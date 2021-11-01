Campo Viejo and Rick Martinez Honor Day of the Dead with Mexican Dish

In honor of Day of the Dead, Campo Viejo has teamed up with renowned Chef Rick Martinez to celebrate with a spirited twist on traditional Mexican dishes. Each specially curated dish draws inspiration from his heritage, experience, and spice cabinet – and of course, no meal is complete without a glass of his favorite wine, Campo Viejo!

One of the most common foods that you will find on a table or altar for Day of the Dead is Mole with Roast Chicken. Mole is a Mexican mother sauce. It is incredibly delicious, complex, and robust – like a good wine. Campo Viejo Reserva pairs perfectly with the Mole and roast chicken because the depth and acidity cut through the richness of the dish while the polished tannins work with the different elements to bring out the spicy notes.