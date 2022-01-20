Carlton Fine Arts Presents the Pop Art Festival Celebrating the Work of Jeff Koons, Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Mr. Brainwash, Devon & More

Carlton Fine Arts Ltd. will present the Pop Art Festival, kicking off on January 21st, the birthday of acclaimed artist Jeff Koons. The gallery will feature key works by Warhol, Basquiat, Wesselmann, Mr. Brainwash, and Devon. The exhibition will be on view from January 21, 2022 –February 21, 2022, at the Carlton Fine Arts Ltd. location at 543 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022.

The gallery’s three floors will showcase a selection of the most iconic and notable works from the key pop artists including Jeff Koons’ Monkey Train from 2007 and his Orange Balloon Dog as well as Mr. Brainwash’s Chaplin Love from 2010 and Marilyn Red from 2016, Andy Warhol’s Howdy Doody from 1981, Devon’s Audrey Chanel from 2019, Tom Wesselmann Big Blonde from 1988 and Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Boxer Rebellion from 1982.

The exhibition will be on display with all works available for purchase at Carlton Fine Arts Ltd. 543 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 location. Exhibition hours are Mondays – Thursdays: 10 AM – 6 PM; Fridays: 10 AM – 4 PM; Saturdays: Closed; Sundays: 11 AM – 6 PM and by appointment. For those interested in checking out the exhibition outside of open hours, appointments can be scheduled by calling 212-593-2800 or email: info@carltonfa.com. Visit http://carltonfa.com/ , for more information.

Carlton Fine Arts is nestled on Madison Avenue in the Upper East Side of New York City showcasing the highest quality Pop Art and Modern Masters from across the world in their three-level flagship gallery. Gaining their start in 1969, Carlton Fine Arts is a family owned and operated business.