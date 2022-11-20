Catch This Years iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball Live and in IMAX

For the first time ever, IMAX® and iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One 2022 are partnering to bring the holiday music event of the year to fans across the country to IMAX Live theaters. The season’s biggest, hottest concert is presented in IMAX with immersive IMAX audio for one-night-only on Friday, December 9 at 7 p.m. EST, bringing fans closer to the artists they love. In over 75 IMAX Live theaters, every ticket is a front row seat for fans to see their favorite artists as they’ve never seen them before. Tickets for the exclusive IMAX Live experience are on sale now.

The annual holiday concert has Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Charlie Puth, Backstreet Boys, Demi Lovato, Dove Cameron and Kid Laroi performing, among others.

iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One will be carried live across the country on all iHeartRadio CHR stations nationwide and will video stream via The CW App and CWTV.com. In addition, The CW Network will air the event as a nationwide television special on Saturday, December 17 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

To purchase your tickets, please visit: www.imax.com/jingleball