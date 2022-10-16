Casita Maria Fiesta Brings Glory to Gala Season

Glorious galas this season are making all of New York City sing praises and give grand applause. This certainly was the truth during the Casita Maria Fiesta.

“It is a dream come true to be back here after these last few years”, said Jackie Weld Drake, Casita Maria Board Chair and benefit Co-Chair with HRH Prince Dimitri of Yugoslavia as they welcomed over 300 guests to Casita Maria Fiesta 2022.

The stunning and elegant affair returned to New York City at The Plaza Hotel for the first time since 2019 to honor Latino pioneers Tony Bechara, Cesar Conde, and Gaby Pacheco with the Gold Medal of Honor. Jackie continued, “We dedicate tonight to the memory of Anne Eisenhower who was on our board for 25 years, many of which she chaired Fiesta with me. We always wanted this to be the best party in New York!”

George Corton bestowed Cesar Conde with his Medal of Honor who beautifully reflected, “As we all know, we are living during a very unique time in our history. During these challenging times, I’m a believer that character is defined and revealed. My parents always taught my brothers and I that the only thing in life that no one can ever take away from you is your education. The work that Casita Maria is doing in educating and empowering our youth is the work that is in crisis. To do it during such challenging times speaks to the character of this organization and to the character of everyone that collaborates with it.”

Guests included Dinner Chairs Adriana Echavarria, and Sissi Isabel Fleitas-Refaie, Committee Members Geoffrey Bradfield, Michele Gerber Klein, Ann Nitze, and Ben Rodriguez-Cubenas, Pachanga Chairs Victor Roquette and Sabrina Wirth, Pachanga Committee Members Cathy Aragon, Carlos Barraza, and Omar Hernandez, as well as Afsaneh Akhtari, Steven M.L. Aronson, Tina Beriro, Martha Bograd, Geoffrey Bradfield, Estrellita and Daniel Brodsky, Sharon Bush Murray, Carlos Campos, Mark and Maxine Dalio, Jennifer Fischer, Kathryn Gallagher, Lucia Hwong Gordon, Karol Gradsuel, William Haseltine and Maria Eugenia Maury, Will Hochman, BB Jean, Ben Lebowitz, William Ivey Long, Tony Marion, Elizabeth Meigher, Carlos Picon, Martin and Jean Shafiroff, Stephanie Stokes, Desiree von la Valette, Lynne Wheat, Charlie Ward, Chris Wolf, and many more.

Casita Maria, headquartered in the South Bronx, was established in 1934 by Claire and Elizabeth Sullivan as the first charitable organization to serve Latinos in New York City. The Sullivan sisters had a primary mission to offer after school enrichment and recreational activities for the children of newly arrived families from Puerto Rico. Today, Casita Maria remains dedicated to its original mission, delivering services to the mostly Latino youth, and families of the Hunts Point community it serves in the Bronx. Casita Maria now works out of a state-of-the-art facility encompassing performance spaces, exhibition gallery, dance and music studios, and more on its Simpson Street campus.

To learn more about Casita Maria, please visit: https://www.casitamaria.org/

Photos by BFA