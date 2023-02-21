Entertainment
Can You Bet on College Games in Your State?
For such a long time, Nevada was the only state that allowed sports betting, including NCAA football. However, more and more states are now allowing sports betting. And the good news is that college sports are now being included.
Nonetheless, we have to keep in mind that even yet, not all states have legalized sports betting, and in those that have, there are some limitations on wagering on collegiate athletics.
Fortunately, any queries you may have regarding if, where, how, and when to begin betting on college sports in your state will now be answered in this betting guide.
Legally betting on college sports
The first step is to check if betting on college sports has been legalized in your state. If you reside in a state like New Jersey, this won’t be a problem. However, if you reside in Utah, where sports betting is strictly prohibited by the law, you will be experiencing issues.
Then, after establishing that sports betting is legal in your state, go find the finest college betting app available to you. You will have the chance to choose from among the available options. You will have some excellent incentives to choose one sportsbook over another, as sportsbooks frequently compete with one another to offer the finest sign-up bonuses and offers.
Where to start on Sportsbooks?
Nearly all legal betting apps will feature some variations when it comes to the exact games you want to bet on due to the competitive nature of sportsbooks striving against one another for customers in regulated areas. Having said that, they are not all exactly the same, and they each have a unique interface as well as a minor variation in their emphasis on the sports they cover.
Which state allows betting on college sports?
The Supreme Court’s PASPA decision made sports betting lawful; thus it was up to the individual states to decide whether or not they wanted to allow it within their borders. Since then, several have legalized it, including aforementioned Nevada, California, Indiana, Iowa, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and a number of other states.
Nonetheless, there are limitations on sports bettors who gamble on collegiate sports in various jurisdictions. New Jersey and Nevada are two states that prohibit betting on intrastate contests and have other limits on collegiate sports betting. Fortunately, since then, the Nevada restriction has been lifted.
The good news is that you can always rely on the app store and your preferred big sportsbook to just offer you 100% legal betting options wherever you are.
For example, some sportsbooks use modern geo-targeting technology. This technology is used by a lot of well-known sportsbooks to make sure that they are not offering unlawful betting alternatives to sports gamblers.
Rules for College Sports Betting by State
The key question in the legalization debate has been whether wagering on home-state college teams would be permitted. And whether it is OK to wager on one’s alma school has frequently revolved around how popular or relevant collegiate sports are in relation to local professional franchises.
Bets on college games and player props are legal in fifteen states. In Ohio, according to PickBoss, it will be available from the 1st of January 2023.
Nine prohibit any betting on in-state institutions, while five permit wagers on games but not on props. All collegiate gambling is prohibited in Oregon.
In the following list, we show you the states where it is allowed or prohibited.
|State
|Games
|Prop Bets
|Arizona
|✅
|❌
|Arkansas
|✅
|✅
|Colorado
|✅
|❌
|Connecticut
|❌
|❌
|Delaware
|❌
|❌
|District of Columbia
|❌
|❌
|Illinois
|✅
|❌
|Indiana
|✅
|❌
|Iowa
|✅
|❌
|Kansas
|✅
|✅
|Louisiana
|✅
|✅
|Maine
|❌
|❌
|Maryland
|✅
|✅
|Massachussetts
|❌
|❌
|Michigan
|✅
|✅
|Mississippi
|✅
|✅
|Montana
|✅
|✅
|Nebraska
|✅
|✅
|Nevada
|✅
|✅
|New Hampshire
|❌
|❌
|New Jersey
|❌
|❌
|New Mexico
|✅
|✅
|New York
|❌
|❌
|North Carolina
|✅
|✅
|North Dakota
|✅
|✅
|Ohio
|✅
|✅
|Oregon
|❌
|❌
|Pennsylvania
|✅
|✅
|Puerto Rico
|✅
|✅
|Rhode Island
|❌
|❌
|South Dakota
|❌
|❌
|Tennessee
|✅
|❌
|Virginia
|✅
|❌
|Washington
|❌
|❌
|West Virginia
|✅
|✅
|Wisconsin
|❌
|❌
|Wyoming
|✅
|✅
Cabaret
My View: Christina Bianco to Perform at Faena Theater for the Victory Institute
We will be at this one Florida friends……….Enjoy an amazing evening of music and comedy with two time Drama Desk Award Nominee, Christina Bianco! You might have witnessed her spectacular hosting of the 2020 Task Force Gala or you may have seen her onstage in Forbidden Broadway in New York or Funny Girl in Paris. You’ve probably heard her vocal performances on RuPaul’s Drag Race. Now, for one night only, Christina Bianco is performing at the fabulous Faena Theater to raise funds for SAVE and the LGBTQ Victory Institute! Hosted by Miami Beach City Commissioner, David Richardson, produced by David Sexton with musical direction by Brad Simmons. This night is not to be missed! Sunday, Feb 26 7:00p FAENA THEATER 3201 Collins Ave. Miami Beach FL 33140.
Tickets available at www.SAVE.LGBT/ChristinaBianco
Celebrity
The Glorious Corner
MADONNA’S FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE — We finally received a copy, through Rhino of Madonna’s deluxe-set Finally Enough Love-50 Number Ones. There’s no question that its a monster of a set; certainly chronicling Madonna’s out-sized career, but the set also posed a few intriguing questions.
A glorious review from Rock and Roll Globe: Has anyone been remixed more than Madonna?
Think about how many records she’s released since her first, “Everybody,” almost exactly 40 years ago (October 6, 1982, to be precise). And the fact that remixing has existed for the entirety of her career. And that she’s a dance/pop artist first and foremost, naturally prone to remixing.
There’s a few of her ballads that didn’t receive official remixes, sure – but the vast majority of her singles have. So many, in fact, that Madonna’s hit Billboard’s Dance Club Play chart 67 times, and 64 of those trips have resulted in top tens. And of those 64, an astounding 50 have topped the chart. (All three numbers are records by far, along with her 75 cumulative weeks at #1; additionally, no artist has topped any single Billboard survey as many times.)
To celebrate the occasion, and also to mark both the 40th anniversary of her first single and the 35th of her first remix album (1987’s You Can Dance), we now get the compilation Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, featuring single-edited versions of each one of these 50 chart-toppers across three CDs. Early on, her dance hits weren’t actually remixed, but sometimes just extended – as in the case of her first #1 on the dance chart, “Holiday” and “Lucky Star” were listed jointly as “LP Cuts,” a common practice on the chart at the time. Club DJs simply played the songs straight off the album! These two songs spent 5 weeks at #1, a run matched in her catalog only by 2000’s “Music.” Oddly, only “Holiday,” but not “Lucky Star,” appears on Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones. [I include the album’s subtitle because a more compact 16-track version, just titled Finally Enough Love, was released in June.]
What also doesn’t help is the choices of whose remixes to include: both Offer Nissim and Tracy Young get three selections apiece, for example. Offer Nissim’s mixes are alright, but tend to get very samey (spoiler alert: he really likes hard drums). Similarly, Young’s work is solid, but why not mix things up and give us some different contributors? (That said, her Tracy Young Dangerous Mix of “Crave” is deliciously breezy, and features an indefatigable bassline.) Then there’s “Give Me All Your Luvin,’” which is featured in its Party Rock Remix by, I wish I was kidding, LMFAO.
(Remember them?) It’s as clunky and stupid as their own singles – and worse yet, the thrusting, kinetic Laidback Luke mix of the same track was right there waiting to be used! (Blame Madonna herself, who reportedly curated the selections here.)
To be fair, I’m picky when it comes to these things. Shep Pettibone’s fingerprints are all over the selections here, especially on the first disc (“Into the Groove,” “Like A Prayer,” “Express Yourself,” “Keep It Together,” “Vogue,” and “Fever” all appear via his remixes), and I’m not mad at all – and would frankly welcome even more from the man who I think is one of the all-time greatest to ever remix a record. His take on “Groove” (originally featured on Madonna’s epochal 1987 remix album You Can Dance) in particular is the one I consider definitive; the edit featured here doesn’t defang any of its power.
The other chief problem with this collection is the simple fact that the remixes – and dance chart #1s – have been coming fast and furious this century, and a lot of these songs just aren’t that good. Starting with 2003’s American Life, I’ll argue that Madonna’s only made one good-to-great album in the past two decades (2005’s Confessions on a Dance Floor), and the last 12 remixes featured here are of songs originally on Hard Candy, MDNA, Rebel Heart, and Madame X – a stretch of work that I don’t think anyone would call her strongest. Conversely, however, even if you take her classic 80’s work out of the equation, there’s a lot of killers here.
Madonna’s 90’s-into-00’s can stand up against almost any pop artist’s catalog: from “Vogue,” of course, through “Erotica” (featured in Masters at Work’s legitimately sexy Underground Club Mix), to “Secret” and “Bedtime Story” (both remixed by Junior Vasquez), onto the classic Ray of Light singles, Music’s “What It Feels Like for a Girl” (presented here in its breathtaking Above & Beyond Club Radio Edit), culminating with the Dance Floor classics, remixed by the likes of Pet Shop Boys, Stuart Price, and Axwell. I mean, whew.
To be honest, I prefer the original mix or release of each and every one of these songs. One of my favorites, “Into The Groove” from 1985’s Desperately Seeking Susan on this set, was a totally different mix than the one I first heard and feel in love with.
The other thing I noticed as I carefully made my way through the tracks is that those early records of hers …as good as they were at the time, don’t seem to hold up. I was there at The Funhouse; 12 West; Danceteria and Paradise Garage and her records were legend at the time … it’s just all these years later, so much has changed.
It’s an enormous set and breathtaking undertaking; but well worth it. As I said when her tour was announced, only visual and videos from those early days were referenced and even this 3-CD set features an early Madonna-photo. She was iconic back then … and, we’ll see if she still is.
THE BELZ RANG SILENT — Richard Belzer passed this past weekend. I first saw him at Rick Newman’s legendary club Catch A Rising Star on First Avenue eons ago. He was simply hilarious, Snarky for sure, but funny. He appeared onSaturday Night Live; The Groove Tube and always left an indelible impression.
Always outfitted in black, TV discovered him when he launched the character of John Munch in Barry Levinson and Tom Fonatna’s cannily brilliant Homicide; Live On The Street. It was just a sensational show and really stood among the past great cop shows like Hill Street Blues and NYPD Blue. A crossover with Dick Wolff’s Law & Order, with Jerry Orbach, was just stellar. Orbach’s character dated Munch’ ex-wife and the hi jinks ensued. Together theysolved the crime, but there was an underlying dynamic that was just brilliant between the two.
Wolff in fact has said that the union was so good, he immediately wanted to introduce the character into one of his “newer”: shows Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
Per the Hollywood Reporter: Munch made his first appearance in 1993 on the first episode of Homicide and his last in 2016 on Law & Order: SVU. In between those two NBC dramas, Belzer played the detective on eight other series, and his hold on the character lasted longer than James Arness’ on Gunsmoke and Kelsey Grammer’s on Cheers and Frasier. Certainly one of the most memorable cops in TV history, Munch — based on a real-life Baltimore detective — was a highly intelligent, doggedly diligent investigator who believed in conspiracy theories, distrusted the system and pursued justice through a jaded eye. He’d often resort to dry, acerbic wisecracks to make his point: “I’m a homicide detective. The only time I wonder why is when they tell me the truth,” went a typical Munch retort.
In a 2016 interview for the website The Interviews: An Oral History of Television, Homicide executive producer Barry Levinson recalled listening to Belzer on The Howard Stern Show and liking him for Munch. “We were looking at some other actors, and when I heard him, I said, ‘Why don’t we find out about Richard Belzer?”
Levinson said. “I like the rhythm of the way he talks. And that’s how that happened.”The pencil-thin Belzer portrayed Munch on all seven seasons of the NBC series. When it ended in 1999, the actor wasn’t quite ready to say goodbye to the role. He had appeared as Munch on NBC’s Law & Order three times from 1996-99 and thought he might be a good fit on that show. “When Homicide was canceled, I was in France with my wife and she said, ‘Let’s open a bottle of champagne and toast: You did this character for seven years,’” Belzer recounted in the 2009 book Law & Irder: Special Victims Unit Unofficial Companion. “And then I remembered that Benjamin Bratt was leaving L&O, and so I called my manager and said, ‘Call Dick Wolff — maybe Munch can become [Det. Lennie] Briscoe’s partner’ —- because we had teamed for the crossover. So he called and Dick said, ‘What a great idea, but I’ve already cast Jesse Martin to be the new guy [opposite Jerry Orbach].’”
Wolf, however, was in the process of developing a Law & Order spinoff to focus on the NYPD’s Special Victims Unit, the division that investigates sexually based crimes. He wanted Munch for that. When Law & Order: SVU debuted in September 1999, Munch had relocated from Baltimore to New York to join forces with Det. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni). Capt. Donald Cragen (Dann Florek) was brought over from Law & Order to head the squad. Munch’s sardonic demeanor turned out to be perfect for the grim tone of the series, and Belzer stayed 14 seasons. The character announced his retirement from the NYPD in 2014, but Munch returned a couple years later for the 17th-season episode “Fashionable Crimes.”
I’d often bump into Belzer at The Friars club in NY with Orbach back in the day. He was a real NY-guy. Huge, huge loss.
SHORT TAKES — This whole brouhaha over the re-writing of some of Ronald Dahl’s books (Matilda; James and the Giant Peach; Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) is, in my opinion, just absurd. Let me explain it best this way: I am not a fan of the director’s cut or a song being remixed to death. For me, I want to hear a piece of art (movie, TV show, record) exactly the same way I first heard it the first time and the way it was when the artist created it and released it. One of my favorite movies is Blade Runner: I think I understood it the first time I saw it, but I sure loved everything about it. Then came the director’s cut; then came the version without the narration. Neither was better than the original version. I recall trying a bit too hard trying to figure out what the difference was and losing track of the story. And, I feel exactly the same way about this Ronald Dahl-situation. It’s blatant censorship. Art is a very personal choice and what you get out of it is also very personal. Sad for sure … Sighting: PR-pasha David Salidor and staff at Dimmer Summer on Smith Street in Brooklyn Heights …
Micky Dolenz, in NYC next week for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday the 27th, also will be on NY: Live Wednesday interviewed by the terrific Sara Gore.
Saw one of oddest movies I’ve ever seen this past weekend, The Outfit, with Mark Rylance and Zoey Deutsch. Eerily creepy, it seemed like a David Mamet-play at times. Rylance is just stunning as a tailor? Maybe, maybe not. I’d definitely recommend it … Lenny’s, the Brooklyn-pizza shop where John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever, gets his pizza in the opening moments of the 1977 film, closed this weekend after 70 years. Talk about staying power. I wonder if club promoter turned manager turned politician Vito Bruno still owns the original dance floor from the movie?
And, from Yellowstone’s Wes Bentley: ‘If you think this has a happy ending, you’re not paying attention.’” Ominous, right?
NAMES IN THE NEWS — Jason Elzy; Plastic EP; Jeff Smith; Andrew Saffir; Paul Yasso; Mary Q.; Marion Perkins; Angela Tarantino; Nancy Andrews; Bruce Grakal; Vinny Napolitano; Keren Red; Andrew Saffir; Guy Pearce; Robert Funaro; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Jeff Smith; and CHIP!
Out of Town
The Memory of Trees, An Interview
David Ellenstein is determined. After stints running The Los Angeles Repertory Company and The Arizona Jewish Theatre, he took over the Artistic Directorship of North Coast Rep in 2003. Since then, he has directed numerous productions, while always having a desire to revisit a piece he helmed over thirty years ago: Anton Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard.
The tone of the piece has been debated since its debut. Chekhov himself declared the play a comedy, while Konstantin Stanislavski, Chekhov’s longtime collaborator, saw it as a drama. North Coast Rep’s production—which opens March 8th—promises, according to Ellenstein, to bring the laughs and the tears.
“Some good plays are of the moment and of their time,” he says. “Some good plays are timeless and ring true no matter when they are performed. The Cherry Orchard is the latter.”
Written in 1903, the play chronicles a summer spent by a group of aristocrats, servants, and intellectuals, all bracing for the impending sale of a landmark Russian estate. In short, it’s a cacophony of love triangles, guilt, grudges, and aspirations for a better tomorrow. At once raucously funny and heartbreakingly tragic, the play was Chekhov’s last before his untimely death—mere months after the play’s January 1904 premiere.
You’ve directed this play before. How has that experience impacted your approach this time around?
DAVID ELLENSTEIN: I had such a great experience delving into this great play the first time around, my memories and some of the choices that we ended up with then, certainly live in my mind as we create a new production. I also am keenly aware of the things in the first production that were not what I hoped they would be. But that production was 32 years ago—so time has a way of adjusting what we remember to suit our needs, so I am trying as much as possible to approach the play with a fresh outlook and remain open to new ways of illuminating the story. I am very fortunate to have an excellent cast of creative actors and designers this time around to make that happen.
What drew you to Jean-Claude van Itallie’s version of the script?
DE: I read numerous versions and translations and they vary so much. Some feel stuffy and old-fashioned. Some feel too modern and audacious. I found that the Van Itallie walked the line of keeping enough of the poetic sense of the play while allowing for an accessible and conversational vernacular that wasn’t off-putting or strange. I find this version allows the audience to experience the characters as fellow human beings without being alienated by the fact that the setting is another time and culture—yet it preserves the specifics and history of the moment that Chekhov wrote the play in a way that feels universal.
Chekhov and Stanislavski famously debated whether The Cherry Orchard is a comedy or a tragedy. What do you think it is?
DE: To me, The Cherry Orchard is a “human comedy”. Falling too far to the farcical element that certainly exists in the play, or giving over to the dark and more tragic qualities would be equally harmful to the play’s success. The genius to me is the ability of the play to find the truth in both. Chekhov’s understanding of the dichotomy that exists in all of us—how we each possess the ridiculous and the profound in our lives and in our character and his ability to weave the two together is why this play will continue to endure. It rings true.
How important is the historical context of the play to you? How much of that do you want the audience to absorb?
DE: As in any play, the more specific the context, the more universal the lives of the people feel. Understanding what the specifics of 1903 Russia were; the pressures and changes that are occurring in the society the characters exist in is extremely important for the actors to incorporate into their performances to fully embody the people. For the audience, a knowledge of the time and history might illuminate the play in a certain way, but is not essential to understand the story or the journey of the characters. Chekhov’s characters are complete people that audiences respond to regardless of their historical understanding of the specific time. Human struggles are timeless.
What do you want the audience to take away from this production?
DE: A few laughs and a few tears. An evening in the theatre where we are reminded of our human foibles and attributes. People are flawed and amazing at the same time, and we all share so much of this mixed bag we call life. I hope the audiences leave the theatre with a greater appreciation and respect for one another.
How do you characterize the director’s job?
DE: Understand the play. See a path in which it can be illuminated. Communicate that vision for the work. Empower and inspire all involved to bring their best and most creative talents to bear. Synthesize and curate the production so that the story can be received by the audience as intended.
What do you ideally want from an actor?
DE: ”You should feel a flow of joy because you are alive. Your body will feel full of life. That is what you must give from the stage. Your life. No less. That is art: to give all you have.” -Michael Chekhov. Who am I to argue with a Chekhov?
Are there any plays you haven’t directed yet that you’re champing at the bit to do?
DE: I am fortunate in that I mostly get to choose the plays that I direct. I’d like to do more Shakespeare. I am attracted to classics—but it is the variety and unexpected new challenges that surprise me that end up turning me on the most.
To find out more about North Coast Rep’s production of Anton Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard, visit northcoastrep.org
For more go to frontmezzjunkies.com
