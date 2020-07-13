Calling All Black/Afro-Latinx Playwrights

Founded by Darrel Alejandro Holnes, The Greater Good Commission offers mini-grants to Latinx playwrights to write short plays, innovative in form, that reflect the times. The commission’s inaugural round will focus on Afro/Black Latinx-identifying playwrights.

The year’s commissioned plays will be presented at The 2020 Greater Good Plays Festival produced by the Latinx Playwrights Circle (LPC) and Pregones Theater/PRTT. The festival will be streamed online and the plays will later live in digital archives.

Eligibility

No more than one fully-staged professional production (staged readings, workshops, college productions do not count as professional productions)

Must identify as Afro/Black Latinx

Applicants can only apply solo; no writing teams permitted

Applicants must be over 18 years of age.

Submission Requirements

1-page proposal for a short play; your short play should… Answer the question: What do you think the world may look like in a year? Maximum of 5 actors Be innovative in form Speak to the times Be a maximum of 15 pages in length

10-page writing sample, preferably a short play but excerpts are accepted.

Deadline is July 15th.

For more information and to apply, visit LatinxPlaywrights.com