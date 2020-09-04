Every entrepreneur commits some mistakes, which can ruin their upcoming business opportunities. An improper set of capitalization planning can doom your business. It is crucial to focus on equity retention when it comes to companies. Several entrepreneurs ignore the importance of thorough capital planning, which is why their businesses face considerable losses in the long run.

One of the common mistakes that business people make is related to equity. Equity is the value of the assets that exceed the amount of the liabilities of a company. Lenders stress upon the equity ratio to fund the start-ups. Hence, having positive equity ratios is the need of an hour for an entrepreneur. You have to plan the future capital as well, and if your business reflects negative debt to equity ratio, the long-term positive growth does not seem evident.

How important is Capitalization Planning?

Capital is one of the main elements for the smooth functioning of a business. Several businesses at different stages need money for core functioning elements. Proper research and calculation will provide the entrepreneur with the correct assumption and forecasting, coupled with the decision-making process. Here we look at some of them to get an idea.

Start-Ups: They require capital for executing the business idea. In addition to that, start-ups need capital to set up office space, human resource management, IT overheads, and other maintenance and installation charges.

Mid-Sized Enterprises: They need it for agreements with distributors, suppliers, partners, and end-users

Established companies: need capital for horizontal and vertical integration, geographical and product, or service line expansion.

With time, businesspeople know the targets well, and the next step of capital requirement, be it new equipment, employee expansions, or funding in research and development. Whether you are at the start of your venture or already established, always note that a clear profit incentive is essential to earn an ample amount of profit. Without a profit incentive, the company turns as a not-for-profit business.

Eric Dalius Puts Light on Thin Capitalization

Thin capitalization is when the debt level of a company is much higher than the equity capital. It is a negative ratio and portrays the downfall of the company soon. Some entrepreneurs focus on receiving a lot of unnecessary money, which then increases the debt amount. EJ Dalius envisages that this tale of a disproportionally high spending can pause the progress of a business. All too common, tax ramifications and other overheads can cost a business more than the actual business plan demands. The downfall of a company owing to the lack of equity is the worst kind of ruin.

Apart from the business plan, an entrepreneur should also focus on creating a capitalization plan. Such a plan is crucial in times of an economic recession, inflation, or even a pandemic outbreak. A capitalization plan can prevent your business from shutting down or even any other worst-case scenarios. Examples of how a company can overcome thin capitalization are –

You can retain a fixed percentage of the quarterly or annual earnings

Provide the employees with a set percent

Distribute the rest among the owners or the stakeholders of the company

In due course of time, you will need to retain a large percentage than the previous one. Also, you may have to go through a capital infusion when it comes to the owners.

Also, you can go through the retention policy and evaluate your resources based on several parameters

The base of the whole capitalization plan focuses on the retention of a percentage of equity every year, regardless of profitability

Planning Depends on the Core Industry

The percentage of the capital that you have to retain depends on several factors and needs a lot of brainstorming sessions from different perspectives. The long-term goals and short-term goals play a significant role in evaluating this percentage.

Manufacturing Companies: If you run a manufacturing business, you need to focus on machinery maintenance costs, packaging costs, and other technological upgrades. In such cases, you will have to retain a substantial profit and provide the capitalization plan with a smaller percentage.

Service-Based Companies: These types of companies do not have tangible assets. It elucidates the impression that the owners of such companies can take out nearly all the profits, as such businesses are dependent on experience and technical knowledge. Some of the examples of such industries are consultancies and law firms.

Construction Companies: Such companies can afford to preserve fewer equity levels since most of these companies rely on the sub-contractors to accomplish the work.

Re-Evaluation of Financial Metrics

Re-evaluation of financial metrics is a vital job for the smooth functioning of a business. You can opt for finance consultancies to get expert opinions. On the other hand, you can also conduct in-house research and surveys to understand the forecasting and market landscape. Revaluation of the company’s finances, such as dividend ratio, debt to equity ratio, capital ratio, operating loss or profit margin, EBITDA, research and development costs, gross revenue, segmental and regional revenue, reflects the health of the company and in turn, focuses on the equity levels of the company.

In addition to that, evaluating your competitors’ business is also as important as you understand your finances. The experts in the market research or consultancies can provide you with the market value, market volume, shares, and the capital ratios of your competitors in the region specified. Understanding your competitors’ hold can aid in the vigorous development of marketing strategies in the areas that they have not touched. With a diverse set of competitors, it isn’t easy to measure your presence in the industry, which is why a proper evaluation is crucial.

Conducting thorough research on the return on investments is crucial for entrepreneurs. The long-term trends of the equity ratios can portray the fulfillment of set mission and vision shortly. As a result, you will know whether your goals are conducive to maintain a stable balance sheet.