Canine Cancer Initiative – Featuring Some Broadway Star Performances and Pets

On Monday, May 23, from 12:30 – 2:30 pm – National Canine Cancer Awareness Day at Madison Square Park, Entrance at 23rd Street and Broadway the launch of a first-of-its-kind Canine Cancer Initiative called Take C.H.A.R.G.E. (Canine Health and ReGistry Exchange) will happen. The event is open to the public and will feature performances and remarks (Announcement of Canine Cancer Initiative, Gallup Survey of Dog Owners, Call to Action for Dog Owners and Vets, #NationalCanineCancerAwarenessDay) by Lisa Conte, Jaguar Health Founder & CEO.

On hand will be Susan Ettinger, DVM, DACVIM (Oncology); Lisa Conte, Jaguar Health Founder & CEO; Several Broadway Stars and their Beloved Pet Dogs (including Chazz Palminteri, Gianna Palminteri, Richard H. Blake, Shoshana Bean, Jenn Colella, Bobby Conte, Orfeh, Andy Karl, and Manu Narayan); as well as Dog Lovers from throughout the area.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, approximately 1 in 4 dogs will, at some stage in their life, develop a tumor, and almost 50% of dogs over age 10 will develop cancer.