Carolines Comedy Club In Times Square IS Closing It’s Doors

Carolines Comedy Club launched in Chelsea 40 years ago before moving to the South Street Seaport and then to Times Square in 1992. The club booked Jay Leno as its first stand-up performer. Legendary performers like Jerry Seinfeld, Tim Allen, Billy Crystal, Rosie O’Donnell, Robin Williams, Kathy Griffen, Kevin Hart, Denis Leary, Bill Maher, Ricky Gervais, Howie Mandel, Sarah Silverman, Patrice O’Neal and others have all made the audience laugh here.

Owner Caroline Hirsch announced on social media that she has decided not to renew the lease for the framed comedy club. She will be closing the doors New Years Day after a final show on New Year’s Eve.

The Carolines brand will continue to bring comedy as well as grow the New York Comedy Festival.

“No matter the shape or form of Carolines’ future platform, we will always shine a spotlight on emerging talent,” Hirsch stated.

Hirsch said some people thought they were crazy to invest in Times Square at that time due to high crime, but now crime is out of control.

Hirsch thanked all the comedians, staff and comedy fans who have visited the club over the last four decades.