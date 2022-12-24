Cat Eye Glasses: A New Buyer’s Guide

Popular in the 1950s, cat eye glasses were known for prescription glasses. But these became a fashion trend when celebrities such as Monroe and Hepburn started wearing them. Even after all this time, these glasses haven’t gone out of style.

Even today, their popularity is still rising and can be donned in various ways. From vibrant glasses with a classic appeal to a modern feel that matches the latest fashion. There is a line of options to choose from.

With these glasses back in style among popular fashion influencers, you, too, would want to get your hands on them. Nonetheless, making the right choice from the plethora of alternatives is puzzling. Therefore, this post will guide you to find the ideal fit for you and your style.

A List of Various Available Cat Eye Glasses

Given their dynamic style, cat eye glasses offer a variety of choices. From trendy designs to vintage vibes, they deliver you all.

Classic- The vintage cat eye look is a classic option for retro lovers. From the 50s to now, these glasses have seen a variety of modifications. However, the classic always stays in style and is a go-to option.

Black- The chunky cat-eye look from the 50s is still quite popular. Many known personalities in the fashion industry can be seen wearing these. Their complimentary design is suitable for everyone and should be one of your top picks. They go well with any face shape and can be worn with work and casual outfits.

Tortoise- The famous character Holly Golightly, played by Audrey Hepburn, from the famous 'Breakfast at Tiffany's, was seen sporting the tortoiseshell look. This brought the tortoise cat eyeglasses into the limelight and is still well-known among fashion-conscious individuals. Their charm is their subtle design that flatters every look and occasion.

Semi-rimless- Inspired by the famous pair of glasses worn by Marlyn Monroe from the 50s' Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, the semi-rimless make a great style choice. With accentuated wingtips and sleek bottom rims, these pairs add a modern touch to their overall look.

Modern- If you want a design that harmonizes with the latest fad and supports a futurist feel, the modern eyeglasses will make an excellent pair. These offer frames with a trendy alteration.

Red- To suit your adventuresome personality, the red cat eye gives you a bolder look. Featuring vibrant colours and stunning designs, these glasses complement your fashion style. You can turn heads with a purple or pink cat-eye look, depending on your skin tone.

Rhinestone-Another fascinating arrangement is of a cat eye with rhinestones. Found with semi-rimless designs and upper rims that possess stones on both wingtips, these add to its vintage aesthetic.

Pick What Most Desirable Fit According to Your face shape

Cat eyes are popularly known for their complementary designs that suit anybody at all. However, there are wide-ranging designs and styles choices available. The ideal way to find the appropriate fit is by choosing what goes best with your face shape.

Oval face shape – A narrower chin than the forehead with symmetric lineaments makes an oval face shape. This face shape compliments all eyeglasses. Simple to bold, every design will suit you. An angular-shaped frame will offer to highlight your cheekbones.

Round face shape – Equal width and length gives the face a round shape. You can choose more oversized frames with upward sweep designs or sharper wingtips. The traditional glasses will give the impression of an elongated look.

Square face shape – If you have an angular face shape, designs with rounder edges mellow down the stronger lineaments. The pointed wingtips and lesser curves on the bottom of the frame will accentuate your eyes.

Diamond face shape – Broad cheekbones narrowing down at the eye and jawline gives your face a diamond shape. Frames that have a unique brow line will compliment your face.

Heart-shaped face shape–If you have a wider forehead but a slender jawline, you have a heart-shaped face. Butterfly or cat eyes are ideal for such face shapes as they mellow down your large forehead.

A pair of glasses are a great accessory that can complement your overall outfit and accentuate your features. Choosing the ideal pair of cat eye glasses from various options can be confusing, but this is not a bid problem if you shop with the right glasses brands like EFE Glasses. The above-given options and the details of what will complement your face shape will let you find the perfect match.