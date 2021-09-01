Calum Scot and Deaf West Theatre’s Biblical is Awe Inspiring

Multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter Calum Scott has created an American Sign Language (ASL) version of his recent single “Biblical,” a stunning and soulful ballad that premiered in June. Made in collaboration with the Tony Award®-winning Deaf West Theatre (David Kurs, Artistic Director), the ASL version of “Biblical” encompasses a powerfully moving video in which the U.K.-based artist and several performers interpret the track’s deeply personal storytelling. Check out “Biblical (American Sign Language Version – In Collaboration with Deaf West Theatre)” HERE.

“It is incredibly important for me to reach as many people as possible with my music so when the opportunity came about to work with the Deaf community, I was so excited to collaborate,” says Scott. “I feel immense gratitude to know that my music continues to transcend language across the world and not only did I want to have a sign language version of the song but I also wanted learn how to sign it myself to connect directly with my fans in this often underrepresented community.”

“It is incredibly important for me to reach as many people as possible with my music, so when the opportunity came about to work with the Deaf community, I was so excited

Beautifully shot in black and white, the ASL version of “Biblical” opens on Scott spelling out the song’s title in ASL. From there, the visual focuses in on a series of actors as they each offer up an impassioned interpretation of “Biblical” and its heartfelt expression of unconditional love. As revealed by Giovanni Maucere (the video’s ASL director), each frame was meticulously crafted to enhance the song’s impact among members of the Deaf community.

“It is my honor to collaborate with Deaf West Theatre and Calum Scott,” says Maucere. “I knew that we could bring a new facet to the song by expressing the beauty and honesty of the song through ASL. Deaf people experience music in various ways, and in this video ASL is layered with camera movement and lighting in a way that we can begin to feel Calum’s story. This music video is a true expression of honest and accessible storytelling.”

Partly recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios (and accompanied by a spellbinding video), “Biblical” marks the first single from Scott’s forthcoming sophomore album. Due out later this year, the album will follow his 2018 full-length debut Only Human — a widely acclaimed release that hit No. 1 on the iTunes album chart in 21 countries across the globe, in addition to selling more than 3.6 million in adjusted album sales and amassing over 7.5 billion combined streams.

Last month, Scott appeared on “TODAY” to discuss the inspiration behind “Biblical”and deliver a soul-stirring performance of the track. Check out the clip HERE.

With the release of the ASL version of “Biblical,” Scott has moved forward with his ambition of making music that fosters a profound sense of community and connection. “Having seen how my music had reacted with people over the last three years, it gave me an opportunity to absorb what I had experienced, to mature and become an artist with a mission,” says Scott. “I want to create something for people to feel seen, heard, and represented.”

Committed to innovation, collaboration, training and brand activism, Deaf West Theatre is the artistic bridge between the Deaf and hearing worlds. Founded in Los Angeles in 1991, Deaf West engages artists and audiences in unparalleled theater and media experiences inspired by Deaf culture and the expressive power of sign language and spoken English. For more information about Deaf West and their activities, visit deafwest.org

With the arrival of his 2018 debut album Only Human, U.K.-based singer/songwriter Calum Scott landed at No. 1 on the iTunes album chart in over 20 countries around the world, amassing over 7.5 billion total global streams and counting. Now certified platinum or gold in 21 countries, Only Human includes his platinum-selling smash “You Are The Reason,” a track that cracked the top 25 on Spotify’s US Viral 50 and hit the top 10 on iTunes single charts in 38 countries. The album also features Scott’s stripped-back, platinum-certified cover of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own,” which earned a Brit Award nomination in the category of Best British Single. His first new music since Only Human, Scott’s new single “Biblical” marks an exciting evolution of his artistry, bringing even more raw emotion to his soulful and timeless sound. With its title referring to “a love of biblical proportions that transcends everyone and everything,” according to Scott, the piano-laced ballad is the first song released from his highly anticipated sophomore album due early 2022. Over the last few years, his songs have appeared on countless TV shows (including “American Idol,” “The Voice,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and many more), while Scott has performed on such shows as “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “Ellen,” “Good Morning America,” “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” and “Dancing With The Stars,” among others. In addition, he’s garnered acclaim from outlets including Billboard (who hailed his “stunningly pure voice”), The Huffington Post (who stated that “Scott makes an impressive splash…compelling”), and Ones to Watch (who noted that Scott’s music “elegantly transforms pain into beauty”).