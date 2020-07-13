Calling All Black/Afro-Latinx Playwrights

Founded by Darrel Alejandro Holnes, The Greater Good Commission offers mini-grants to Latinx playwrights to write short plays, innovative in form, that reflect the times. The commission’s inaugural round will focus on Afro/Black Latinx-identifying playwrights.
The year’s commissioned plays will be presented at The 2020 Greater Good Plays Festival produced by the Latinx Playwrights Circle (LPC) and Pregones Theater/PRTT. The festival will be streamed online and the plays will later live in digital archives.
Eligibility
- No more than one fully-staged professional production (staged readings, workshops, college productions do not count as professional productions)
- Must identify as Afro/Black Latinx
- Applicants can only apply solo; no writing teams permitted
- Applicants must be over 18 years of age.
Submission Requirements
- 1-page proposal for a short play; your short play should…
- Answer the question: What do you think the world may look like in a year?
- Maximum of 5 actors
- Be innovative in form
- Speak to the times
- Be a maximum of 15 pages in length
- 10-page writing sample, preferably a short play but excerpts are accepted.
Deadline is July 15th.
For more information and to apply, visit LatinxPlaywrights.com
Google+
YouTube
RSS