Calling All Singers

Spot-On Arts Academy is looking for the big star of tomorrow. Singers, Dancers, Comedians, Actors, Musicians, Visual Artists and more. You’re invited to send us a video submission of you doing what you do best in the hopes that you will be one of six contestants chosen by a panel of celebrity judges to participate in a thrilling, one-of-a-kind concert event in New York City featuring a roster of Broadway stars and YOU!

  • Open to all ages
  • Open to all creative disciplines (Singers, Dancers, Comedians, Actors, Musicians, Visual Artists and more)

The grand prize winner will be announced at the New York City concert and invited to perform in a Spot-On concert with the Pacific Symphony in Orange County, California!

