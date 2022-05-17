Carl Friedrik’s Palissy Briefcase Brings Sophisticated Style to World Summit

This is one thing that every world traveler will love.



Following their US launch last month, Carl Friedrik, a Scandinavian luxury leather and travel goods company known for intelligent, sophisticated and sleek design, and long-lasting quality, offers the best briefcase for Davos this year. The iconic Palissy Briefcase is the brand’s best seller and will complement every global leader’s polished style and attire. It underlines Carl Friedrik’s commitment to thoughtfully crafted, intelligently designed, high quality products that Davos attendees can carry with confidence. A champion of sustainability, Carl Friedrik also offers weekender bags, suitcases and a selection of travel accessories, including passport holders, watch straps, watch cases, and charging trays for those working from home post-pandemic.

At Carl Friedrik, each product demonstrates that form and function go hand in hand. By fusing traditional yet sustainable materials with a sleek, modern and minimal appearance, the innovative company is embracing intelligent design and thoughtfully addressing customer needs. Confidence is at the heart of the brand: Carl Friedrik empowers business professionals and world leaders across the globe through timeless, durable goods. The high quality, elegant briefcases go hand-in-hand with their hard-wearing, stylish luggage pieces. The timeless aesthetic of the Palissy Briefcase chimes with the accomplished look of Davos attendees and is highly functional. The best seller features a dedicated laptop pocket and other interior pockets that will allow attendees to stay organized. The exterior slip pocket is ideal for quickly accessing a passport, which is a perk for international visitors.

Carl Friedrik’s Palissy Briefcase has been their best-selling bag. The Palissy range contains three products of varying sizes, appealing to a wider range of users and their unique needs, and is crafted using fine and durable materials like Italian Vachetta leather, symmetrical metal zippers and heavy canvas fabrics. Committed to using sustainable materials in their production processes, such as vegetable-tanned leathers and recycled fabrics, Palissy Briefcase is the perfect example of the company’s intelligence and sophistication. The high demand for Palissy Briefcase underscores their position in the market and showcases the briefcase as a top option for Davos – where The World Economic Forum will hold its 2022 annual meeting.

