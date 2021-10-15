MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Secrets of Times Square

Calling For Contestants 13 and Over Be One of 50 Grand Marshals For Live Stream Broadcast In Times Square

On Halloween Eve, Wonderama – the award-winning streamed family series, will live stream a first-of-its-kind virtual Halloween costume parade broadcast with 50 hometown “Grand Marshals”, music, entertainment and more featured on the most recognized billboard in the world in New York City’s Times Square.  

The 50 hometown Grand Marshals will be selected from across the country to join this Halloween Extravaganza, showcased on the 10-story high billboard in Times Square on Halloween Eve, to represent their hometown in the parade.  

Contestants are invited to dream up their spookiest, most hilarious or fantastical Halloween costume and upload it to www.wonderamatv.com and/or hashtag their public social media account on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Tik Tok with #WonderParade. To enter you must be at least 13 years old and create a scary face costume and take a picture (or up to a :60 video) in your costume before October 18, 2021. Each selected winner will represent their hometown virtually in the “Biggest Halloween Parade in History” broadcasting from Times Square on October 30, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. EDT, featuring Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF. 

All 50 spooky winners will help lead the virtual Halloween parade with their costumed images displayed 10 stories tall on the Times Square billboard! The Wonderama Scary Face Costume contest is open through October 18, 2021. The 50 Grand Marshals will be selected by Wonderama on October 22, 2021 and contacted to make arrangements for their billboard photo or video for the parade on October 30, 2021.  Learn more about the costume contest at wonderamatv.com. 

To enter the contest and to tune into “Biggest Halloween Parade in History,” live stream broadcast and learn more about the parade, visit wonderamatv.com. #WonderParade

###

About Wonderama

Wonderama is an award-winning family series known for showcasing kids and their amazing talents. It is a legacy media brand, with a 40+ year history in entertaining kids. Designed to entertain, educate and engage kids and families across multiple platforms through original content, Wonderama blends music performances, science experiments, cooking demos, games, and much more in each entertaining episode.  For more Wonderama, visit wonderamaTV.com, the show’s YouTube Channel, Amazon Prime or check local listings

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

