page proposal for a short play; your short play should… 
    • Answer the question: What do you think the world may look like in a year?
    • Maximum of 5 actors 
    • Be innovative in form
    • Speak to the times 
    • Be a maximum of 15 pages in length
  • 10-page writing sample, preferably a short play but excerpts are accepted.

Deadline is July 15th.

For more information and to apply, visit LatinxPlaywrights.com

Off Broadway

