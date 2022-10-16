MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Casita Maria Fiesta Brings Glory to Gala Season

Casita Maria Fiesta Brings Glory to Gala Season

Glorious galas this season are making all of New York City sing praises and give grand applause. This certainly was the truth during the Casita Maria Fiesta.

“It is a dream come true to be back here after these last few years”, said Jackie Weld Drake, Casita Maria Board Chair and benefit Co-Chair with HRH Prince Dimitri of Yugoslavia as they welcomed over 300 guests to Casita Maria Fiesta 2022.

The stunning and elegant affair returned to New York City at The Plaza Hotel for the first time since 2019 to honor Latino pioneers Tony Bechara, Cesar Conde, and Gaby Pacheco with the Gold Medal of Honor. Jackie continued, “We dedicate tonight to the memory of Anne Eisenhower who was on our board for 25 years, many of which she chaired Fiesta with me. We always wanted this to be the best party in New York!”

Gabriela Pacheco, Jackie Weld Drake, Cesar Conde, Tony Bechara, Prince Dimitri of Yugoslavia

George Corton bestowed Cesar Conde with his Medal of Honor who beautifully reflected, “As we all know, we are living during a very unique time in our history. During these challenging times, I’m a believer that character is defined and revealed. My parents always taught my brothers and I that the only thing in life that no one can ever take away from you is your education. The work that Casita Maria is doing in educating and empowering our youth is the work that is in crisis. To do it during such challenging times speaks to the character of this organization and to the character of everyone that collaborates with it.”

Guests included Dinner Chairs Adriana Echavarria, and Sissi Isabel Fleitas-Refaie, Committee Members Geoffrey Bradfield, Michele Gerber Klein, Ann Nitze, and Ben Rodriguez-Cubenas, Pachanga Chairs Victor Roquette and Sabrina Wirth, Pachanga Committee Members Cathy Aragon, Carlos Barraza, and Omar Hernandez, as well as Afsaneh Akhtari, Steven M.L. Aronson, Tina Beriro, Martha Bograd, Geoffrey Bradfield, Estrellita and Daniel Brodsky, Sharon Bush Murray, Carlos Campos, Mark and Maxine Dalio, Jennifer Fischer, Kathryn Gallagher, Lucia Hwong Gordon, Karol Gradsuel, William Haseltine and Maria Eugenia Maury, Will Hochman, BB Jean, Ben Lebowitz, William Ivey Long, Tony Marion, Elizabeth Meigher, Carlos Picon, Martin and Jean Shafiroff, Stephanie Stokes, Desiree von la Valette, Lynne Wheat, Charlie Ward, Chris Wolf, and many more.

Casita Maria, headquartered in the South Bronx, was established in 1934 by Claire and Elizabeth Sullivan as the first charitable organization to serve Latinos in New York City. The Sullivan sisters had a primary mission to offer after school enrichment and recreational activities for the children of newly arrived families from Puerto Rico. Today, Casita Maria remains dedicated to its original mission, delivering services to the mostly Latino youth, and families of the Hunts Point community it serves in the Bronx. Casita Maria now works out of a state-of-the-art facility encompassing performance spaces, exhibition gallery, dance and music studios, and more on its Simpson Street campus.

To learn more about Casita Maria, please visit: https://www.casitamaria.org/

 

Photos by BFA

Related Items
Events
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Events

New York Coffee Festival Ignites Big Apple with Energy at Event

WriterOctober 16, 2022
Read More

Hudson River Park Friends Gala Raises $2.6 at Amazing Affair

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 16, 2022
Read More

The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art Celebrates Literary Leaders at 16th Annual Carle Honors

WriterOctober 16, 2022
Read More

New York City Wine & Food Festival Blue Moon Burger Bash Brings Back Foodie Bliss to Big Apple

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 15, 2022
Read More

Overdose Prevention & Awareness Walk – Gone But Not Forgotten

WriterOctober 15, 2022
Read More

Disney Publishing Worldwide Toasts Melissa de la Cruz Studio in New York City

WriterOctober 14, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGOctober 13, 2022
Read More

National Alliance for Musical Theatre 34th Annual Festival of New Musicals Announces Cast and Creatives

Suzanna BowlingOctober 13, 2022
Read More

Lauren Weintraub Headlines at The Mercury Lounge

Suzanna BowlingOctober 13, 2022
Read More