Campo Viejo and Food52 Pack the Perfect Fun in Summer

Raise your glasses and toast the warm days of summer.

Campo Viejo has teamed up with Food52 to create the perfect picnic bundle for the ultimate cheers. We absolutely love the fun and fashionable kit that comes with two bottles of Campo Viejo Rosé, two glasses of shatterproof drinkware and a canvas cooler to take your picnic to the next level.

Honestly, you will have such a fabulous weekend in the park or at the beach with this set that truly brings a smile to your face. And, the cooler is so attractive that it can easily be reviewed as an attractive accessory.

Your friends will love it when you show up in Central Park ready to celebrate with the amazing and crisp tones of Campo Viejo. The aroma is punchy with fruit and a sheer delight on a warm weekend.

This summer-ready offering is available for purchase online for $150 on Campo Viejo e-commerce.

COMES WITH:

2 Bottles of Campo Viejo Rose

2 Outdoor Govino Cocktail Glasses

1 Somewhere Co. Cooler Bag

The Somewhere Co Duo Wine Cooler is a stylish satchel shape with an insulated lining that will keep your wine cool and fresh. It features a detachable vegan leather shoulder strap so you can go hands free, and a buckle strap with magnetic closure so you can adjust it to suit different bottle sizes. Each cooler fits two standard bottles of wine (750ml) and has a fabric divider to stop the bottles from clanging together while you are out and about.

The Govino outdoor cocktail glasses have a handy (ahem) thumb hold and a contoured base for a nice secure grip. When the picnic is over simply pop them in the top rack of your dishwasher to use again! They are made of a lightweight, flexible, shatterproof material that’s reusable, recyclable, and brilliantly clear.



Cover art by Frank Vessia on Unsplash