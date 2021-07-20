Can Broadway Survive Itself?

Fact: 38 shows are opening on Broadway in the next 20 weeks.

1. If the Broadway Producers refunded the money for ALL the tickets sold before the Pandemic, where is the current start-up money coming from; outside of the few fortunate enough to get Insurance Payouts and/or are recipients of a Shuttered Venue Operators Grant?

2. Where are the TV commercials, the print ads, the stories and/or the Social Media Campaigns announcing these 38 Openings?

3. Why haven’t the majority of CASTS been announced?

4. Has anyone spoken out about Times Square’s crime wave?

5. Why haven’t the Safety Protocols been universally agreed upon?

6. Where is a cohesive COME BACK TO BROADWAY Campaign sponsored by the Broadway League?

7. 50,072 seats need to be sold nightly. Twice that many on matinee days.

Question: Why are 38 shows opening on Broadway in the next 20 weeks?