MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Can Broadway Survive Itself?

Can Broadway Survive Itself?

Fact: 38 shows are opening on Broadway in the next 20 weeks.

1. If the Broadway Producers refunded the money for ALL the tickets sold before the Pandemic, where is the current start-up money coming from; outside of the few fortunate enough to get Insurance Payouts and/or are recipients of a Shuttered Venue Operators Grant?

2. Where are the TV commercials, the print ads, the stories and/or the Social Media Campaigns announcing these 38 Openings?

3. Why haven’t the majority of CASTS been announced?

4. Has anyone spoken out about Times Square’s crime wave?

5. Why haven’t the Safety Protocols been universally agreed upon?

6. Where is a cohesive COME BACK TO BROADWAY Campaign sponsored by the Broadway League?

7. 50,072 seats need to be sold nightly. Twice that many on matinee days.

Question: Why are 38 shows opening on Broadway in the next 20 weeks?

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Theatre’s In London Are Closing What Does This Mean For Broadway

Suzanna BowlingJuly 20, 2021
Read More

The All-Asian American Production of A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder is a Delight.

Suzanna BowlingJuly 16, 2021
Read More

Win an Epic Stay in NYC

Suzanna BowlingJuly 16, 2021
Read More

BroadwayEvolved Has Students Training With Jessie Mueller, Andrew Rannells, Kelli O’Hara, Denée Benton, George Salazar and Betsy Wolfe

Suzanna BowlingJuly 15, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: Fairycakes, The Book of Moron, The Vineyard Theatre and WP Theater

Suzanna BowlingJuly 15, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: July 12

Suzanna BowlingJuly 12, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: July 11

Suzanna BowlingJuly 11, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: Wicked In Concert, Trouble in Mind, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella, Jamie deRoy & friends Tony Winners, John Kander and Lin-Manuel Miranda In Intimate Conversation

Suzanna BowlingJuly 10, 2021
Read More

“Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway” Returns to Town Hall With Jane Krakowski, Vanessa Williams and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Suzanna BowlingJuly 9, 2021
Read More