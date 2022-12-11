Entertainment

Carolines Comedy Club In Times Square IS Closing It’s Doors

Carolines Comedy Club In Times Square IS Closing It’s Doors

Carolines Comedy Club launched in Chelsea 40 years ago before moving to the South Street Seaport and then to Times Square in 1992. The club booked Jay Leno as its first stand-up performer. Legendary performers like Jerry Seinfeld, Tim Allen, Billy Crystal, Rosie O’Donnell, Robin Williams, Kathy Griffen, Kevin Hart, Denis Leary, Bill Maher, Ricky Gervais, Howie Mandel, Sarah Silverman, Patrice O’Neal and others have all made the audience laugh here.

Owner Caroline Hirsch announced on social media that she has decided not to renew the lease for the framed comedy club. She will be closing the doors New Years Day after a final show on New Year’s Eve.

The Carolines brand will continue to bring comedy as well as grow the New York Comedy Festival.

“No matter the shape or form of Carolines’ future platform, we will always shine a spotlight on emerging talent,” Hirsch stated.

Hirsch said some people thought they were crazy to invest in Times Square at that time due to high crime, but now crime is out of control.

Hirsch thanked all the comedians, staff and comedy fans who have visited the club over the last four decades.

Related Items
Entertainment

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Entertainment

The Midnight Moment In Times Square Offers First Snow

Suzanna BowlingDecember 11, 2022
Read More

Sarah Ruhl vs. Arthur Miller

Suzanna BowlingDecember 11, 2022
Read More

Kimberly Akimbo Gets Her (and Our) Wish Most Wonderfully on Broadway

RossDecember 11, 2022
Read More

The Harlem Chamber Players Rehearse For Free Celebratory Concert Black Composer Adolphus Hailstock Marking The Release of Their New Album

Suzanna BowlingDecember 11, 2022
Read More

Musicals Are About To Flood The Big Screen

Suzanna BowlingDecember 10, 2022
Read More

Submissions Opened for Abingdon Theatre Company’s 3rd annual Virtual Festival of Short Plays

Suzanna BowlingDecember 10, 2022
Read More

Broadway’s KPOP Astonishes on the Surface, But Fails to Dig Deep.

Suzanna BowlingDecember 10, 2022
Read More

My View: America’s Got Talent….William Clare Entertainment’s Got Talent

Stephen SorokoffDecember 9, 2022
Read More

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: Map The Song Of Your Life

Suzanna BowlingDecember 9, 2022
Read More