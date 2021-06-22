MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Food and Drink

Campo Viejo and Food52 Pack the Perfect Fun in Summer

Campo Viejo and Food52 Pack the Perfect Fun in Summer

Raise your glasses and toast the warm days of summer.

Campo Viejo has teamed up with Food52 to create the perfect picnic bundle for the ultimate cheers. We absolutely love the fun and fashionable kit that comes with two bottles of Campo Viejo Rosé, two glasses of shatterproof drinkware and a canvas cooler to take your picnic to the next level.

Honestly, you will have such a fabulous weekend in the park or at the beach with this set that truly brings a smile to your face. And, the cooler is so attractive that it can easily be reviewed as an attractive accessory.

Your friends will love it when you show up in Central Park ready to celebrate with the amazing and crisp tones of Campo Viejo. The aroma is punchy with fruit and a sheer delight on a warm weekend.

This summer-ready offering is available for purchase online for $150 on Campo Viejo e-commerce

COMES WITH:

  • 2 Bottles of Campo Viejo Rose
  • 2 Outdoor Govino Cocktail Glasses
  • 1 Somewhere Co. Cooler Bag

The Somewhere Co Duo Wine Cooler is a stylish satchel shape with an insulated lining that will keep your wine cool and fresh. It features a detachable vegan leather shoulder strap so you can go hands free, and a buckle strap with magnetic closure so you can adjust it to suit different bottle sizes. Each cooler fits two standard bottles of wine (750ml) and has a fabric divider to stop the bottles from clanging together while you are out and about.

The Govino outdoor cocktail glasses have a handy (ahem) thumb hold and a contoured base for a nice secure grip. When the picnic is over simply pop them in the top rack of your dishwasher to use again! They are made of a lightweight, flexible, shatterproof material that’s reusable, recyclable, and brilliantly clear.

Cover art by Frank Vessia on Unsplash

Related Items
Food and Drink
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Food and Drink

Spice up your Summer and Escape to India with Bombay Darbar

WriterJune 21, 2021
Read More

PJ Bernstein Brings Delightful Tastes to UES

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 18, 2021
Read More

5 Best Takeaways in the Sutherland Shire

WriterJune 17, 2021
Read More

Get Ready For Some Bawdy Cirque-Burlesque Fun As Speakeasy – Times Square Comes Back To NYC

Suzanna BowlingJune 17, 2021
Read More

Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville Is About To Take Manhattan

Suzanna BowlingJune 12, 2021
Read More

Getting Ready for Summer Picnics with Bolla Wines and Frederick Wildman and Sons

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 11, 2021
Read More

Celebrate Pride with These Summer Drinks

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 9, 2021
Read More

Elysian Brewing Celebrates 25 Years With Fun With Wild Treasure Exploration

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 9, 2021
Read More

Times Square Alliance Hosts Taste of Times Square Week with Local Restaurants & Live Entertainment Starting Today to June 14

Suzanna BowlingJune 8, 2021
Read More