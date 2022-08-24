Carlton Fine Arts Presents Blonde Bombshell Show With Marilyn Monroe Inspired Works

In honor of the upcoming release of Blonde, Carlton Fine Arts will present The Blonde Bombshell exhibition, featuring a selection of works highlighting the face of one of the most famous actresses in the world, Marilyn Monroe.

The exhibition, which will be on view just in time for Labor Day Weekend from August 31stthrough September 30th, spotlights over three dozen works from artists including Andy Warhol, Patrick Rubenstein, Mr. Brainwash, DeVon and more. It’s the perfect afternoon activity for those staying in the city for Labor Day Weekend!

One the key pieces featured is by Mr. Brainwash, who is set to have a solo show later this Fall at Carlton Fine Arts spotlighting a brand-new collection of works. Entitled Marilyn from 2017, Mr. Brainwash created this work of art using over 45 old records.

The exhibition will be located at Carlton Fine Arts Ltd. location at 543 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022.