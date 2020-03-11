Can CBD Help Me Through Cold and Flu Season?

Cold and flu season is long October to May. The dreaded tell-tale signs are sore throat, stuffy nose, cough, body aches, fatigue, and in the worst cases, fever and nausea. Yes, you probably should be washing your hands more often as a pre-emptive measure but if you’re reading this and not feeling well, how can you get through it?

The common cold is caused by a virus, so there’s no magic pill that’ll get you back to normal. Traditional treatments like over-the-counter medications, soups, teas, and cough drops to alleviate symptoms or try immune-boosting and homeopathic remedies like Arsenicum, whole cloves of garlic or oil of oregano. But maybe it’s time to add CBD to the first aid kit. But before you do that, here’s everything you need to know.

The Science Behind CBD and Cold and Flu Season

There’s still a lot of research that needs to be done on the impact of CBD on the common cold and flu but recent evidence suggests that your symptoms can be eased if you use it correctly. Studies have shown that CBD has anti-inflammatory, pain-relieving, fever-reducing, and sleep-inducing properties. How does this apply to your cold? Well, it could be the best way to relieve your body aches and get you a good night’s rest — all important things in the healing process, sleep is the best healer of them all. When it comes to inflammation, well that’s the root cause behind your sore throat, swollen nasal passageways – that’s your stuffy nose, and fevers so anything to reduce that will also help you feel better, faster.

While experts are still studying the benefits of CBD, many are finding it a beneficial additional to their winter first aid kit. Here’s some more ideas that can help to target and relieve specific symptoms.

7 Tips for Getting Through Cold and Flu Season

Put The Kettle On: Enjoy a hot drink, try hot water with lemon or something herbal like relaxing chamomile and try adding honey. Honey can act like a cough suppressant; it will coat your throat while the warm drink will loosen up phlegm.

Try a Bone Broth: Bone broth is currently uber-popular, there’s many good reasons that chicken soup has been known for generations as a cold-fighter. Bone broth is being touted as being better than botox, a cellulite reducer, great for arthritis, digestive tract healer and cold and flu symptom easer. If you’re going to drink soup, make sure it’s one packed with benefits by using your slow cooker to simmer a nutritious bone broth.

Make a Fresh Smoothie: Can’t swallow anything substantial but tired of soup? Try drinking a fruit-filled smoothie, add a banana or avocado to help your energy levels up.

Take a Hot Bath: A soothing hot soak will ease your body aches and loosen up congestion. A hot soak will also increase your body’s temperature and can help boost your immune system and stop the cold virus in your nose from reproducing.

Rub a CBD Balm: Headache? Massage CBD Oil balm on your temples. It also works well on muscles so apply it to your lower back or anywhere else you’re feeling achy.

Consider a Sleep Aid: If you can’t fall asleep or you’re waking up multiple times through the night, you’re not going to get better. Depending on your preference, try a tincture or CBD Oil to help you rest.