MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Best of Lists

Campo Viejo and Rick Martinez Honor Day of the Dead with Mexican Dish

Campo Viejo and Rick Martinez Honor Day of the Dead with Mexican Dish

In honor of  Day of the Dead, Campo Viejo has teamed up with renowned Chef Rick Martinez to celebrate with a spirited twist on traditional Mexican dishes. Each specially curated dish draws inspiration from his heritage, experience, and spice cabinet – and of course, no meal is complete without a glass of his favorite wine, Campo Viejo!

One of the most common foods that you will find on a table or altar for Day of the Dead is Mole with Roast Chicken. Mole is a Mexican mother sauce. It is incredibly delicious, complex, and robust – like a good wine. Campo Viejo Reserva pairs perfectly with the Mole and roast chicken because the depth and acidity cut through the richness of the dish while the polished tannins work with the different elements to bring out the spicy notes.

Related Items
Best of Lists

Related Items

More in Best of Lists

Autumn Notable Moments

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 7, 2021
Read More

Iconic Chuck’s Vintage New York City Flagship Bash

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 6, 2021
Read More

Food and Drink in the News

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 23, 2021
Read More

Beverages in September

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 3, 2021
Read More

September Style

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 3, 2021
Read More

Fun in September

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 3, 2021
Read More

Healthy Living in September

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 3, 2021
Read More

Best of Summer

ElizaBeth TaylorAugust 6, 2021
Read More

Summer Weekend Drink Delights

ElizaBeth TaylorJuly 30, 2021
Read More