Can you bet on college games in your state?

For such a long time, Nevada was the only state that allowed sports betting, including NCAA football. However, more and more states are now allowing sports betting. And the good news is that college sports are now being included.

Nonetheless, we have to keep in mind that even yet, not all states have legalized sports betting, and in those that have, there are some limitations on wagering on collegiate athletics.

Fortunately, any queries you may have regarding if, where, how, and when to begin betting on college sports in your state will now be answered in this betting guide.

Legally betting on college sports

The first step is to check if betting on college sports has been legalized in your state. If you reside in a state like New Jersey, this won’t be a problem. However, if you reside in Utah, where sports betting is strictly prohibited by the law, you will be experiencing issues.

Then, after establishing that sports betting is legal in your state, go find the finest college betting app available to you. You will have the chance to choose from among the available options. You will have some excellent incentives to choose one sportsbook over another, as sportsbooks frequently compete with one another to offer the finest sign-up bonuses and offers.

Where to start on Sportsbooks?

Nearly all legal betting apps will feature some variations when it comes to the exact games you want to bet on due to the competitive nature of sportsbooks striving against one another for customers in regulated areas. Having said that, they are not all exactly the same, and they each have a unique interface as well as a minor variation in their emphasis on the sports they cover.

Which state allows betting on college sports?

The Supreme Court’s PASPA decision made sports betting lawful; thus it was up to the individual states to decide whether or not they wanted to allow it within their borders. Since then, several have legalized it, including aforementioned Nevada, California, Indiana, Iowa, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and a number of other states.

Nonetheless, there are limitations on sports bettors who gamble on collegiate sports in various jurisdictions. New Jersey and Nevada are two states that prohibit betting on intrastate contests and have other limits on collegiate sports betting. Fortunately, since then, the Nevada restriction has been lifted.

The good news is that you can always rely on the app store and your preferred big sportsbook to just offer you 100% legal betting options wherever you are.

For example, some sportsbooks use modern geo-targeting technology. This technology is used by a lot of well-known sportsbooks to make sure that they are not offering unlawful betting alternatives to sports gamblers.

Rules for College Sports Betting by State

The key question in the legalization debate has been whether wagering on home-state college teams would be permitted. And whether it is OK to wager on one’s alma school has frequently revolved around how popular or relevant collegiate sports are in relation to local professional franchises.

Bets on college games and player props are legal in fifteen states. In Ohio, according to PickBoss, it will be available from the 1st of January 2023.

Nine prohibit any betting on in-state institutions, while five permit wagers on games but not on props. All collegiate gambling is prohibited in Oregon.

In the following list, we show you the states where it is allowed or prohibited.